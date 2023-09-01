Sala Thai 307 Amsterdam Avenue
DINNER
APPETIZER
- POR PIA TOD$10.00
Crispy spring roll. Cabbage, glass noodles, taro root, shiitake mushrooms and plum sauce. Vegetarian.
- GOLDEN PUFFS$12.00
Mung bean, cilantro, garlic and white pepper. Vegetarian.
- VEGGIE DUMPLING$14.00
Cabbage,carrot, shiitake mushrooms ,Jicama and Chive served with sweet soy sauce. Vegetarian.
- CREPE DUMPLINGS$14.00
Minced chicken, peanuts, sweet turnips and thickened sweet soy sauce.
- KHA NOM JEEB$12.00
Thai steamed dumplings. Ground chicken and shrimp, jicama, shiitake mushrooms and tangy soy sauce.
- CURRY PUFFS$12.00
Minced chicken, potatoes, onions, curry powder and sweet cucumber relish.
- CHICKEN SATAY$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, peanut sauce, relish and grilled brioche.
- PLA MUK TOD$14.00
Fried turmeric coconut calamari. Crispy fried calamari, roasted bell pepper and peanut vinaigrette sauce.
- MOO SAWAN$14.00
Fried marinated Thai herbs pork Served with spicy tamarind sauce.
- KANG KAO PEUAK$12.00
Taro samosa. Taro puff stuffed with minced shrimp, roasted coconut flake, cilantro, garlic, kaffir lime leaves and white pepper.
- GAI HOR BAI TOUY$15.00
Chicken-pandan leaves. Fried marinated chicken wrapped with pandan leaves served with thick soy sauce for dipping.
- CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
Spicy deep fried marinated tom yum flavor wings with Thai herbs garnish. Spicy.
- HOI JOR$15.00
Deep fried tofu skin stuffed with ground pork, shrimp, and crab meat,
- SUMMER ROLL$13.00Out of stock
Soft salad rolls, rice vermicelli, mango, cucumber, mint, carrot, green leaves and basil leaves. Served with peanut-tamarind dipping sauce
- GOONG NUM PLA WAN$18.00
Grilled prawns on skewers with grilled asparagus and tamarind sauce topped with fried shallot.
- STEAMED MUSSELS$18.00
Prince Edward Island mussels, onion,bell pepper, Thai basil leaves and spicy Thai herbs in coconut chili jam broth.
- SOFT SHELL SALAD$16.00
Crispy batter fried soft shell carb, shredded mango, mix green vegetables, cashew nut, cherry tomatoes and chili lime dressing.
SOUP
- TOM YUM KOONG$8.00
Shrimp and lemongrass broth, bunashimeji mushrooms, cilantro and evaporated milk. Gluten free. Spicy.
- TOM KHA GAI$8.00
Chicken bunashimeji mushroom and scallions in a coconut galangal broth. Gluten free.
- TOM JUAD PUK$8.00
Napa cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, tofu skin, cilantro and scallion in clear broth. Vegetarian.
SALAD
- THAI SALAD$10.00
Mixed green vegetables, bean sprouts, cucumber, fried tofu, cherry tomatoes, peanut dressing or mung bean sauce topped with crispy shallots. Gluten free. Vegetarian.
- PAPAYA SALAD$12.00
Shredded papaya, string beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili lime dressing and crispy pork rinds. Gluten free. Medium spicy.
- LARB GAI$14.00
Spicy Thai chicken salad. Minced chicken, chili powder, roasted rice powder red onion, mints and scallions with Thai chili-lime dressing. Gluten free. Medium spicy.
- PRAWN PAPAYA SALAD$20.00
Grill prawns, shredded mango, coconut flakes, cashew nut, red onion, scallions and cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing. Gluten free. Spicy.
- SALMON MANGO SALAD$18.00
Grill Salmon, shredded mango, coconut flakes, cashew nut, red onion, scallions and cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing. Gluten free. Spicy.
