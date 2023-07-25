Appetizers

Chicken Pakora

$7.50

Chilli Chicken

$12.00

Spicy. Chicken sautéed with fresh onions, jalapeños, bell pepper, ginger, garlic and herbs. (Please allow time.)

Cutmirch

$7.50

Japanese pakoras. Very spicy.

Egg Pakora

$6.50

Eggplant Pakora

$5.95

A medley of spiced fritters hand made fresh to order, dipped in chickpea and rice flour batter, and fried.

Mixed Vegetable Pakoras

$7.50

A medley of spiced fritters hand made fresh to order, dipped in chickpea and rice flour batter, and fried.

Onion Pakora

$5.95

A medley of spiced fritters hand made fresh to order, dipped in chickpea and rice flour batter, and fried.

Potato Pakora

$5.95

A medley of spiced fritters hand made fresh to order, dipped in chickpea and rice flour batter, and fried.

Spinach Pakora

$5.95

A medley of spiced fritters hand made fresh to order, dipped in chickpea and rice flour batter, and fried.

Veg Samosas

$4.50

A delicate duo of handmade crisp cones filled with potatoes, peas, cumin, spiced and seasoned.

Aloo Chat

$7.50

A mouthwatering concoction of boiled chickpeas, chopped onions, samosa, chaat masala and tamarind, garnished with cilantro.

Chicken Chennai

$12.00

Spiced and Marinatted crispy chicken served with onions and lemon.

Paneer Pakora

$8.50

Cottage Cheese Pakora

Aloo Bonda

$5.95

Ball Shaped deep-fried South Indian snack made with Potato, peas and spices.

Tandoor Combo

$13.95

Chilli Paneer

$11.95

Chilli Gobi

$11.95

V. Samosa PCS

$2.25

Food

Meat Entrées

Tikka Masala

$14.95

Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.

C. Makhani

$14.95

Chef's special recipe. Makhani is a mild creamy sauce that originated in Delhi. Makhani is made by heating and mixing butter, tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) and finished with cream. Served with rice

Chicken Masala

$14.95

Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.

Chicken Curry

$14.95

C. Vindaloo

$14.95

Very spicy. Vindaloo is an extra spiced curry dish from the region of Goa. Cooked with potatoes, coconut, poppy seeds and yogurt in a tangy spiced sauce. Served with rice.

Chicken Kadai

$14.95

Kadai is a curry based sauce, sautéed with onions and green peppers. Served with rice.

Chicken Koorma

$14.95

A mild sauce prepared with onions, tomatoes, cashews and coconut, finished with cream. Served with rice.

Tikka Saag

$13.50

Spinach simmered with onions and spices, finished with cream. Served with rice.

Chicken 65

$14.95

Tikka Masala SM

$9.00

Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.

C. Makhani SM

$9.00

Chef's special recipe. Makhani is a mild creamy sauce that originated in Delhi. Makhani is made by heating and mixing butter, tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) and finished with cream. Served with rice

Dark Meat Makhani

$14.95

Chef's special recipe. Makhani is a mild creamy sauce that originated in Delhi. Makhani is made by heating and mixing butter, tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) and finished with cream. Served with rice

Chilli Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Lamb Masala

$16.95

Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.

Lamb Curry

$15.95

The traditional exotic curry sauce prepared with onions, turmeric, coconut, poppy seeds, fresh herbs and chef's blend of spices. Finished with a hint of yogurt. Served with rice.

Lamb Makhani

$15.95

Chef's special recipe. Makhani is a mild creamy sauce that originated in Delhi. Makhani is made by heating and mixing butter, tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) and finished with cream. Served with rice

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.95

Very spicy. Vindaloo is an extra spiced curry dish from the region of Goa. Cooked with potatoes, coconut, poppy seeds and yogurt in a tangy spiced sauce. Served with rice.

Lamb Koorma

$16.95

A mild sauce prepared with onions, tomatoes, cashews and coconut, finished with cream. Served with rice.

Lamb Kadai

$15.95

Kadai is a curry based sauce, sautéed with onions and green peppers. Served with rice.

Lamb Saag

$15.95

Spinach simmered with onions and spices, finished with cream. Served with rice.

