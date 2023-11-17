Flowood Burgers Blues Barbecue 108 Market St Ste B
Breakfast
Breakfast Menu
- B3 BREAKFAST PLATE$9.50
2 eggs cooked to order, choice of sausage or bacon, served with hashbrowns, tater-tots, or grits, choice of toast or biscuit.
- HASHBROWN BOWL$11.00
A bowl of hashbrowns and scrambled eggs with your choice of sausage, bacon, or chicken ($1), topped with onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheddar.
- GRITS BOWL$11.00
A bowl of hot grits and scrambled eggs with your choice of sausage, bacon, or chicken ($1) topped with onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheddar.
- CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$14.00
3 chicken tenders served over 2 Belgian waffles topped with powdered sugar.
- FRIED EGG & BRISKET WAFFLE$15.00
two Belgian waffles topped with our smoked brisket and a fried egg.
- BELGIAN WAFFLES$10.00
3 Belgian waffles with your choice of sausage or bacon.
- BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$10.00
3 buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of sausage or bacon.
- FRENCH TOAST$7.50
French toast covered in powdered sugar.
- BISCUITS & GRAVY$7.50
2 biscuits topped with sausage gravy.
- HONEY BUTTER CHICKEN BUSCUIT$8.00
Served with your choice of hashbrowns, tater-tots, or grits.
- B3 BISCUIT$9.00
Your choice of bacon or sausage, a scrambled egg, and cheese on a biscuit plus your choice of hashbrowns, tater-tots, or grits.
- B3 SUNRISE WRAP$11.50
Scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, and shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of bacon, sausage, plus your choice of hashbrowns, tater-tots, or grits.
- B3 BIG BREAKFAST$13.00
Your choice of 2 pancakes or 2 waffles. 2 eggs cooked to order, hashbrowns or tater-tots, served with grits and bacon or sausage.
- B3 BRISKET PLATE$13.50
Smoked brisket, 2 eggs cooked to order served with hashbrowns, tater-tots or grits with your choice of toast or biscuit.
- BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$10.50
Kids Breakfast
- Kids Chicken & Waffle$8.00
1 chicken tender served over 1 Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar.
- Kids B3 Breakfast Plate$8.00
1 egg cooked to order, choice of bacon or sausage, served with hasbrowns or tater-tots and a biscuit.
- Kids B3 Biscuit$8.00
bacon or sausage on a biscuit with your choice of hashbrowns or tater-tots.
- Kids Buttermilk Pancakes$8.00
2 buttermilk pancakes served with bacon
Breakfast Sides
A La Carte
- Bacon$2.50
- Sausage$2.00
- Biscuit$2.50
- Sausage Gravy$2.00
- Egg$2.00
- Waffle$3.00
- Pancake$3.00
- SD French Toast$3.00
- White Toast$2.00
- Wheat Toast$2.00
- Grilled Onions$0.50
- Grilled Bell Peppers$0.50
- American Cheese$1.00
- Swiss Cheese$1.50
- Feta Cheese$2.00
- Parmesan Cheese$1.50
- Cheddar Cheese$1.50
- Pepper Jack Cheese$1.50
- Jalapenos$0.50
- Spinach$0.50
- Tomatoes$0.50
- Side Of Brisket$5.00
- Side Of Pork$4.00