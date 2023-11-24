Skip to Main content
Sago 485 S Coast Hwy 101
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Sago 485 S Coast Hwy 101
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Small Plates & Salads
Entree
Pizza
Dessert
Brunch
Small Plates & Salads
Hamachi Crudo
$22.00
Tuna Tartare
$23.00
Oyster On The Half Shell
$19.00
Out of stock
Truffle Fries
$16.00
Blistered Brussels Sprouts
$15.00
Crispy Chicken
$99.99
Grilled Cheese
$99.99
Roasted Beet Salad
$25.00
Caesar Salad
$23.00
Entree
Salmon Medallions
$25.00
Mussels & Shrimp
$27.00
Chicche
$99.99
Burger
$21.00
Pizza
Margherita Pizza
$19.00
Sausage Pizza
$21.00
Mushroom Pizza
$99.99
Dessert
Brown Butter Ice Cream Sandwich
$99.99
Chocolate Hazelnut Torte
$99.99
Brunch
Avocado Toast
$23.00
Apple Ricotta Hotcakes
$22.00
Egg Sandwich w/Salad
$22.00
Banana Bread
$21.00
Buddha Smoothie Bowl
$22.00
Breakfast Pizza
$28.00
Margherita Pizza
$19.00
Truffle Fries
$16.00
Roasted Beet Salad
$25.00
Caesar Salad
$23.00
Sago 485 S Coast Hwy 101 Location and Ordering Hours
(760) 815-9778
485 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement