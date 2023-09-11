Food

Pho soup

Saigon pho (flank, beef balls, chicken & tofu)

$14.00

Rice noodle soup topped with white onions, green onions & cilantro in an optional beef or veggie broth

Beef balls pho

$14.00

Chicken pho

$14.00

Flank & beef balls pho

$14.00

Noodles & broth

$11.00

Shrimp pho

$14.00

Tofu pho

$13.00

Well done flank pho

$14.00

Banh mi sandwich

Saigon banh mi (ham, pork roll, headcheese)

$9.25

On French baguette rolls with lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, white onions, and spread of pate or mayo

Pork roll banh mi

$9.25

Ham banh mi

$9.25

Turkey banh mi

$9.25

Tofu banh mi

$9.25

Tuna banh mi

$9.25

Fresh spring roll

Shrimp spring roll

$9.00

Shrimp and pork spring roll

$9.00

Tofu spring roll

$9.00

Pork only spring roll

$9.00

Drinks

Smoothie (medium/16oz)

Avocado smoothie

$7.00

Fresh avocado smoothie made with rich milk

Coconut smoothie

$7.00
Green tea smoothie

$7.00
Honeydew smoothie

$7.00
Jackfruit smoothie

$7.00
Mango smoothie

$7.00
Mocha smoothie

$7.00Out of stock
Peach smoothie

$7.00
Pina colada smoothie

$7.00
Strawberry smoothie

$7.00
Strawberry banana smoothie

$7.00
Taro smoothie

$7.00

Milk tea (medium/16oz)

Black milk tea

$6.00
Coconut milk tea

$6.00
Green milk tea

$6.00
Honeydew milk tea

$6.00
Mango milk tea

$6.00
Mocha milk tea

$6.00Out of stock
Pina colada milk tea

$6.00
Strawberry milk tea

$6.00
Taro milk tea

$6.00
Thai tea

$6.00

Juice (medium/16oz)

Coconut with pulp

$5.00+
White gourd juice

$5.00+
Sweet soy milk

$5.00+

Viet iced coffee

Viet iced coffee (medium/16oz)

$6.00
Viet iced coffee (large/24oz)

$8.00

Hot coffee

Hot house coffee (small/12oz)

$3.50

Hot house coffee (medium/16oz)

$4.00

Hot house coffee (large/20oz)

$4.50

Regular iced coffee

Regular iced coffee (small/12oz)

$4.00

Regular iced coffee (medium/16oz)

$4.50

Regular iced coffee (large/24oz)

$5.00

Hot tea

Hot tea

$3.50

Black iced tea

Black iced tea (small/12oz)

$3.50

Black iced tea (medium/16oz)

$4.00

Black iced tea (large/24oz)

$4.50