Lamb Pasanda

$15.95

Beef Masala

$16.95

Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.

Beef Curry

$15.95

The traditional exotic curry sauce prepared with onions, turmeric, coconut, poppy seeds, fresh herbs and chef's blend of spices. Finished with a hint of yogurt. Served with rice.

Beef Vindaloo

$15.95

Very spicy. Vindaloo is an extra spiced curry dish from the region of Goa. Cooked with potatoes, coconut, poppy seeds and yogurt in a tangy spiced sauce. Served with rice.

Beef Kadai

$15.95

Kadai is a curry based sauce, sautéed with onions and green peppers. Served with rice.

Shrimp Makhani

$16.95

Chef's special recipe. Makhani is a mild creamy sauce that originated in Delhi. Makhani is made by heating and mixing butter, tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) and finished with cream. Served with rice

Shrimp Masala

$16.95

Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.

Shrimp Curry

$15.95

The traditional exotic curry sauce prepared with onions, turmeric, coconut, poppy seeds, fresh herbs and chef's blend of spices. Finished with a hint of yogurt. Served with rice.

Shrimp Saag

$15.95

Spinach simmered with onions and spices, finished with cream. Served with rice.

Shrimp Kadai

$15.95

Kadai is a curry based sauce, sautéed with onions and green peppers. Served with rice.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$15.95

Very spicy. Vindaloo is an extra spiced curry dish from the region of Goa. Cooked with potatoes, coconut, poppy seeds and yogurt in a tangy spiced sauce. Served with rice.

Fish Masala

$15.95

Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.

Fish Curry

$15.95

The traditional exotic curry sauce prepared with onions, turmeric, coconut, poppy seeds, fresh herbs and chef's blend of spices. Finished with a hint of yogurt. Served with rice.

Vegan Entrées

Chana Masala

$12.95

Garbanzo beans cooked over a slow fire with a blend of spices and fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic.

Dal Makhani

$13.95

Black, red and yellow lentils softened overnight and cooked with fresh ginger, garlic and tomatoes.

Dal Curry

$13.95

Yellow and red lentils cooked in homemade spices, tempered with cumin, whole red chili, garlic and onion.

Aloo Chana

$12.95

Garbanzo beans and potatoes cooked over a slow fire and blended with spices, fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic.

Aloo Gobi

$13.95

Spicy. Potatoes and cauliflower florets sautéed with fresh tomatoes, cumin seeds, green onions, ginger and garlic. (Please Allow Time)

Chana Masala SM

$9.00

Garbanzo beans cooked over a slow fire with a blend of spices and fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic.

Potato Fry

$12.95

Vegetarian Entrées

Navaratan Koorma

$14.50

Mixed vegetables cooked with cottage cheese, cashews, raisins, coconut, turmeric and fenugreek leaves in a rich, sweet, creamy sauce.

Vegetable Masala

$13.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with spices, fresh tomatoes, onions and cream in a chef's special sauce.

Aloo Mutter

$13.95

Potatoes and green peas cooked in curry and Indian spices, finished with cream.

Bhaigan Bharta

$13.95

Eggplant roasted in tandoor, puréed and cooked with fresh tomatoes, green peas, onions and spices, finished with cream.

Chana Saag

$13.95

Garbanzo beans and spinach cooked with a blend of spices and fresh onions, ginger and garlic.

Malai Kofta

$13.95

Fresh handmade dumplings stuffed with cottage cheese, cauliflower, carrots, cashews, raisins, potatoes and herbs cooked in rich curry creamy sauce.

Mutter Paneer

$13.95

Green peas and homemade cottage cheese cooked in herbs and spices in a tomato based creamy sauce.

Paneer Makhani

$13.95

Homemade cottage cheese cooked with cashews and raisins in a rich tomato based creamy, buttery smooth sauce, finished with fenugreek leaves.

Shahi Paneer

$13.95

Homemade cottage cheese cooke with fresh tomatoes, onions, cashews and cream in a chef's special sauce.

Vegetable Makhani

$13.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with cashews and raisins in a rich tomato based creamy, buttery smooth sauce, finished with fenugreek leaves.

Palak Paneer

$13.95

Spinach and homemade cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices with fresh onions, ginger and garlic, finished with cream.

