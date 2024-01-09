Saigon Bar 4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2
Appetizer (Khai V!)
- 1. Summer R (G Cuon)$7.00
Shrimp and/ or pork, vermicelli, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and chive wrapped in Vietnamese rice paper. Served with peanut sauce
- 2. Spring R (C Gio)$7.00
Minced pork and vegetables wrapped in eggroll wrapper and deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with lettuce, cucumber and savory (nuoc mam) dipping sauce
- 3. Garlic G Shrimp (TNT)$10.00
- 4. G Papaya Salad (GDD)$13.00
Shredded green papaya, shrimp and pork, chopped herbs finished with crushed roasted peanuts, served with house dressing
- Fried Chicken Wings (Canh Ga C)$13.00
- Fried Fish or Tendon Meatball App$12.00
10 pieces. Served with YumYum Sauce. (Ca vien hoac bo vien chien)
- Baby Back Ribs App (Suon Cay N)$15.00
3 pieces. Vietnamese seasoning. Served with Vietnamese Special Fish Sauce.
Rice Plates
- 5. Grilled Pork Chop (C S N)$15.00
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
- 6. Grilled Pork (C T N)$14.00
- 7. Grilled Chicken (C Ga N)$15.00
- 8. Grilled Shrimp (C Tom N)$16.00
- 9. Lemongrass Chicken (C Ga X O)$15.00
- 10. Korean Short Ribs (C Kabi)$18.00
- 11. Fried Rice Pork (C-C Heo)$14.00
- 11. Fried Rice Chicken (C-C Ga)$14.00
- 12. Fried Rice Shrimp (C-C Tom)$15.00
- 13. House SP Fried Rice (C-C D B)$16.00
- *Combo Platter$22.00
Rice Combination Platter with Korean Short Ribs, 4 shrimp, spring roll, and egg.
- *BBQ Ribs Platter (C Suon Cay N)$18.00
- CC Trung$11.00
Vermicelli (Bun)
- 14. Spring Roll (B C Gio)$14.00
Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts
- 15. Grilled Pork (B Thit N)$14.00
- 16. Grilled Chicken (B Ga N)$14.00
- 17. Grilled Shrimp (B Tom N)$16.00
- 18. Bun Combo$17.00
- Grilled Pork Spring Roll (B Thit N CG)$17.00
- Vegetable +Tofu(B-Rau-Tau hu)$13.00
- Vegetable Only(B-Rau)$11.00
Vietnamese Noodle Soup (Pho) (TO GO)
- 20. Eye Round Steak and Beef Brisket (Tai Chin)$16.00
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
- 21. Eye Round Steak and Beef Flank (Tai Nam)$16.00
- 22. Eye Round Steak and Soft Tendon (Tai Gan)$16.00
- 23. Eye Round Steak and Beef Meatballs (Tai Bo Vien)$16.00
- 24. Eye Round Steak, Fatty Brisket (Tai Gau)$16.00
- 25. Eye Round Steak, Tripe (Tai Sach)$16.00
- 26. Chicken Pho (Pho Ga)$16.00
- 27. House Combo Special (Pho Dac Biet)$17.00
- 28. Seafood Pho (Pho Hai San)$18.00
- 29. Vegetable Pho (Pho Rau)$15.00
- Pho Meatballs (BV)$16.00
- Pho Khong$12.00
- Pho Chin$16.00
Specialty Noodle Soup
- 30. Bun Bo Hue$17.00
Thick vermicelli spicy noodle soup with beef brisket, beef shank, pork patty, and pig feet in beef broth
- 31. Mi Tom Thit$16.00
Egg noodle soup with shrimp and sliced pork in pork broth
- 32. Mi Hai San$18.00
Egg noodle soup with shrimp, scallop, squid, and fish cake in pork broth
