Food Menu

Small Plates

Bombay Chicken Wings

$12.00

Deep-fried wings saute with 65 sauce. Served with chili mayo sauce

Edamame & Avocado Chaat

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh fava beans, avocado, mango, onions, cilantro, potatoes, chaat masala, tamarind gel.

Samosa & Chickpea Chaa

$10.00

Deconstructed samosa served with garbanzo beans, raita, mint chutney and tamarind chutney.

Amritsari Shrimp

$12.00

Lightly batter-fried shrimp, chili mayo, mint chutney and crispy curry leaves

Spicer Anar Pork Ribs

$15.00

Spice pomegranate glaze, chicharrones.

Cauliflower Koliwada

$10.00

Crispy cauliflower, 65 sauce, peanut chutney, lemon-sour cream

Anjou Pear Salad

$15.00

Saffron poached pears, roasted beets, feta cheese, masala oumpkin seeds, cumin&honey vinaigrette

Assorted Papadam

$12.00

Lentils crips, tamarind chutney, raita and apricot chutney.

Traditional Curries

Traditional Butter Chicken

Creamy tomato based curry infused with aromatic spices, fire red bell peppers and cashwe paste

Kadai Paneer

Indian cottage cheese, onions, bell peppers cooked in tomato gravy, fresh kadai masala.

Aloo Ghoi

Potatoes and cauliflower curry, green peas, fresh spices, garam masala

Chana Masala

$12.00

Garbanzo beans, tomato and onions stewed in warm spice, topped with fresh ginger, onions and lime

Mixed Vegetable Korma

Fresh seasonal vegetables, korma curry, chashewnuts, turmeric and onions blend

Chicken Tika Masala

Roasted marintaed chicken, Onions & tomatoes based, cream and spices in aromatic herbs

Accompaniments

Plain Naan

$5.00

Traditional flatbread cooked in ffired-applewood oven

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Traditional flatbread cooked in ffired-applewood oven

Jalapeno Cheese Naan

$8.00

Whire cheddar and jalapenos Naan

Malabar Paratha

$5.00

Crispy Layered Bread

Saffron Rice

$5.00

Basmati rice flavoured with Saffron strings and butter

Plain Basmati Rice

$3.00

White plain basmati rice

House Chutney

Tamarind Chutney

$2.00

Sweet, spicy, tangi

Mint Chutney

$2.00

Fresh, spicy

Peanut Chutney

$2.00

Sweet

Apricot Chutney

$2.00

Sweet

House Mango Pickled

$2.00

Spicy

Raita

$2.00

yogurt chutney

Saffron Signature Dishes

Kashmiri Lamb Rogan Josh

$32.00

Slow-braised lamb cooked in a curry with sromatic spices, garlic, ginger.

Pork Vindaloo

$32.00

Slow-cooked pork ossobucco with vindaloo sauce, mashed potatoes and charred broccolini

Tandoori Mushrooms

$25.00

Assorted tandoori mushrooms, cheesy grits topped with parmessan cheese and truffle oil.

Meen Moile

$35.00

Kerala Style fish curry with raw mango sauce and coconut cream, mixed veggies and rice dumpling

Bar Menu

NA Beverages

Mango Lassie

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Uns Tea

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Dr, Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Chamomille Tea

$3.00

Hibiscus Rose Tea

$3.00

Peppermint Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Bloosom

$3.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Samuel Smith chocolate stout

$8.00