Vegetable Masala SM

$8.95

Navaratan Koorma SM

$9.00

Palak Paneer SM

$9.00

Spinach and homemade cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices with fresh onions, ginger and garlic, finished with cream.

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Chili Paneer

$12.95

Aloo Saag

$11.95

Biryani Entrées

Chicken Biryani

$15.95

Spicy. Basmati rice cooked with chicken, fresh herbs and spices in a curry sauce.

Egg Biryani

$13.95

Spicy. Basmati rice cooked with boiled eggs, fresh herbs and spices in a curry sauce.

Lamb Biryani

$16.95

Spicy. Basmati rice cooked with lamb, fresh herbs and spices in a curry sauce.

Shrimp Biryani

$16.95

Spicy. Basmati rice cooked with shrimp, fresh herbs and spices in a curry sauce.

Vegetable Biryani

$13.95

Spicy. Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, fresh herbs and spices in a curry sauce.

Tandoori Entrées

Tandoori Chicken

$14.95

Chicken leg and thigh pieces are marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs and spices, cooked on skewers.

Chicken Tikka

$13.95

Seekh Kabab

$17.95

Tandoor Shrimp

$16.95

T. Mixed Grill

$22.95

Tikka Perro

$13.95

Naan & Sides

Breads

Naan

$2.75

Leavened white bread baked in tandoor oven.

Garlic Naan

$3.75

Ginger Naan

$3.75

Onion Naan

$3.75

Roti - Tandoori

$2.75

Roti - Soft

$2.75

Kima Naan

$6.00

Sweet Naan

$5.00

Sides

Papad

$2.00

Crispy lentil wafers.

Raita Small

$2.00

Cool whisked homemade yogurt with chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, cucumber and mint.

Raita Large

$3.75

Cool whisked homemade yogurt with chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, cucumber and mint.

Basmati Rice SM

$2.00

Soft fragrant long grain rice, grown in the fertile soil of Himalayas foothills and nourished by the pure water from the highest snow-covered peaks in the world.

Basmati Rice LG

$3.75

Soft fragrant long grain rice, grown in the fertile soil of Himalayas foothills and nourished by the pure water from the highest snow-covered peaks in the world.

Brown Rice LG

$4.00

Brown Rice SM

$2.00

Mint Chutney

$2.00

Spicy.

Tamarind Chutney

$2.00

Coconut Chutney

$2.00

Hot Chutney

$2.00

Spicy.

Swt Mango Pickle

$2.50

Onion Salad

$1.50

Onions, jalapeños and lemon.

Veg. Pickle

$2.00

Spicy.

Utensils

Sauce Only SM Makhani

$6.50

Sauce Only SM Masala

$6.50

Sauce Only LG Makhani

$8.95

Sauce Only LG Masala

$8.95

Drinks

Indian Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Mango Juice

$4.00

Cardamom Chai

$3.75

Madras Coffee

$3.75

Masala Chai

$3.75

Sweet Lassi

$3.50

Homemade whisked yogurt shake.

Salt Lassi

$3.50

Homemade whisked yogurt shake.

Badam Kheer

$4.50

Sweet almond milkshake.

Beverages

Water Bottle

$1.50

Voss Sparkling Water

$2.95

Imported from Norway.

Hot Black Tea

$1.75

Hot Green Tea

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Refill Soda

$0.50

Desserts

Rice Kheer LG

$3.50

Traditional Indian rice pudding cooked with raisins, cashews, nuts and cardamom.

Gulab Jamun

$3.00

Pastry ball made from milk dough fried until golden brown and served in a sugary syrup with cardamom.

Mango Kulfi

$2.95

Frozen-style. Traditional Indian ice cream made of condensed milk, cream, almonds, coconut cardamom.

Rice Kheer SM

$2.00

Traditional Indian rice pudding cooked with raisins, cashews, nuts and cardamom.

Kid's Menu

Items

Kid's Chicken Tikka

$5.50

Chicken breast marinated, sautéed and served on a healthy salad. Served with rice.

Kid's C.Makhani

$7.95

In a mild creamy sauce made with tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) finished with cream. Served with rice.

