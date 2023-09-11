Saigon Bay Express 6000 J St
Food
Pho soup
Saigon pho (flank, beef balls, chicken & tofu)
Rice noodle soup topped with white onions, green onions & cilantro in an optional beef or veggie broth
Beef balls pho
Rice noodle soup topped with white onions, green onions & cilantro in an optional beef or veggie broth
Chicken pho
Rice noodle soup topped with white onions, green onions & cilantro in an optional beef or veggie broth
Flank & beef balls pho
Rice noodle soup topped with white onions, green onions & cilantro in an optional beef or veggie broth
Noodles & broth
Rice noodle soup topped with white onions, green onions & cilantro in an optional beef or veggie broth
Shrimp pho
Rice noodle soup topped with white onions, green onions & cilantro in an optional beef or veggie broth
Tofu pho
Rice noodle soup topped with white onions, green onions & cilantro in an optional beef or veggie broth
Well done flank pho
Rice noodle soup topped with white onions, green onions & cilantro in an optional beef or veggie broth
Banh mi sandwich
Saigon banh mi (ham, pork roll, headcheese)
On French baguette rolls with lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, white onions, and spread of pate or mayo
Pork roll banh mi
On French baguette rolls with lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, white onions, and spread of pate or mayo
Ham banh mi
On French baguette rolls with lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, white onions, and spread of pate or mayo
Turkey banh mi
On French baguette rolls with lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, white onions, and spread of pate or mayo
Tofu banh mi
On French baguette rolls with lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, white onions, and spread of pate or mayo
Tuna banh mi
On French baguette rolls with lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, white onions, and spread of pate or mayo
Fresh spring roll
Shrimp spring roll
Protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cilantro, vermicelli noodles and peanut dipping sauce
Shrimp and pork spring roll
Protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cilantro, vermicelli noodles and peanut dipping sauce
Tofu spring roll
Protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cilantro, vermicelli noodles and peanut dipping sauce
Pork only spring roll
Drinks
Smoothie (medium/16oz)
Avocado smoothie
Fresh avocado smoothie made with rich milk