- PRAWN MANGO SALAD$18.00
- YUM HUA PHEE TOD$16.00
Batter Fried Banana Blossom, Minced Chicken,Peanut , Onions,Scallions ,Cilantro ,Chili jam and Coconut Milk with Thai lime dressing Topped with Crispy Fried Shallot.
- YUM PED$18.00
Spicy Deep -fried Slice Duck, Cashew Nut, Pineapple, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Scallions, Cilantro with Chilli-jam-lime Vinaigrette.
SAUTEED
- KRAPRAW$17.00
Medium spicy basil, Thai chili, string beans, onion, long chili and basil leaves.
- GINGER$17.00
Medium spicy ginger. Shredded ginger, onion, long chili, scallions and shiitake mushrooms.
- GARLIC$17.00
Garlic. Minced garlic, onion, scallions and assorted vegetables.
- PRARAM$17.00
Peanut sauce. Sauteed batter fried meat with peanut sauce and steamed baby bok choy.
- CASHEW NUT$17.00
Medium spicy pineapple, jicama, cashew nut, dried pepper, scallions and chili jam.
- EGGPLANTS BASIL$17.00
Medium spicy eggplant, Thai chili, onion, long chili and basil leaves.
CURRY
- RED CURRY$17.00
Spicy bamboo shoots, Eggplant, string beans, long chili and basil with coconut milk. Spicy.
- GREEN CURRY$17.00
Spicy string beans, Eggplant, heart of palms, long chili and basil with coconut milk. Spicy.
- MASSAMUN CURRY$17.00
Potatoes, onion, peanut and lotus seeds with coconut milk. Spicy.
- PANANG CURRY$17.00
Spicy sweet potatoes, kaffir lime leaves and string beans with coconut milk. Spicy.
NOODLE
- PAD THAI$17.00
Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, bean curd, egg and peanuts.
- PAD SE-EW$17.00
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
- KEA MAO$17.00
Medium spicy broad noodles, chili, onion, long chili,tomatoes, egg and basil leaves.
- KAO SOY$18.00
Medium spicy northern style curry noodle soup. Egg noodles, onion, bean sprouts and pickled mustard greens in red coconut broth.
- BAMEE POO$22.00
Egg noodle, BBQ roast pork, crispy pork belly, crab meat, bok choy and beansprouts.
- PAD WOOSEN POO$24.00
Crab vermicelli. Crab meat, glass noodles, onion, scallions, Chinese celery and egg.
- PAD THAI WOONSEN$17.00
FRIED RICE
- THAI FRIED RICE$17.00
Chinese broccoli, onion, scallions, tomatoes and fried egg mixed with rice.
- PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$17.00
Pineapple, onion, scallions, cashew nuts and fried egg mixed with rice.
- BASIL FRIED RICE$17.00
Chili, onion, long chili, basil leaves and fried egg mixed with rice. Medium spicy.
- CRAB FRIED RICE$24.00
Crab meat, scallions and fried egg mixed with rice.
OVER RICE
- KRAPRAW GAI SUB$19.00
Minced chicken, chili, long chili, string bean and Thai basil topped with fried egg. Medium spicy.
- KAO MOO KRATIAM$19.00
Pork, minced garlic and black pepper topped with fried egg.
- KAO MOO DANG$19.00
Roasted BBQ pork. Crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, hard-boiled egg and cilantro with thick seasoned gravy.
- KAO KHA MOO$18.00
Braised pork belly in 5 spiced broth, Chinese broccoli, pickles mustard greens and hard-boiled egg.
- KRAPRAW MOO KROB$20.00
Medium spicy, crispy pork belly, chili, Thai basil leaves topped with fried egg.
- PRIG KHING MOO KROB$20.00
Medium Spicy. Stir Fried Spicy Red Chili Curry with Crispy Pork Belly, String Bean, Chili, Kaffir Leaves and Thai Herbs Topped with Fried Egg
- KAO NAR PED$22.00
Pan fried quarter duck breast, Chinese broccoli and pickled ginger.
