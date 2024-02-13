Saigon Sips & Savors Denver
Appetizer
Appetizers
- Fried Fries$5.25
- Corn In A Cup$5.75
Corn in the cup w/ mayo , cotija cheese, paprika.
- Summer Rolls (2 pcs)$6.50
Delight in the freshness of rice paper wraps filled with crisp lettuce, and your choice of protein. A taste of summer in every bite! Grilled pork W/ steamed shrimp w peanut dip sauces
- Cheese Wonton (5 pcs)$6.50
Crispy wonton shells embrace crab meat and creamy cheese, paired with sweet and sour sauce. Delight awaits!
- Egg Rolls (3 pcs)$6.50
These golden delights are packed with seasoned ground pork and seasonal vegetables, served with a zesty chili fish sauce dip for that perfect balance of flavors and crunch
- Fried Dumplings (5 pcs)$7.00
Pork and veggies, perfectly fried, with a spicy house dip for a burst of flavor!
- Popcorn chicken$7.50
Crispy popcorn chicken w choices of salt and pepper , garlic butter.
- Specialty Fried Shrimp (6 pcs)$8.50
6 fried battered shrimps with our homemade specialty flavors. Choice of flavor include: Salt & pepper (Mild, Medium, Spicy) Garlic butter
- Crispy Chicken Wings (6 pcs)$9.50
These succulent wings are fried to golden perfection and generously coated in your choice of sauces: Buffalo Sauce Garlic Butter Sauce
- Bao Buns (3 pcs)$9.50
Filled steamed bread rolls with chashu pork and vegetable for a perfect nibble
Entree
Combo
- Chicken tender combo$11.50
- Carne Asada Fries$12.00
Crispy fries with carne asada beef, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole salsa, and cotija cheese.
- Popcorn chicken combo$12.50
Crispy popcorn chicken served with fries or rice and corn.
- Crispy Fried Shrimp Combo$13.50
Jumbo crispy fried shrimp served with fries or rice and corn.
- Crispy Jumbo Wings combo$14.00
Jumbo party crispy chicken wings served with fries or rice and corn.
- Extra Dipping Sauce
Pho
- Specialty Pho$14.00
This extraordinary bowl features the best of both worlds with tender rare steak and succulent, well-done brisket. Together with melt-in-your-mouth tendon and savory meatballs to create a rich, hearty broth that's a true masterpiece.
- Rare Steak Pho$13.00
Immerse yourself in a steaming bowl of fragrant broth, filled with tender slices of rare beef that cook to perfection in the heat of the broth.
- Beef Meat Ball Pho$12.00
Savor the mouthwatering combination of savory beef meatballs and tender well-done brisket, bathed in a flavorful, aromatic broth
Vermicelli Noodle & Rice
- Specialty Combo Vermicelli$14.00
Grilled tender pork, grilled beef and crispy egg rolls unite for a flavor-packed experience. A Vietnamese delight!
- Grilled Pork Vermicelli Noodle or Rice$13.00
Enjoy tender, marinated pork grilled to perfection, served over a bed of delicate vermicelli noodles. Choice of rice or vermicelli noodles.
- Egg Rolls Vermicelli Noodle$12.00
Crispy Vietnamese egg rolls on vermicelli noodles, paired with fresh herbs and dipping sauce.
Drinks
Refreshers and Coffee
- Tiger Sugar Boba Milk$6.00
A mix of smooth fresh milk with a hint of brown sugar syrup topped with honey boba
- Sea Salt Taro$5.50
Mouthwatering taro latte with a sprinkling of sea salt
- Thai Tea$5.50
A satisfying blend of milky vanilla goodness and Thai tea sweetness
- Green Thai Tea$5.50
Thai tea with a twist!
- Peach Tea$5.50
This refreshing blend combines the natural sweetness of ripe peaches with the brisk goodness of tea
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50
A fragrant blend of jasmine tea and creamy milk
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.50
Grade A matcha w/ whole milk.
- Ube Horchata$5.50
- Straw. Horchata$5.50
Horchata with fresh strawberries puree *Contains Dairy
- Strawberry Limeade$5.50
Fresh lime juice with organic strawberry puree
- Cucumber lime$5.50
Fresh squeezed limeade with cucumber puree and cucumber juice.
- Viet Coffee$5.50
- Cold Brew Latte$5.50
- Horchata coffee$5.50
- Black Coffee$5.00
Slushies
- Spicy Mango Slush$6.75
Mango slushy with chamoy, tajin, and fresh mango chunks.
- Watermelon Slush$6.00
Watermelon slush topped with fresh watermelon chunks.
- Spicy Watermelon Slush$6.00
Watermelon slush with chamoy, tajin, and fresh watermelon chunks.
- Ice-cream Oreo$6.75
Creamy Oreo Shake with signature cheesecake brulee & crushed Oreos.
- Strawberry Cheesecake Brulee$6.75
Creamy strawberry slushy blend with signature cheesecake brulee.
- Limeade Milky Slush$6.75
Tropical flavors of passion fruit with our signature blended milky limeade
- Pina Colada$6.75
Blended pineapple juice, coconut milk, and strawberry puree garnish.
- Thai Tea Slushy$6.00
Blended Thai Tea with signature cheesecake brulee & crushed Oreos.
- Ube Slushy$6.00
Creamy, sweet purple yam shake with signature Camo Brulee & crushed Oreos.
- Lychee Strawberry Slushy$6.00