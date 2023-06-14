Saigon Drip Cafe Pioneer Square
Food
Banh Mi
Cult Cut Classic
A culmination of three classic cuts of ham, in a toasted baguette, smothered in rich creamy pate', pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce
Bok Bok B*tch
Grilled Chicken, in a toasted baguette, smothered in rich creamy pate', pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce
Spam Slammin Egg
Spam & Egg in a toasted baguette, smothered with rich creamy pate', mayo, soy sauce, cilantro, and vinegar onion
Veggie Vortex
Tofu, in a toasted baguette, pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce
Piggylicious
Grilled Pork in a toasted baguette, smothered with rich creamy pate', mayo, and soy sauce. Layered with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeños, pickled carrots & daikon
Banh Mi Dip
Brisket, in a toasted baguette, smothered in rich creamy pate', grilled onion, and mayo
Banh Mi Bo La Lot
Grilled beef wrapped in betel leaves, smothered in rich creamy pate', pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce on toasted baguette
Smokey Hog Delight
BBQ Pork Belly in a toasted baguette smothered with rich creamy pate', mayo, and soy sauce. Layered with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeños, shredded pickled carrots & daikon.
Appetizers
Fresh Rolls
Rice paper wraps filled with fresh veggies, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and your choice of shrimp, tofu or grilled pork sausage. (2 rolls)
Egg Roll Lettuce Wrap - 4 count
4 rolls. Comes with lettuce, pickled carrots and daikon, dipping sauce. Your choice of Pork & Shrimp or Veggie
WORLD* Famous Chicken Wings - 5 count
*OUR WORLD Famous Chicken Wings, 5 wings, your choice from 3 flavors "Caramelized Fish Sauce, Honey Sriracha, or Traditional (Salt & Pepper)"
Pot Stickers - 6 count
Your choice of 6 Pork or Chicken Pot Stickers
Bo La Lot - 6 count
Grilled beef wrapped in betel leaves.
French Fries
Potatoes
Entrees
Chicken Rice Bowl
Grilled Chicken with rice. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.
Pork Rice Bowl
Grilled Pork with rice. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.
Tofu Rice Bowl
Fried tofu with rice. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.
Chicken Vermicelli Bowl
Grilled Chicken with vermicelli noodles. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.
Pork Vermicelli Bowl
Grilled Pork with vermicelli noodles. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.
Tofu Vermicelli Bowl
Fried Tofu with vermicelli noodles. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.
Pho
Steak Pho
Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños
Meatball Pho
Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños
Brisket Pho
Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños
Chicken Pho
Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños
Shrimp Pho
Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños
Tofu Pho
Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños
Ribeye Hot Pot Pho
Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Cafe Sua Da (Iced)
Cafe Sữa Đá is a delightful Vietnamese iced coffee. Combining dark roast coffee with sweetened condensed milk over ice, it offers a harmonious blend of rich flavors and creamy sweetness. Perfect for hot days, this cool beverage captures the essence of Vietnamese coffee culture.
Straight Up Black (Iced)
Vietnamese Black Coffee, served cold (Iced)
