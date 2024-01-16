Safi Wine Bar
NA Beverages
Coffee & Tea
Food
Small Plates
- Olives$7.00
- Almonds$7.00
- Dates + Cheese$15.00
- Salami$15.00
- Zalouk
eggplant and tomato compote with housemade Moroccan bread$13.00
- Carrot Salad
local salad greens, chicpeas, chermoula vinaigrette$12.00
- Sardines
housemade Moroccan bread, marinated cucumber, preserved orange, hummus$16.00
- Kefta
grass-fed beef meatball skewers, yogurt sauce and herb salad$14.00
- Octo
fire roasted chermoula, fresh herbs$22.00
- Cigars
perserved lemon sauce$14.00
- Lamb
slow-cooked lamb shank, hand rolled cous-cous, seasonal vegetables, preserved lemon, green harrisa$36.00
Wine by the Bottle
Sparkling
White
- BTL Zlatan Otok$43.00
- Il Raduno Falanghina$43.00
- BTL Bernard de Faix Aligote$64.00
- Isabelle et Pierre Clement Sauv Blanc$58.00
- BTL Santadi Vermentino$43.00
- Vigna del Lauro PG$50.00
- Santo Wines Assyrtiko$75.00
- Murgo Etna Bianco$50.00
- BTL Ulacia Txakoli$58.00
- Granbazán Albariño$65.00
- Boyer-De Bar Chardonnay$64.00
- BTL Viña Ilusion Tempranillo$45.00
- Bernard Fouquet Chenin$62.00
- BTL Skouras Moscofilero$56.00
- Torre Raone Pecorino$43.00OUT OF STOCK
- Filipa Pato Bical$92.00
- Desire Petit Savagnin$75.00OUT OF STOCK
- Clos Bellane Marsanne$68.00
- Chateau Climens Semillon$135.00
- Pasaeli Yapincak$43.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kamara 'Nimbus Retsina'$75.00
Rose & Orange
Red
- BTL Valle dell’Acate Frappato$60.00
- Dufaitre, ‘Prémices’$62.00
- BTL Kir-Yianni Xinomavro$50.00
- Heaps Co. Pinot Noir$53.00
- Oka' Pinot Noir$110.00
- Cabrera, ‘La Araucaria’$62.00
- Statti Gaglioppo$58.00
- BTL Ledogar ‘Emmenez-Moi'$48.00
- Skegro ‘Krš Crni’$50.00
- Chateau Musar Jeune$75.00
- BTL Alain Graillot ‘Syrocco'$60.00
- G.D Vajra Barbera-Freisa$62.00
- Clos Du Mont-Olivet CDP$125.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bura ‘Galerija’$62.00
- Mercouri Estate Refosco$75.00
- Collosorbo Sangiovese$62.00
- Antidoto Tempranillo$75.00
- Centopassi Perricone$62.00
- Cardedu Cannonau$50.00
- Villota Selvanevada$60.00
- BTL Pegos Claros Castelão$50.00
- Papa Figos$40.00
- COS Cerasuolo$94.00
- Cantele Negroamaro$50.00
- Herdade do Rocim$75.00
- Kavakildere Kirmizi$62.00OUT OF STOCK
- Feline Primitivo$50.00
- BTL Juan Gil 'Atteca'$50.00
- S. Molettieri Aglianico$58.00OUT OF STOCK
Safi Wine Bar Location and Ordering Hours
(513) 763-1201
Open now • Closes at 10PM