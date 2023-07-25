Sairam Indian Cuisine
Appetizers
Chicken Pakora
Chilli Chicken
Spicy. Chicken sautéed with fresh onions, jalapeños, bell pepper, ginger, garlic and herbs. (Please allow time.)
Cutmirch
Japanese pakoras. Very spicy.
Egg Pakora
Eggplant Pakora
A medley of spiced fritters hand made fresh to order, dipped in chickpea and rice flour batter, and fried.
Mixed Vegetable Pakoras
A medley of spiced fritters hand made fresh to order, dipped in chickpea and rice flour batter, and fried.
Onion Pakora
A medley of spiced fritters hand made fresh to order, dipped in chickpea and rice flour batter, and fried.
Potato Pakora
A medley of spiced fritters hand made fresh to order, dipped in chickpea and rice flour batter, and fried.
Spinach Pakora
A medley of spiced fritters hand made fresh to order, dipped in chickpea and rice flour batter, and fried.
Veg Samosas
A delicate duo of handmade crisp cones filled with potatoes, peas, cumin, spiced and seasoned.
Aloo Chat
A mouthwatering concoction of boiled chickpeas, chopped onions, samosa, chaat masala and tamarind, garnished with cilantro.
Chicken Chennai
Spiced and Marinatted crispy chicken served with onions and lemon.
Paneer Pakora
Cottage Cheese Pakora
Aloo Bonda
Ball Shaped deep-fried South Indian snack made with Potato, peas and spices.
Tandoor Combo
Chilli Paneer
Chilli Gobi
V. Samosa PCS
Food
Meat Entrées
Tikka Masala
Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.
C. Makhani
Chef's special recipe. Makhani is a mild creamy sauce that originated in Delhi. Makhani is made by heating and mixing butter, tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) and finished with cream. Served with rice
Chicken Masala
Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.
Chicken Curry
C. Vindaloo
Very spicy. Vindaloo is an extra spiced curry dish from the region of Goa. Cooked with potatoes, coconut, poppy seeds and yogurt in a tangy spiced sauce. Served with rice.
Chicken Kadai
Kadai is a curry based sauce, sautéed with onions and green peppers. Served with rice.
Chicken Koorma
A mild sauce prepared with onions, tomatoes, cashews and coconut, finished with cream. Served with rice.
Tikka Saag
Spinach simmered with onions and spices, finished with cream. Served with rice.
Chicken 65
Tikka Masala SM
Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.
C. Makhani SM
Chef's special recipe. Makhani is a mild creamy sauce that originated in Delhi. Makhani is made by heating and mixing butter, tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) and finished with cream. Served with rice
Dark Meat Makhani
Chef's special recipe. Makhani is a mild creamy sauce that originated in Delhi. Makhani is made by heating and mixing butter, tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) and finished with cream. Served with rice
Chilli Chicken Dinner
Lamb Masala
Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.
Lamb Curry
The traditional exotic curry sauce prepared with onions, turmeric, coconut, poppy seeds, fresh herbs and chef's blend of spices. Finished with a hint of yogurt. Served with rice.
Lamb Makhani
Chef's special recipe. Makhani is a mild creamy sauce that originated in Delhi. Makhani is made by heating and mixing butter, tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) and finished with cream. Served with rice
Lamb Vindaloo
Very spicy. Vindaloo is an extra spiced curry dish from the region of Goa. Cooked with potatoes, coconut, poppy seeds and yogurt in a tangy spiced sauce. Served with rice.
Lamb Koorma
A mild sauce prepared with onions, tomatoes, cashews and coconut, finished with cream. Served with rice.
Lamb Kadai
Kadai is a curry based sauce, sautéed with onions and green peppers. Served with rice.
Lamb Saag
Spinach simmered with onions and spices, finished with cream. Served with rice.
Lamb Pasanda
Beef Masala
Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.
Beef Curry
The traditional exotic curry sauce prepared with onions, turmeric, coconut, poppy seeds, fresh herbs and chef's blend of spices. Finished with a hint of yogurt. Served with rice.
Beef Vindaloo
Very spicy. Vindaloo is an extra spiced curry dish from the region of Goa. Cooked with potatoes, coconut, poppy seeds and yogurt in a tangy spiced sauce. Served with rice.
Beef Kadai
Kadai is a curry based sauce, sautéed with onions and green peppers. Served with rice.
Shrimp Makhani
Chef's special recipe. Makhani is a mild creamy sauce that originated in Delhi. Makhani is made by heating and mixing butter, tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) and finished with cream. Served with rice
Shrimp Masala
Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.
Shrimp Curry
The traditional exotic curry sauce prepared with onions, turmeric, coconut, poppy seeds, fresh herbs and chef's blend of spices. Finished with a hint of yogurt. Served with rice.
Shrimp Saag
Spinach simmered with onions and spices, finished with cream. Served with rice.
Shrimp Kadai
Kadai is a curry based sauce, sautéed with onions and green peppers. Served with rice.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Very spicy. Vindaloo is an extra spiced curry dish from the region of Goa. Cooked with potatoes, coconut, poppy seeds and yogurt in a tangy spiced sauce. Served with rice.
Fish Masala
Chef's special recipe. A creamy sauce made from a mixture of spices and fresh tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream. Served with rice.
