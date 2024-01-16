Sakhuu Thai Cuisine Dallas Location
Featured Items
Appetizers
- SAKHUU Stuffed Wing (1pc)
Boneless wings stuffed with chicken, rice, herbs, and spices. Served with Sakhuu sweet sauce.$10.00
- Lao Sausages
Savoury Lao-Style sausages!$12.00
- Fresh Summer Rolls
Rice paper hand rolled with carrot, lettuce and fresh basil, served with peanut sauce. You can add Tofu or Shrimps!$10.00
- Lao Eggroll
Savory egg roll stuffed with potato and chicken. Served with Sweet Sauce!$12.00
- Fried Veggie Eggrolls
Golden crisp fried vegetable and glass noodles rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.$12.00
- Fried Tofu
Fried tofu sticks served with peanut sauce.$10.00
- Chicken Satay
Sliced, marinated, grilled chicken with Thai peanut sauce.$12.00
- Edamame
Steamed Edamame tossed with either your choice of Sea Salt or Thai Spicy Basil Sauce.$9.00
- Duck Roti
Savory Middle Eastern pancake stuffed with crispy duck, green onion, cucumber and our signature sauce.$12.00
- Crab Rangoon
Homemade Crab Rangoon-with a mixture of crab, cream cheese, secret seasonings; wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy! Served with sweet and sour sauce.$10.00
Dumplings
Soups
Salads
- Yum Nua (Beef Salad)
Beef mixed with tomatoes, onions, lemongrass, & green onion in our homemade Spicy Lime Dressing! YUMMM...$14.00
- Larb Gai (Chicken Salad)
Larb Gai is a Thai chicken salad made with tender ground chicken, veggies, mint, basil, and a zesty dressing!$14.00
- Tum Mak Hoong (Lao-Style Papaya Salad)
AKA "Tum Mak Hoong" 🌶️ A traditional Lao-Style papaya salad with tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, and peanuts **contains fermented fish sauce**$14.00
- Papaya Salad (Thai-Style)
Green papaya, carrot, fish sauce, lime and peanuts!$13.00
- Larb Tofu (Tofu Salad)
A Tofu Larb is a meat-free version of the popular Thai street food. "Larb"$13.00
Noodles
- Pad Thai
The most well-known Thai stir fried rice noodle dish with bean sprouts, egg, tofu, scallions, and peanuts in sweet and tangy sauce.$15.00
- White Pad Thai
Our signature rice noodle, egg, shallots, cilantro, bean sprouts, green onions, black peppers stir fried with our signature sauce.$15.00
- Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle)
Glass noodle stir fried with egg, red onions, green onions, and bean sprouts.$15.00
- Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)
Flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein with basil, tomatoes, and bell peppers.$15.00
- Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein with egg, broccolis, carrots, and zucchinis. Vegan options also available!$15.00
- Lo Mein Noodle
Stir friend Lo Mein with your choice of protein with broccolis, carrots, bean sprouts.$15.00
- Crispy Chicken Noodle
Stir fried flat rice noodle with crispy chicken, carrots, white onions, green onions, cashew nuts.$16.00
- Crispy Pork Belly Noodle Soup
Rich flavorful egg noodle soup with crispy pork belly, bean sprouts, cilantro, sprinkled with roasted garlic.$18.00
- Crispy Duck Noodle Soup
Roasted Duck breast Egg noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, roasted garlic$18.00
- Khao Soi
Our famous Thai northern style egg noodle in "khao-soi" curry, pickled cabbage, red onions, scallions, roasted chilies, and crispy noodle with your choice of pork, chicken, beef, or tofu. Shrimp is up charge.$17.00
- Panang Noodle Soup
Flat rice noodles in curry soup tossed with bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves. Served with either marinated grilled chicken or fried tofu of your choice!$17.00
Fried Rice
- Thai Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with peas, carrots, eggs and basils.$15.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, carrots, green onions, eggs, cashews and pineapple!$15.00
- BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Classic BBQ pork fried rice! Comfort food for Asian Souls 😋$16.00
- Bangkok Beef Fried Rice
Fried rice with marinated beef, peas, carrot and ginger as topping!$17.00
- Crab Fried Rice
Fresh crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, onions and egg.$20.00
Curries
- Green Curry
Green curry is considered the most popular curry. With coconut milk as one of the main ingredients, there is a hint of sweet flavoring as well.$15.00
- Red Curry
Red curry is often spicier and more aromatic, courtesy of a larger quantity of red chilies used to create the curry paste.$15.00
- Panang Curry
Slow cook beef with Panang curry paste in coconut milk with Kafir lime leaves and bell peppers.$15.00
- Yellow Curry
An Indian-influenced curry dish with potatoes, carrots and your choice of protein.$15.00
- Massaman Curry
Massaman red curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes and roasted peanuts.$15.00
- Crispy Duck Curry
Crispy duck curry served with jasmine rice.$25.00
Stir Fry
- Spicy Basil Stir-Fry
Basil leaves, white onions, bell peppers stir fried with chili garlic sauce.$15.00
- Broccoli Stir-Fry
Fresh broccoli stir fried in lightly brown sauce.$15.00
- Garlic Stir-Fry
Garlic stir fry with your choice of protein, served with steamed broccoli.$15.00
- Cashew Nut Stir-Fry
Stir fried with carrots, onions, bell peppers and cashew nuts.$15.00
- Crispy Chicken Basil Stir-Fry
Lightly battered chicken in basil leaves, white onions and bell peppers stir-fried$17.00
- Crispy Pork Belly Stir-Fry
Stir Fried in a special sauce with bell pepper and basil come with jasmine rice.$17.00
- Veggies Delight Stir-Fry
Fresh broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots and white onions stir fried in brown sauce.$15.00
- Seasame Stir-Fry (Chicken or Tofu)
Served with steamed broccolis in our homemade sauce.$16.00
- Orange Chicken
Lightly battered chicken in a sweet and tangy homemade Yuzu Citrus sauce, served with steamed broccolis.$16.00
- Prik Khing Stir-Fry
Your choice of protein stir fried with ginger, green beans, broccoli and bell peppers with chili paste in a flavorful red sauce.$15.00
Chef's Special
- Crispy Duck Basil
Crispy boneless duck stir-fried with garlic, chili sauce, fresh red and green chili and sweet basil leaves.$25.00
- Sizzling Bangkok Beef
Marinated beef stir-fried with green onions and topped with fresh ginger. Served with a jasmine rice on the side. Perfect Duo!$19.00
- Grilled Salmon Panang
Grilled Salmon Panang Curry is a delicious Thai-style curry.$19.00
- Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Salmon, veggies and teriyaki sauce.$19.00
Desserts
- Mango Sticky Rice
Mango sticky rice is a traditional Southeast Asian dessert made with glutinous rice, fresh mango and coconut milk,$12.00
- Sweetened Sticky Rice with Thai Custard
Sangkaya is a traditional Thai dessert that is made of coconut cream, eggs, and palm sugar. This is a very popular Thai dessert that you can eat both warm and cold.$12.00
Side Orders
Beverages
- Iced Homemade Ginger Drink
It's homemade and so refreshing! For Ginger lovers out there.$5.00
- Iced Thai Tea
Classic iced thai tea with milk.$5.00
- Iced Thai Coffee
Classic iced coffee with milk.$5.00
- Thai Tea (No Ice)
Classic drink.$7.00
- Thai Coffee (No Ice)
Classic drink.$7.00
- Soda
Coke, Sprite or Diet Coke.$3.00