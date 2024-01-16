Visit Us Today!
Sage Hotel Social Kitchen + Bar 725 Cerrillos Road
FOOD
SHAREABLE BITES
- CHICHARRÓNES
House made fried pork skins sprinkled with hatch chile powder. Pairs perfectly with a libation of your choice$6.00
- CHILE CON QUESO-CIAL
A blend of melted cheeses infused with mild green chile.Served with New Mexico blue corn tortilla chips or a warm pretzel$9.00
- HATCHED EGGS
Classic deviled eggs with a hatch chile filling at the center$7.00
- WINGS
Meaty drumettes with hot honey BBQ sauce and ranch dip$14.00
- POPPERS
A seasonal local jalapeño stuffed with cheese, breaded, and fried to perfection. Served with an avocado ranch dip to take the edge off.$12.00
- FRIES à LA SANTA FE
Dirty fries done the New Mexico way. Topped with queso and of course your choice of red or green chile (say Christmas for the best of both worlds!).$12.00
- HATCHOS
Blue corn tortilla chips stacked with beans, queso, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of red chile, green chile or both! • Add Chicken +$3.00 extra • Add Ground Beef +$3.00 extra$12.00
- EMPANADITAS
Smaller version of classic Spanish style turnovers loaded with ground pork, corn and cotija cheese. Topped with red chile, green chile or both!$14.00
SHAREABLE BIGGER BITES
- CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD
Grilled chicken fajita with roasted chiles, corn, avocado, and cilantro dressing.$12.00
- ENSALADA DE LA CASA
Lettuce, corn, radishes, and avocado topped with cotija cheese and crunchy tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing. • Add Chicken + $3.00 extra$10.00
- MINI NAVAJO TACOS
Homemade New Mexico fry bread layered with beans and topped with veggies, cheese, and sour cream. • Add Chicken +$3.00 extra • Add Ground Beef +$3.00 extra$15.00
- FRITO PIE
Frito chips, ground beef, red or green chile, beans, cheese, onions, lettuce and tomato$10.00
- POSOLE
Pueblo stew made the traditional way with pork and hominy corn. Served with shredded lettuce, chopped onion, sliced radishes, limes, and blue corn tostadas.$9.00
- NEW MEXICAN TACOS
Street style tacos on corn tortillas with chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with hatch salsa and rice.$13.00
- HATCH-A-RELLENO
New Mexico Chile stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, coated in house batter, deep fried and smothered with chile. Served with beans, rice, and a garnish of lettuce and tomato.$14.00
- CHILE & QUESO-DILLA
Flour tortilla, chile, and cheese. • Add Chicken +$3.00 extra • Add Ground Beef +$3.00 extra$10.00
- THE SAGE BURGER
Certified angus beef, green chile, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on the side. Served with fries. or side salad +3.00 extra$16.00
- The Social Bird-Wich$16.00
SHAREABLE SWEETS
KIDS MENU
- KIDS BURGER
Certified angus beef and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on the side.$8.00
- KIDS TACOS
2 Street style tacos on corn tortillas with chicken or ground beef topped of lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with and rice and beans.$7.00
- KIDS QUESO-DILLA
Flour tortilla, and cheese • Add Chicken +$3.00 extra • Add Ground Beef +$3.00 extra$7.00
- KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled cheese with a side of fries$6.00
SIDES
- FIRES
N/A$6.00
- CHICHEN
N/A$5.00
- GROUND BEEF
N/A$5.00
- BACON
N/A$3.00
- GUACAMOLE
N/A$4.00
- AVOCADO
N/A$4.00
- SOUR CREAM
N/A$1.50
- SALSA
N/A$1.50
- QUESO
N/A$4.00
- RICE
N/A$3.00
- BEANS
N/A$3.00
- SIDE SALAD
N/A$5.00
- EXTRA BURGER PATTY
N/A$5.00
- SIDE CHIPS
N/A$3.00
- SCOOP OF ICE CREAM
N/A$2.50
- RANCH
N/A$0.75
- AVOCADO RANCH
N/A$0.75
- CILANTRO DRESSING
N/A$0.75
- EXTRA VEGGIES
N/A$3.00
NA BEVERAGE
- Arnold Palmer$2.00
- Sherley Temple$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Moctail$6.00
- Coke$2.25
- Sprite$2.25
- Dr Pepper$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Tonic Water$2.25
- Sweet Tea$2.25
- Sode Water$2.25
- Redbull$4.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Ginger Ale$2.25
- Water Bottle$3.00
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50
- Pineapple juice$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Milk$2.50
- Chocolate Milk$2.75