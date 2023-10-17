Sala - Beverly 131 Rantoul Street
Liquor
Grey Goose
$14.00
Titos (w)
$14.00
Ketel One
$14.00
Belvedere
$14.00
Gin Lane (w)
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$14.00
Bombay Sapphire - Murican Lemon
$14.00
Hendricks
$14.00
Playmouth
$14.00
Captain Morgan (w)
$14.00
Goslings
$14.00
Plantation
$14.00
Ron Virgin
$14.00
Plantation (Original Dark)
$14.00
Luna Azul (w)
$14.00
Luna Azul Reposado (w)
$14.00
Patron
$14.00
Tequila Ocho Plata
$14.00
Tequila Ocho Reposado
$14.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
Don Julio Reposado
$14.00
Jameson (w)
$14.00
RittenHouse
$14.00
Widow Jane
$14.00
Old Overholt
$14.00
Bulliet 95 Rye
$14.00
Black Label
$15.00
Toki suntroy
$12.00
Kaiyō
$25.00
Yamato
$15.00
Hibiki Suntroy
$28.00
Single Malt Miyagiko
$28.00
Gold Label
$30.00
Johnny Walker
$14.00
Bulliet
$14.00
Larceny
$14.00
Jack Daniel (w)
$14.00
Knob Creek
$14.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Elijah Craig
$14.00
Licor 43
$14.00
Kahlua
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$14.00
Corvisier
$14.00
Remy-Martin
$19.00
Wine
Vietti, Langhe Nebbiolo Perbacco (2020)
$21.00+
Maison Louis Latour, Bourgogne Pinot Noir
$23.00+
Bodegas Izadi, Rioja Reservation (2018)
$15.00+
Klinker Brick Winery, Zinfandel Old Vine Lodi (2020)
$16.00+
Francis Ford Coppola Directors Cut 2019 (Cabernet Sauvignon)
$15.00+
Diora Wines, Pinto Noir LA Petite Grace Monteray (2019)
$17.00+
Gagliole, Chianti Classic Rubiolo (2019)
$15.00+
Iced Mulled Wine
$15.00
Hugel, Alsace Gewürztraminer Estate (2015)
$18.00+
Domaine Justin Giardin, Santennay Led Terasses de Bievaux Blanc (2021)
$94.00
Maison Louis Latour, Saint-Vérnan Led Deux Moulins (2020)
$24.00+
Hugel, Alsace Riesling Estate (2021)
$19.00+
Le Monde, Pinot Grigio (2021)
$12.00+
Stoneleigh, Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough (2022)
$15.00+
La Crema, Chardonnay Monteray (2022)
$16.00+
Raats Family Wines, Chenin Blanc Old Vines Stellen Bosch (2018)
$18.00+
Loimer, Kamptal Grüner Veltliner Lois (2021)
$16.00+
Jean-Marc Brocard, Chablis Sainte Claire (2021)
$19.00+
La Marca Rosé
$14.00+
La Marca Prosseco
$14.00+
Château Routas, Coteaux Varois en Provence Rosé (2019)
$0.00+
N/A Beverage
Cocktails
Beer
Naked Ox
$9.00
Spiked Smoothie Lemonade
$9.00
BroadBrook Oktoberfest
$9.00
603 Brewery IPA
$9.00
Sapporo
$9.00
Norton
$9.00
Fiddlehead IPA
$8.00
Kirin Ichiban
$8.00
Maine Lunch Beer Company
$8.00
Night Shift Specialty- Pumpkin Piescraper
$8.00
Smuttynose- Pale Ale
$8.00
Troegs -Master of the Pumpkin
$8.00
True North- Season of the Witch
$8.00
Vonn Trapp- Stowe Style Festbier
$8.00
Lagunitas IPA
$8.00
Highnoon Mango
$8.00
Highnoon Pineapple
$8.00
Highnoon Watermelon
$8.00
Sparkling & Champagne
Sala - Beverly 131 Rantoul Street Location and Ordering Hours
(351) 223-8035
Closed