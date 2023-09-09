Saffron Indian Cuisine - Ketchum 230 Walnut Ave
Popular Items
Food Menu
Small Plates
Bombay Chicken Wings
Deep-fried wings saute with 65 sauce. Served with chili mayo sauce
Edamame & Avocado Chaat
Fresh fava beans, avocado, mango, onions, cilantro, potatoes, chaat masala, tamarind gel.
Samosa & Chickpea Chaa
Deconstructed samosa served with garbanzo beans, raita, mint chutney and tamarind chutney.
Amritsari Shrimp
Lightly batter-fried shrimp, chili mayo, mint chutney and crispy curry leaves
Spicer Anar Pork Ribs
Spice pomegranate glaze, chicharrones.
Cauliflower Koliwada
Crispy cauliflower, 65 sauce, peanut chutney, lemon-sour cream
Anjou Pear Salad
Saffron poached pears, roasted beets, feta cheese, masala oumpkin seeds, cumin&honey vinaigrette
Assorted Papadam
Lentils crips, tamarind chutney, raita and apricot chutney.
Traditional Curries
Traditional Butter Chicken
Creamy tomato based curry infused with aromatic spices, fire red bell peppers and cashwe paste
Kadai Paneer
Indian cottage cheese, onions, bell peppers cooked in tomato gravy, fresh kadai masala.
Aloo Ghoi
Potatoes and cauliflower curry, green peas, fresh spices, garam masala
Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans, tomato and onions stewed in warm spice, topped with fresh ginger, onions and lime
Mixed Vegetable Korma
Fresh seasonal vegetables, korma curry, chashewnuts, turmeric and onions blend
Chicken Tika Masala
Roasted marintaed chicken, Onions & tomatoes based, cream and spices in aromatic herbs
Accompaniments
Plain Naan
Traditional flatbread cooked in ffired-applewood oven
Garlic Naan
Traditional flatbread cooked in ffired-applewood oven
Jalapeno Cheese Naan
Whire cheddar and jalapenos Naan
Malabar Paratha
Crispy Layered Bread
Saffron Rice
Basmati rice flavoured with Saffron strings and butter
Plain Basmati Rice
White plain basmati rice
House Chutney
Saffron Signature Dishes
Kashmiri Lamb Rogan Josh
Slow-braised lamb cooked in a curry with sromatic spices, garlic, ginger.
Pork Vindaloo
Slow-cooked pork ossobucco with vindaloo sauce, mashed potatoes and charred broccolini
Tandoori Mushrooms
Assorted tandoori mushrooms, cheesy grits topped with parmessan cheese and truffle oil.
Meen Moile
Kerala Style fish curry with raw mango sauce and coconut cream, mixed veggies and rice dumpling