Fish Curry
The traditional exotic curry sauce prepared with onions, turmeric, coconut, poppy seeds, fresh herbs and chef's blend of spices. Finished with a hint of yogurt. Served with rice.
Vegan Entrées
Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked over a slow fire with a blend of spices and fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic.
Dal Makhani
Black, red and yellow lentils softened overnight and cooked with fresh ginger, garlic and tomatoes.
Dal Curry
Yellow and red lentils cooked in homemade spices, tempered with cumin, whole red chili, garlic and onion.
Aloo Chana
Garbanzo beans and potatoes cooked over a slow fire and blended with spices, fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic.
Aloo Gobi
Spicy. Potatoes and cauliflower florets sautéed with fresh tomatoes, cumin seeds, green onions, ginger and garlic. (Please Allow Time)
Chana Masala SM
Garbanzo beans cooked over a slow fire with a blend of spices and fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic.
Potato Fry
Vegetarian Entrées
Navaratan Koorma
Mixed vegetables cooked with cottage cheese, cashews, raisins, coconut, turmeric and fenugreek leaves in a rich, sweet, creamy sauce.
Vegetable Masala
Mixed vegetables cooked with spices, fresh tomatoes, onions and cream in a chef's special sauce.
Aloo Mutter
Potatoes and green peas cooked in curry and Indian spices, finished with cream.
Bhaigan Bharta
Eggplant roasted in tandoor, puréed and cooked with fresh tomatoes, green peas, onions and spices, finished with cream.
Chana Saag
Garbanzo beans and spinach cooked with a blend of spices and fresh onions, ginger and garlic.
Malai Kofta
Fresh handmade dumplings stuffed with cottage cheese, cauliflower, carrots, cashews, raisins, potatoes and herbs cooked in rich curry creamy sauce.
Mutter Paneer
Green peas and homemade cottage cheese cooked in herbs and spices in a tomato based creamy sauce.
Paneer Makhani
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with cashews and raisins in a rich tomato based creamy, buttery smooth sauce, finished with fenugreek leaves.
Shahi Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese cooke with fresh tomatoes, onions, cashews and cream in a chef's special sauce.
Vegetable Makhani
Mixed vegetables cooked with cashews and raisins in a rich tomato based creamy, buttery smooth sauce, finished with fenugreek leaves.
Palak Paneer
Spinach and homemade cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices with fresh onions, ginger and garlic, finished with cream.
Vegetable Masala SM
Navaratan Koorma SM
Palak Paneer SM
Spinach and homemade cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices with fresh onions, ginger and garlic, finished with cream.
Kadai Paneer
Chili Paneer
Aloo Saag
Biryani Entrées
Chicken Biryani
Spicy. Basmati rice cooked with chicken, fresh herbs and spices in a curry sauce.
Egg Biryani
Spicy. Basmati rice cooked with boiled eggs, fresh herbs and spices in a curry sauce.
Lamb Biryani
Spicy. Basmati rice cooked with lamb, fresh herbs and spices in a curry sauce.
Shrimp Biryani
Spicy. Basmati rice cooked with shrimp, fresh herbs and spices in a curry sauce.
Vegetable Biryani
Spicy. Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, fresh herbs and spices in a curry sauce.
Tandoori Entrées
Naan & Sides
Breads
Sides
Papad
Crispy lentil wafers.
Raita Small
Cool whisked homemade yogurt with chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, cucumber and mint.
Raita Large
Cool whisked homemade yogurt with chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, cucumber and mint.
Basmati Rice SM
Soft fragrant long grain rice, grown in the fertile soil of Himalayas foothills and nourished by the pure water from the highest snow-covered peaks in the world.
Basmati Rice LG
Soft fragrant long grain rice, grown in the fertile soil of Himalayas foothills and nourished by the pure water from the highest snow-covered peaks in the world.
Brown Rice LG
Brown Rice SM
Mint Chutney
Spicy.
Tamarind Chutney
Coconut Chutney
Hot Chutney
Spicy.
Swt Mango Pickle
Onion Salad
Onions, jalapeños and lemon.
Veg. Pickle
Spicy.
Utensils
Sauce Only SM Makhani
Sauce Only SM Masala
Sauce Only LG Makhani
Sauce Only LG Masala
Drinks
Indian Drinks
Beverages
Soda
Desserts
Rice Kheer LG
Traditional Indian rice pudding cooked with raisins, cashews, nuts and cardamom.
Gulab Jamun
Pastry ball made from milk dough fried until golden brown and served in a sugary syrup with cardamom.
Mango Kulfi
Frozen-style. Traditional Indian ice cream made of condensed milk, cream, almonds, coconut cardamom.
Rice Kheer SM
Traditional Indian rice pudding cooked with raisins, cashews, nuts and cardamom.
Kid's Menu
Items
Kid's Chicken Tikka
Chicken breast marinated, sautéed and served on a healthy salad. Served with rice.
Kid's C.Makhani
In a mild creamy sauce made with tomato purée and various spices (cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and fenugreek) finished with cream. Served with rice.
Kid's Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg and thigh pieces are marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs and spices, cooked on skewers. Served with rice.
Kid's Veg. Masala
Mixed vegetables cooked with spices, fresh tomatoes, onions and cream in a chef's special sauce. Served with rice.
Kid's Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked over a slow fire with a blend of spices and fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic. Served with rice.