- Hu Tieu Ga h Heo (Chikn or Pork)$15.00
Clear noodle soup with chicken in pork broth
- Hu Tieu Tom h Muc (Sh or Cal)$17.00
Clear noodle soup with shrimp or calamari, in pork broth
- Hu Tieu Hai San (Seafood)$18.00
Clear noodle soup with shrimp, scallop, calamari, and fish cake in pork broth
- Hu Tieu Thap Cam (Pk-Sh-Cal)$17.00
Clear noodle soup with sliced pork, shrimp, and calamari in pork broth
- Hu Tieu TO GO$17.00
- TO GO Hu Tieu HS (Seafood)$18.00
- Mi Tom Thit TO GO$17.00
- Bun Bo Hue TO GO$17.00
Specialty Order
- 33. Ribeye$25.00
Comes with 9oz steak, sauteed onion, special chef seasoning, and white rice (Hibachi Fried Rice $2.99 extra)
- 34. Sauteed Calamari (Muc)$23.00
Comes with onions, celery, and white rice (Hibachi Fried Rice $2.99 extra)
- 35. Grilled Clams or Steam *Seasonal*
Served with melted butter. salt-pepper-lime, or sriracha sauce
Fried Rice Order
Saigon Bar Special Dishes
- Ca Hong Chien Tau Xi$28.00
- Grouper Garlic$30.00
- Mi Xao Chay$17.00
egg noodle, fried tofu, cooked with mixed vegetables)
- Mi Xao Singapore$25.00
- Com Chien Ca Man$17.00
salted fish fried rice
- Muc Tom Chay Toi$25.00
Grilled shrimp & calamari with garlic sauce
- Cuc Quay (Rt Quail)$28.00
- Bo Tai Chanh$35.00
- Bo Lu Lac$25.00
Diced filet mignon on a bed of onion
- Filet Mignon Steak (Bo Mem Nu)$27.00
- New York Steak (Bo NY)$23.00
Desserts
Lunch Hibachi Menu
Hibachi Lunch Special Order
- 36. Side FR$5.00
- HBC Side Rau$10.00
- 36. Side FR /w Lunch$4.00
- 37. Chicken FR (C-C Ga N)$15.00
- 38. Shrimp FR (C-C Tom N))$16.00
- 39. Steak FR (C-C Bo N)$16.00
- 40. HBC Vegetarian (R X Nhat)$14.00
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
- 41. HBC Chicken (Ga)$15.00
- 42. HBC Steak (Bo)$16.00
- 43. HBC Filet Mignon (Bo Mem)$18.00
- 44. HBC Calamari (Muc)$16.00
- 44. HBC Shrimp (Tom)$16.00
- 45. HBC Scallop (S D)$18.00
- 46. HBC Lobster (T H)$30.00
- 47. HBC Salmon (C H)$17.00
- 48. HBC Chic & St (Ga-Bo) )$20.00
- 49. HBC Chic & Shrimp (Ga-Tom)$20.00
- *Combo Chicken & Scallop (Ga- S D))$22.00
- 50. HBC ST & Shrimp (Bo-Tom)$21.00
- *Combo Steak & Scallop (Bo-S D))$23.00
- 51. HBC FM & Chic (B M-Ga)$22.00
- 52. HBC FM & Shrimp (B M-Tom)$23.00
- 53. HBC FM & Scallop (B M-S D)$25.00
- 54. HBC Shrimp & Calamari (Tom-Muc)$21.00
- 55. HBC Shrimp & Scallop (Tom-S D)$23.00
Drink Menu
Beverages
- Unsweetened Iced Tea (Tra Da)$3.00
- Hot Tea (Tra Nong)$3.00
- Raspberry Iced Tea (Tra Dau Rung)$3.00
- Sweet Iced Tea Lemonade$3.00
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Ca Fe Da)$6.00
- Boba with Black Tapioca Pearls (Tea or Smoothie)$7.25
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Fanta Orange$3.00
- Boba Coffe$7.50
- Peach Tea$7.00
- Lychee Tea$7.00
- Crystal Boba$1.00
- Brown Sugar Boba$7.25
- Passion Fruit Ice Tea$7.25
- Orange Lemongrass Peach Tea$7.50
- House Special Milk Tea$7.25
- Oreo Special Smoothie$7.50
Beer
Wine
Hibachi Dinner Menu
Hibachi Dinner Order
- 36. Side FR$5.00
