Saigon Drip Cafe Pioneer Square

Food

Banh Mi

Your choice of protein in toasted baguette smothered with rich creamy pate', mayo, and soy sauce. Layered with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro.
Cult Cut Classic

$9.00

A culmination of three classic cuts of ham, in a toasted baguette, smothered in rich creamy pate', pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce

Bok Bok B*tch

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, in a toasted baguette, smothered in rich creamy pate', pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce

Spam Slammin Egg

$10.00

Spam & Egg in a toasted baguette, smothered with rich creamy pate', mayo, soy sauce, cilantro, and vinegar onion

Veggie Vortex

$10.00

Tofu, in a toasted baguette, pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce

Piggylicious

$10.00

Grilled Pork in a toasted baguette, smothered with rich creamy pate', mayo, and soy sauce. Layered with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeños, pickled carrots & daikon

Banh Mi Dip

$13.00

Brisket, in a toasted baguette, smothered in rich creamy pate', grilled onion, and mayo

Banh Mi Bo La Lot

$13.00

Grilled beef wrapped in betel leaves, smothered in rich creamy pate', pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce on toasted baguette

Smokey Hog Delight

$15.00

BBQ Pork Belly in a toasted baguette smothered with rich creamy pate', mayo, and soy sauce. Layered with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeños, shredded pickled carrots & daikon.

Appetizers

Fresh Rolls

$8.00+

Rice paper wraps filled with fresh veggies, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and your choice of shrimp, tofu or grilled pork sausage. (2 rolls)

Egg Roll Lettuce Wrap - 4 count

$12.00+

4 rolls. Comes with lettuce, pickled carrots and daikon, dipping sauce. Your choice of Pork & Shrimp or Veggie

WORLD* Famous Chicken Wings - 5 count

$12.00+

*OUR WORLD Famous Chicken Wings, 5 wings, your choice from 3 flavors "Caramelized Fish Sauce, Honey Sriracha, or Traditional (Salt & Pepper)"

Pot Stickers - 6 count

$8.00+

Your choice of 6 Pork or Chicken Pot Stickers

Bo La Lot - 6 count

$10.00

Grilled beef wrapped in betel leaves.

French Fries

$6.00

Potatoes

Entrees

Chicken Rice Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Chicken with rice. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Pork Rice Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Pork with rice. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Tofu Rice Bowl

$17.00

Fried tofu with rice. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Chicken Vermicelli Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Chicken with vermicelli noodles. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Pork Vermicelli Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Pork with vermicelli noodles. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Tofu Vermicelli Bowl

$17.00

Fried Tofu with vermicelli noodles. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Pho

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños
Steak Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Meatball Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Brisket Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Chicken Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Shrimp Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Tofu Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Ribeye Hot Pot Pho

$25.00

Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Cafe Sua Da (Iced)

$7.00

Cafe Sữa Đá is a delightful Vietnamese iced coffee. Combining dark roast coffee with sweetened condensed milk over ice, it offers a harmonious blend of rich flavors and creamy sweetness. Perfect for hot days, this cool beverage captures the essence of Vietnamese coffee culture.

Straight Up Black (Iced)

$5.00

Vietnamese Black Coffee, served cold (Iced)

Classic Milk Tea

$5.00

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$7.00

Taro Milk Tea

$7.00

Matcha Milk Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Tea

$6.00

Peach Black Tea

$6.00
Passion Fruit Mango Limeade

$5.50
Strawberry Limeade

$5.50

Salted Limeade

$5.50

Raspberry Mint

$5.50
Basil Seed

$3.00
Yeo's Soymilk

$3.00
Soursop Nectar

$3.00
Yeos Soymilk Viet Style

$3.00
Mango Nectar

$3.00
Lychee Drink

$3.00
Grass Jelly

$3.00
Thai Tea

$3.00
Roasted Coconut

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00
Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00
Dr Pepper

$2.00
Orange Fanta

$2.00
Cream Soda

$2.00

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
La Croix Razz-Cranberry

$2.00
La Croix Lime

$2.00

Energy Drinks

Saxi Chuong Duong

$5.00
Carabao

$5.00
Sting Energy

$5.00
M-150

$5.00
Red Bull

$5.00
Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00