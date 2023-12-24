Sal Pique
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Chips and Salsa$4.00
- Guac and Chips$12.00
- Trio De Salsa$9.00
- Chori Queso$14.00
Chorizo and chihuahua cheese with flour tortilla
- Nachos$10.00
Fried chips with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños and sour cream
- Picaditas$12.00
1 chicken, 1 steak and 1 chorizo and beans mini sope
- Elote$12.00
Mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder
- Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla, melted chihuahua cheese, with a side of salsa and sour cream
- Chicken Wings$11.95
- Hot Chicken 6 Wings$11.95
- Chicken Flautas$10.00
Corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken, queso fresco, sour cream, mixed greens and tomatoes on a bed of salsa verde
Soup and Salads
- Sopa De Fideo$6.00
Mexican noodle soup
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
Beans, corn, tomatoes, shredded chicken, tortilla strips, avocado and cilantro
- La Frontera Salad$22.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, corn, cucumbers, avocado, peas, tomatoes, croutons, queso fresco with lime vinaigrette dressing
- La Villita Salad$24.00
Rice, beans, steak, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, salsa verde, chihuahua cheese on a fried flour tortilla bowl
- Fall Harvest Salad$22.00
Chicken breast, mixed greens, queso fresco, red onions, tomato, radish, tortilla strips, avocado
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$23.00
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell peppers, red onions
- Steak Fajitas$27.00
Skirt steak with sautéed bell peppers and red onions
- Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
Jumbo shrimp with sautéed bell peppers, red onions
- Veggie Fajitas$19.00
Sautéed marinated portabellas, bell peppers, red onions
- Combination$30.00
Any 2
Tacos
- Chicken Tacos$17.50
Shredded chicken, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Steak Tacos$19.50
Lettuce, tomato and cheese
- Barbacoa Tacos$19.50
Onions and cilantro
- Shrimp Tacos$20.50
Red cabbage, pico de gallo and chef's sauce
- Veggie Tacos$17.95
Bell peppers, onions, portabellos, avocado
- Fish Tacos$14.50
Tilapia, red cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado chef's sauce
Main Entrées
- Sal Pique$36.00
Marinated skirt steak, frijoles borrachos, panela cheese, mixed salad served with corn or flour tortilla
- Tampiquena$34.00
Skirt steak, enchilada de mole, pico de gallo and guacamole sided with rice and beans
- Carne Asada$35.00
Skirt steak served with mixed greens, rice and beans and choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Enchiladas De Mole$20.00
3 rolled corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, topped with sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, red onions, cilantro, sided with rice and beans
- Enchiladas De Rojo$20.00
3 rolled corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, topped with sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, red onions, cilantro, sided with rice and beans
- Enchiladas De Salsa Verde$20.00
3 rolled corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, topped with sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, red onions, cilantro, sided with rice and beans
- Alambre$27.00
Skirt steak, bacon, green peppers, melted chihuahua cheese, sided with rice and beans, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Costilla De Puerco en Salsa Verde$25.00
Baby back ribs smothered in green sauce, and spinach. Sided with rice and beans, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Pollo en Mole$25.00
Grilled chicken smothered in our red mole sauce served with rice and beans
- Huarache De Barbacoa$20.00
Thick corn tortilla, beans, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, sour cream, salsa roja, garnished with mixed greens
- Huarache De Asada$22.00
Thick corn tortilla, beans, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, sour cream, salsa verde, mixed greens
- Mi Tierra Burrito$20.00
Steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, red and green salsa and sour cream, cilantro
- Enfrijoladas$18.00
3 flour tortillas filled with cheese, topped with bean sauce, sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, served with a side of rice
- Doblada de steak$19.95
Del Mar
Sides
Beverage
Cocktails
- Blood orange$15.00
- Classic Margarita$13.00
- Premium Margarita$15.00
- Pique margarita$16.00
- El valiente$16.00
- Paloma de granada$16.00
- Cantaritos locos$15.00
- Long Island$15.00
- Matador$15.00
- Malibu Sunset$13.00
- Strawberry tequila sunrise$13.00
- Michelada$10.00
- Bloody Maria$13.00
- cape cod$15.00
- Jack n coke$15.00
- Stormy$15.00