SUMMER SP ENTREES
- SOFT SHELL PONG KAREE$28.00
Crispy batter fried soft shell crab, onion, scallions, Asian celery, long hot pepper, eggs in a curry powder sauce.
- PRAWNS & SCALLOPS LAD PRIG$32.00
Prawns and Scallops, Steamed Asparagus, Bok Choy with Sweet and Spicy Tamarind Sauce.
- SHORT RIB PANANG$34.00
Spicy Braised tender short rib, string bean and sweet potatoes in Panang curry sauce.
- KANG PED YANG$30.00
Crispy half de-boned duck breast, curry, paste, lychee nuts, pineapple, hot pepper, coconut meat, onion, tomatoes and basil leaves.
- PORK CHOP$25.00
Grilled marinated pork chop with grilled asparagus, bok choy. Served with sticky rice and jeaw sauce.
SUM RUB THAI ENTREES
- MASSAMUN NUER ROTI$24.00
Medium Spicy Slow cooked beef with potatoes, onions, peanut, lotus seeds served with Thai roti. Spicy.
- GAI YANG$26.00
Grilled marinated cornish hen, steamed mixed vegetables served with black coconut sticky rice and spicy tamarind sauce.
- PAD THAI BOLAN$26.00
Rice noodles, prawns, bean sprouts, red onion, cilantro leaves, string beans, peanuts, bean curd and egg net.
- SALMON TAMARIND$26.00
Grilled Salmon, bok choy, asparagus, and bunashimeji mushroom severed with tamarind sauce topped with fried shallots
- DUCK TAMARIND$30.00
Crispy Duck breast, Fried Eggplant with Tamarind sauce.
- PED LAD PRIG$30.00
Crispy Duck Breast, Steamed Asparagus and Bok Choy with Sweet and Spicy Tamarind Sauce.
- MIENG PLA PAO$36.00
Grilled branzino with Thai herbs. Fillet of branzino wrapped in banana leaf served with sweet and spicy caramelized palm sugar chili sauce topped with herbs, cashew nut and black coconut sticky rice.
- PLA SAM ROSS$36.00
Deep fried whole Branzino with sweet chili sauce served with jasmine white rice
- CHILEAN SEA BASS$36.00
Pan roasted Chilean Sea Bass, Bunashimeji mushroom, Asparagus served with Coconut Bisque.
DESSERT
- KANOM TUAY$9.00
COCONUT PUDDING
- TRIO SORBET$10.00
Raspberry, passion fruit, lemon.
- KAO TOM MUD$12.00
Banana wrapped in sweet sticky rice served with coconut ice cream.
- FRIED BANANA$14.00
Fried banana served with coconut ice-cream.
- LAVA CAKE$14.00Out of stock
With Tahitian vanilla ice cream.