- HBC Side Rau$10.00
- 36. Side FR w/Dinner$4.00
- 37. Chicken FR (C-C Ga Nhat)$15.00
- 38. Shrimp FR (C-C Tom Nhat)$16.00
- 39. Steak FR (C-C Bo Nhat)$16.00
- 56. HBC Vegetarian (R x Nhat)$16.00
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
- 57. HBC Chicken (Ga)$21.00
- 58. HBC Steak (Bo)$24.00
- 59. HBC Filet Mignon (Bo Mem)$27.00
- 60. HBC Calamari (Muc)$23.00
- 60. HBC Shrimp (Tom)$23.00
- 61. HBC Scallop (S D)$28.00
- 62. HBC Lobster (T H)$32.00
- 63. HBC Salmon (Ca Hoi)$27.00
- 64. HBC Chic & St (Ga-Bo)$27.00
- 65. HBC Chic & Shrimp (Ga-Tom)$27.00
- *Combo Chicken & Scallop (Ga-S D))$29.00
- 66. HBC ST & Shrimp (Bo-Tom)$28.00
- *Combo Steak & Scallop (Bo-S D))$30.00
- 67. HBC FM & Chic (B M-Ga)$28.00
- 68. HBC FM & Shrimp (Bo Mem-Tom)$29.00
- 69. HBC FM & Scallop (BM-SD)$32.00
- 70. HBC Shrimp & Calamari (Tom-Muc)$27.00
- 71. HBC Shrimp & Scallop (Tom-S D)$29.00
- 72. HBC Triple Combo (B-G-T)$36.00
Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp. (to substitue steak w/ filet mignon, $2.99 extra)
- 73. HBC Super Combo (B-G-T-TH)$60.00
Steak, Chicken, Lobster, and Shrimp. (to substitue steak w/ filet mignon, $2.99 extra)
Sushi Menu
App
Sushi
Sashimi
Handrolls
Regular Rolls
Special Rolls
- 86. Mix Veggie R$9.00
- 87. Spicy Tuna R$10.00
- 88. JB Roll$10.00
- 88. JB Deluxe$14.00
- 89. Rainbow Roll$15.00
- 90. Eel Roll$11.00
- 90. Salmon Skin R$11.00
- 90. Shrimp Tempura R$11.00
- 91. Dancing Eel R$15.00
- 91. Dancing Shrimp R$15.00
- 92. Birthday Roll$13.00
- 93. Black Dragon R$15.00
- *Mexican Roll$13.00
- *Spider Roll$15.00
- *Dancing Salmon Roll$15.00
- *Futomaki Roll$15.00
- *Double Fantasy Roll$14.00
- *Saigon Bar Roll$17.00
Dinner Special
Extra Add-ons
Vietnamese Add-ons
- Side Fried Egg (Trung Chien)$2.00
- Side Egg Soup (Trung Soup)$2.00
- Side WR (C Trang)$2.00
- Side FR (C Chien)$5.00
- Side Banh Pho$3.00
- Side Hu Tieu$4.00
- Side Mi$4.00
- Side Bun Nho$3.00
- Side Bun Lon$3.00
- Side Rau$5.00
- Side Tofu$3.00
- Side Cha$2.50
- Side GC$4.00
- Side CG$2.50
- Side Kabi$14.00
- Side ThN$11.00
- Side GN$11.00
- Side SN$11.00
- Side TomN$9.00
- Side Gio Heo$2.00
- Side Soup BBH$7.00
- Side Soup Pho(L)$6.00
- Side Soup Pho(S)$4.00
- Ex Eye Round(Tai)$7.00
- Ex Brisket(Chin)$8.00
- Ex Flank( Nam)$8.00
- Ex Tendon( Gan)$8.00
- Ex F Brisket ( Gau)$8.00
- Ex Tripe( Sach)$8.00
- Ex Chicken (Ga)$8.00
- Ex Meatballs( BV)$8.00
- Ex Tom Pho$9.00
- Side Muc$8.00
- Side Fish Cake (CV)$8.00
- Lay Mi$1.00
- Side French Fries$6.00
Japanese Add-ons
Japanese Gourmet Menu
Stir-Fry
Teriyaki
- 108. Chicken$20.00
- 109. Steak$23.00
- 110. Filet Mignon$27.00
- 111. Combo Steak & Chicken$24.00
- 112. Filet Mignon & Chicken$26.00
- 113. Shrimp$23.00
- 114. Calamari$23.00
- 115. Scallop$28.00
- 116. Lobster$32.00
- 117. Combo Shrimp & Scallop$29.00
- 118. Combo Lobster & Shrimp$40.00
- 119. Combo Lobster & Scallop$42.00
- 120. Fresh Fish Catch of the Day (Grouper)$30.00
- 121. Salmon$27.00