Kid's Tandoori Chicken

$5.50

Chicken leg and thigh pieces are marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs and spices, cooked on skewers. Served with rice.

Kid's Veg. Masala

$6.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with spices, fresh tomatoes, onions and cream in a chef's special sauce. Served with rice.

Kid's Chana Masala

$6.95

Garbanzo beans cooked over a slow fire with a blend of spices and fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic. Served with rice.

Drinks

Kid's Mango Lassi

$2.50

Kid's Mango Juice

$2.50

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$6.95

Spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and baby spinach served over naan.

Tomato Soup

$3.50

Tomato soup with spices and butter, finished with cream.

Sambar

$3.50

Lentil soup prepared with fresh vegetables, turmeric, herbs, cumin, coriander and mustard seeds. Family recipe.

Catering

Appetizers

Onion Pakora

$35.00+

Spinach Pakora

$35.00+

Mix veg. Pakora

$35.00+

Aloo Chat

$45.00+

Cut Mirchi

$35.00+

Chili Paneer

$45.00+

Chicken Pakora

$45.00+

Chili Chicken

$50.00+

Tandoori Chicken

$50.00+

Chicken Tikka

$50.00+

Veg Samosa

$2.00

Sides

Sambar

$22.00+

Tomato Soup

$22.00+

Raita

$25.00+

Plain Yogurt

$15.00+

Fresh Green Salad

$15.00+

Onion Salad

$15.00+

Papad (25)

$12.00

Tamarind Chutney 12oz

$6.00

Mint Chutney 12oz

$6.00

Coconut Chutney 12oz

$6.00

Hot Tomato Chutney 12oz

$6.00

Mix Veg Pickle 24.5oz

$10.00

Breads

Plain Nan

$2.25

Onion Nan

$3.25

Garlic Nan

$3.25

Ginger Nan

$3.25

Vegetarian

Veg. Makhani

$50.00+

Veg Masala

$50.00+

Palak Paneer

$50.00+

Navratan Koorma

$55.00+

Malai Kofta

$50.00+

Aloo Mutter

$50.00+

Baghan Bhartha

$50.00+

Paneer Makhani

$55.00+

Shahi Paneer

$55.00+

Chana Saag

$50.00+

Vegan

Dal Curry

$45.00+

Chana Masala

$45.00+

Dal Makhani

$45.00+

Aloo Gobi

$45.00+

Potato Fry

$40.00+

Rice Dishes

Basmati Rice

$20.00+

Brown Basmati Rice

$25.00+

Veg Biryani

$45.00+

Egg Biryani

$45.00+

Chicken Biryani

$55.00+

Lamb Biryani

$70.00+

Beef Biryani

$50.00+

Shrimp Biryani

$70.00+

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Makhani

$55.00+

Chicken Tikka Masala

$55.00+

Chicken Koorma

$55.00+

Chicken Curry

$50.00+

Chicken Vindaloo

$50.00+

Chicken Masala

$55.00+

Kadai Chicken

$50.00+

Lamb Entrees

Lamb Makhani

$75.00+

Lamb Tikka Masala

$75.00+

Lamb Koorma

$75.00+

Lamb Curry

$70.00+

Lamb Vindaloo

$70.00+

Lamb Masala

$75.00+

Lamb Kadai

$70.00+

Beef Entrees

Beef Makhani

$70.00+

Beef Tikka Masala

$70.00+

Beef Koorma

$70.00+

Beef Curry

$65.00+

Beef Vindaloo

$65.00+

Beef Masala

$70.00+

Beef Kadai

$65.00+

Shrimp Entrees

Shrimp Makhani

$75.00+

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$75.00+

Shrimp Koorma

$75.00+

Shrimp Curry

$70.00+

Shrimp Vindaloo

$70.00+

Shrimp Masala

$75.00+

Shrimp Kadai

$70.00+

Fish Entrees

Fish Makhani

$70.00+

Fish Tikka Masala

$70.00+

Fish Koorma

$70.00+

Fish Curry

$70.00+

Fish Vindaloo

$70.00+

Fish Masala

$70.00+

Fish Kadai

$70.00+

Desserts

Rice Kheer

$30.00+

Gulab Jamun

$30.00+

Mango Kulfi 6oz

$1.25