- MANGO STICKY RICE$14.00
- BIRTHDAY
SIDE ORDER
CATERING
- SPRING ROLL 40 PCS$100.00
- CREPE DUMPLING 40 PCS$100.00
- GOLDEN PUFF 40 PCS$100.00
- CURRY PUFF 30 PCS$100.00
- KHA NOM JEEP 40 PCS$100.00
- CHICKEN STAY 30 PCS$100.00
- KANG KAO PEUAK 40 PCS$100.00
- GAI HOR BAI TOEY 40 PCS$120.00
- THAI SALAD$70.00
- PAPAYA SALAD$80.00
- PAD THAI TRAY$80.00
- PAD SE-EW TRAY$80.00
- KEA MAO TRAY$80.00
- PAD KRAPRAW TRAY$80.00
- PAD KHING TRAY$80.00
- PAD KRATIAM TRAY$80.00
- PRARAM TRAY$80.00
- CASHEW NUT TRAY$80.00
- EGGPLANT BASIL TRAY$80.00
- THAI FRIED RICE TRAY$80.00
- PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE TRAY$80.00
- BASIL FRIED RICE TRAY$80.00
- CRAB FRIED RICE TRAY$120.00
- GREEN CURRY TRAY$80.00
- RED CURRRY TRAY$80.00
- MASSAMUN CURRY TRAY$80.00
- PANANG CURRY TRAY$80.00
N/A BEVERAGES
SOFT DRINK
- COKE$3.00
- DIET COKE$3.00
- GINGER ALE$3.00
- SPRITE$3.00
- SELTZER$3.00
- THAI ICED TEA$5.00
- THAI ICED COFFEE$5.00
- THAI TEA LEMONADE$6.00
- LYCHEE THAI TEA$6.00
- YUZU LEMONADE$6.00
- JASMINE ICED TEA$5.00
- COFFEE$5.00
- ORANGE JUICE$5.00
- PINEAPPLE JUICE$5.00
- CRANBERRY JUICE$5.00
- GRAPEFRUIT$5.00
- STILL WATER 750ML$6.00
- SPARKLING WATER 750ML$6.00
- LYCHEE MARTINI$16.00
- PETCHABOON$16.00
- ZABB ELEE$16.00
- AMETHYST$16.00
- MAO MY$16.00
- SRI SA KET$16.00
- NAM PRIK NOOM$16.00
- MANGO SUNRISE$9.00
- BLUFLY LEMONADE$9.00
- SINGHA$10.00
- DUVEL$10.00
- CHANG$9.00
- ABITA AMBER$9.00
- CRABBIE GINGER$9.00
- FLYING DOG$9.00
- ALLAGASH$9.00
- KROMBACHER$9.00
- DOC CIDER$9.00
- LEFT HAND$9.00
- ALL DAY IPA$9.00
- S.BLANC GLASS$15.00
- S.BLANC BOTTLE$45.00
- CHADONNAY GLASS$15.00
- CHADONNAY BOTTLE$45.00
- P.GRIGIO GLASS$15.00
- P.GRIGIO BOTTLE$45.00
- C.BLANC GLASS$15.00
- C.BLANC BOTTLE$45.00
- RIESLING GLASS$15.00
- RIESLING BOTTLE$45.00
- GRUNER GLASS$15.00
- GRUNER BOTTLE$45.00
- ROSE GLASS$14.00
- ROSE BOTTLE$42.00
- PROSECCO GLASS$12.00
- PROSECCO BOTTLE$35.00
- TEMPRANILLO GLASS$15.00
- TEMPRANILLO BOTTLE$45.00
- MALBEC GLASS$15.00
- MALBEN BOTTLE$45.00
- MONTE GLASS$15.00
- MONTE BOTTLE$45.00
- PINOT NO GLASS$15.00
- PINOT NO BOTTLE$53.00
- CABERNET GLASS$15.00
- CABERNET BOTTLE$49.00
COCKTAILS
- JINTARA$18.00
- TEE RUK$18.00
- PASSION FRUIT MOJIO$16.00
- YADONG$8.00
- LYCHEETINI$16.00
- ZAB E LEE$16.00
- PETCHABOON$16.00
- MAO-MY$16.00
- SI-SA-KET SLING$16.00
- SIAMULE$16.00
- O-LIENG$16.00
- AMETHYST$16.00
- NUM PRIK NOOM$16.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- Madras
- Mai Tai$16.00
- Manhattan$17.00
- Margarita$16.00
- Martini
- Mimosa$16.00
- Mint Julep$16.00
- Mojito$16.00
- Moscow Mule$16.00
- Mudslide
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac
- Screwdriver$16.00
- Sea Breeze
- Sidecar$16.00
- Tequila Sunrise$16.00
- Tom Collins$16.00
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour$16.00
- White Russian$16.00
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
- Black Russian$16.00
- Aperol Splitz$16.00