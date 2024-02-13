Sage Kitchen Virginia Beach 1925 Fisher Arch
Food
Tasty Tidbits/ Soup
- Brussels Sprouts$11.00
House-Cured Bacon/ Asiago Cheese/ Shallots/ Balsamic Glaze
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders/ Garlic Ranch
- Fried Pickles$8.00
Hand-Breaded & Crispy Fried Dill Pickle Spears/ Horsey Sauce(V)
- Fried Goat Cheese Croquettes$9.00
Hand-Breaded Crispy Goat Cheese/ Hot Honey Sauce(V)
- Tomato Basil Soup (cup)$5.50
Roma Tomatoes/ Cream/ Garlic/ Greenhouse-Grown Basil(GF)
- Tomato Basil Soup (Bowl)$6.50
Roma Tomatoes/ Cream/ Garlic/ Greenhouse- grown Basil(GF)
- Soup of the Day (cup)$5.50
Made Fresh Daily
- Soup of the Day (Bowl)$6.50
Made Fresh Daily
- Tomato Basil Soup with meal (cup)$3.50
Roma Tomatoes/ Cream/ Garlic/ Greenhouse- grown Basil (GF)
- Tomato Basil Soup with meal (bowl)$4.50
Roma Tomatoes/ Cream/ Garlic/ Greenhouse- grown Basil (GF)
- Soup of the Day with meal (cup)$3.50
Made Fresh Daily
- Soup of the Day with meal (Bowl)$4.50
Made Fresh Daily
- Wing Special$15.00
10 Jumbo wings with sweet Heat sauce 2 ranch and Celery Salad
Bowls
- Coconut Curry Bowl$11.00
Sweet Potato Hash/ Cauliflower/ Spinach/ Blistered Tomatoes/ Green Coconut Curry/ Cucumber-Mint-Cilantro Relish (VF/GF)
- Sticky Pork Belly Bowl$13.00
Crispy Fried, Glazed, & Smoked Pork Belly/ Soft Boiled Egg/ Cilantro Lime Rice/ Fresh Pineapple/ Pickled Ginger/ Kimchi/ Spicy Pecans/ Hoisin Aioli
- Baja Bowl$13.00
Grilled Chicken/ Black bean Salad/ Goat Cheese / Cilantro Lime Rice/ Blistered Grape Tomatoes/ Avocado/ Tortilla Strips / Aji Verde
- Autumn Love Bowl$13.00
House-Smoked Chicken/ Crispy Potatoes/ Figs/ Fried Brussels Sprouts/ Butternut Squash Puree/ Apple Slaw/ Toasted Pepitas (GF)
Salads
- The Perfect Pear Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken/ Spinach/ Spring Mix/ Arugula/ Poached Pear/ Butternut Squash/ Figs/ Red Onions/ Toasted Pepitas/ Fried-Goat Cheese/ Balsamic Fig Vinaigrette
- Anything & Everything Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken/ Bacon/ Pecans/ Blue Cheese/ Roma Tomatoes/ Craisins/ Red Onions/ Spring Mix/ Raspberry Vinaigrette (GF)
- Craft Your Own Salad$11.00
Select up to four toppings to top a bed of Spring mix/ Spinach/ or Romaine +1 for each additional topping
Sandwiches/ Wraps/ Quesadillas
- California Club Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled Chicken/ Cheddar/ Bacon/ Cilantro/ Avocado/ Roma Tomatoes/ Flour Tortilla/ Garlic Ranch
- Cheesesteak Quesadilla$13.00
Slow Roasted & Braised Beef/ Cheddar/ Caramelized Onions/ Roasted Red Peppers/Roma Tomatoes/ Smoked Pepper Aioli
- Craft Your Own Burger$14.00
Coastal Cattle Local Beef/ Spring Mix/ Roma Tomatoes/ Red Onions/ Brioche Bun ....Add Cheese, Veggies and Sauces For an Extra Charge
- Pig n' Fig$15.00
Crispy Fried Smoked Pork Belly/ Caramelized Onion/ Arugula/ Fried Jalapeno Crunch/ Fig Jam/ Apple Slaw/ Brioche Bun
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich$15.00
House-Smoked Chicken/Onion Frazzles/ Pickled Jalapenos/ BBQ sauce/ Brioche Bun
- Jammy Patty Melt$17.00
Coastal Cattle Local Beef/ Bacon/ Muenster/ Caramelized Onions/ Mayo/ Hot Pepper-Bacon-Berry Jam/ Brioche Bread
- Traegermeister$15.00
Traeger-Smoked Turkey/ Bacon/ Smoked Gouda/ Coleslaw/ Oven-Roasted Tomatoes/ Chipotle Mayo/ Brioche Bread
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Chicken/ Craisins/ Onion/ Celery/ Special Seasonings/ Pecans/ Croissant
- French Dip$15.00
Slow Roasted Braised Beef/ Swiss Cheese/ Caramelized Onions/ Sauteed Mushrooms/ Au jus/ Brioche Bun
- The Gobbler$15.00
Smoked Turkey/ Cranberry Relish/ Sage Stuffing/ Mayo/ Brioche Bread
- Shrooma$13.00
Grilled Portobello Mushroom/ Red Onions/ Roma Tomatoes/ Spinach/ Roasted Red Peppers/ Muenster Cheese/ Flour Tortilla/ Chipotle Mayo (V)
- Miami$17.00
Grilled Wild Caught Tuna/ Spring Mix/ Black Bean Salad/ Onion Frazzles/ Flour Tortilla/ Po Boy Sauce
- Chicken Parm$16.00
Fried Chicken Tenders/ Tomato Basil Sauce/ Asiago Cheese / Burrata/ Pesto Fries/ Fresh Basil/ Flour Tortilla
- Daily Taco Special$16.00
- Brunch Special$13.00
Halfsies
- 1/2 Chicken salad 1/2 Tomato Basil Soup$12.00
Half Portions of Each
- 1/2 Chicken Salad 1/2 Soup of the Day$12.00
Half Portions of Each
- 1/2 Chicken salad 1/2 Anything Salad$12.00
Half Portions of Each
- 1/2 Tomato Basil Soup 1/2 Anything Salad$12.00
Half Portions of Each
- 1/2 Soup of the Day 1/2 Anything Salad$12.00
Half Portions of Each
Dessert
Stand Alone Sides
- Black Bean Salad$3.50
Black Beans/ Corn/ Onions/ Cucumber/ Peppers/ Cilantro/ Seasonings(GF/VF)
- Green Leaf Salad$5.00
Spring Mix/ Roma Tomatoes/ Asiago Cheese (GF/V)
- Coleslaw$3.50
Classic Coleslaw (GF/V)
- Chips$3.00
Kettle Style Chips (GF/VF)
- Hand-Cut Fries$4.00
Fresh Cut Daily (GF/VF)
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Medium Cut & Delicious (GF/VF)
- Seasonal Fruit$5.00
Fresh Cut Daily (GF/VF)
Kids Menu
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Served with 1 side and 1 kids drink
- Kids Hamburger$9.00
Served with 1 side and 1 kids drink
- Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Served with 1 side and 1 kids drink
- Kids Chicken Salad$8.00
Served with 1 side and 1 kids drink
- Kids Chicken Tenders (3)$8.00
Served with 1 side and 1 kids drink & Ranch
- Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$8.00
Served with 1 side and 1 kids drink