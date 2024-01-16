Salento Colombian Steakhouse - Silver Leaf 60 Silver Forest Drive, Suite 113
Appetizers
- Empanadas
With beef or chicken (Con carne o pollo)$10.00
- Fried Green Plantains$7.50
- Fried Green Plantains with Guacamole$13.00
- Fried Green Plantains with Hogao Sauce$12.50
- Sweet Plantain with Cheese
Platano maduro con queso$6.50
- Sweet Plantain$4.75
- Fried Yellow Potatoes
Papa criolla$5.00
- Yellow Corn Cake with Cheese
Arepa de choclo$6.25
- Chicken Breast Salad
With mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, avocado, cheese and pineapple chunks (ensalada con pollo, lechuga, tomate, zanahoria, repollo, aguacate, queso y pedacitos de piña)$15.50
- Salmon Salad
With mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, avocado, cheese and pineapple chunks (ensalada con salmon, lechuga, tomate, zanahoria, repollo, aguacate, queso y pedacitos de piña)$18.50
- Red Bean Stew
Cazuela de frijoles. With chicharron, avocado corn cake and hogao$15.50
- Pork Rind
Chicharron$9.50
- Colombian Sausage
Chorizo Colombiano. *Corn cake with cheese is additional.$5.75
- Fried Cassava
Yuca frita$6.25
- Blood Sausage
Morcilla$5.25
- French Fries
Papas a la Francesa$4.25
- Salento Party
With blood sausage, chorizo, pork rind and fried yellow potatoes (con chorizo, morcilla, chicharron, papa criolla)$19.50
Corn Cakes
- Corn Cake
Arepa. Cheese is additional*.$4.00
- Corn Cake with Pork Rind and Cheese
Arepa con chicharron y queso$11.00
- Hawaiian Corn Cake with Ham, Pineapple and Cheese
Arepa hawaiana con jamon, piña y queso$8.50
- Corn Cake with Cheese and Chorizo
Arepa con queso y chorizo$9.75
- Corn Cake with Shrimp, Avocado, Hogao Sauce
Arepa con camarones, aguacate y hogao.$15.25
- Veggie Corn Cake
Comes with cheese, sweet plantains, tomatoes and avocado$10.50
- Small arepa$1.25
Kids Menu
SOUPS
- Ajiaco Soup - Saturday's
This a traditional dish from bogotá (capital of Colombia) made from 3 different kind of potatoes, shredded chicken, corn, guascas (herb) topped with capers and heavy cream served with a side of rice and avocado simply delicious$14.50
- Hen Sancocho Soup Sunday's
This is a meat and vegetables stew from Colombia can vary depends on the region. It's organic hen broth, it's preparation is long and it contains many ingredients from potatoes, corn cassava, plantain to different kind of herbs (rosmary, ci$14.00
- Beef Rib Sancocho Soup Sunday's$15.00
- Soup of the Day Cup$5.50
- Soup of the Day Bowl
Soup of the day bowl. It comes with a side of rice.$11.00
From the Grill
- Rib Eye 16 Oz
Rib eye premium cut, a house recipe where we mix different spices, butter, garlic, salt and pepper. Served with three sides and we definitely recommend to have it with a glass of Argentinian malbec$42.00
- Rib Eye 12 Oz
Rib eye choice cut, a house recipe where we mix different spices, butter, garlic, salt and pepper. Served with three sides and we definitely recommend to have it with a glass of Argentinian malbec$37.00
- Cowboy Steak
Chuleton de res. It's a 23 oz juicy and very flavorful cut, comes with a short frenched bone and three sides$68.00
- Filet Mignon
Bife de lomo. 8 oz of the most tender beef cut. Grilled to perfection, comes with Colombian yellow mashed potatoes and salad$30.00
- Salento House
An "Asado" without your family or friends it's not real asado. As a family restaurant, we believe in sharing joy and everyday stories through food. But asado is more than a meal. Not only refers to the meat...it is also the company. Served with carne asada$96.00
- Salento Special
For two. This is a small version of the salento house served with carne asada, chicken, ribs, chorizo and pork rind. (Esta es una version mas pequeña de nuestro salento house viene con carne, pollo, costillas, chorizo, y chicharron)$48.00
- Salento Combination
Personal. This is a perfect dish when you are hungry but you don't feel like sharing nothing, comes with carne asada, chicken, ribs, and chorizo. (Esta es una picada personal para cuando tienes hambre pero no quieres compartir viene con carne, pollo, costi$23.50
- N.Y Strip
16 oz. Churrasco colombiano. It's our new york strip, we just cut in the middle. We call it butterfly cut$32.00
- Bandeja Paisa
Originally from "The old caldas " region, where farmers needed to get a good boost for they long working hours. This traditional dish comes with carne asada, chorizo, pork rind, red beans, rice, fried egg, avocado, corn cake and fried sweet plantain (Con c$24.50
- Skirt Steak
10 oz of a very tender cut. Comes with fried cassava and salad$35.00
- Red Snapper
Pargo rojo. Only Saturday and Sunday. Fried red snapper while fish seasoned with spices, green and red peppers, comes with green plantains and salad$20.00
- Salento Deluxe
A meat board with premium cuts ( Cowboy 23 oz, Lamb Chops 12 Oz., and Filet Mignon 8 oz.) with mashed yellow potatoes, vegetables casserole, sweet plantains, and two salads$140.00
- Shrimp on Garlic Sauce
Camarones al ajillo. 12 shrimps seasoned and cooked with garlic butter and red/green peppers with a touch of white wine$23.50
- Lamb Chops
Chuletas de cordero. 16 oz. Seasoned with garlic and cooked on a grape leaves with a touch of red wine$40.00
- Pork Chops
Chuletas de cerdo. 2 chops of 8 oz$19.00
- Patacon Burger
Fried green plantain, home made ground beef, provolone cheese and hogao sauce, comes with salad$14.50
- Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions and side of french fries$14.75
- Colombian Burger
100 % ground beef mixed with herbs and spices will give it a unique flavor. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, grilled pineapple, Provolone cheese. Served with french fries$16.50
- Chicken Breast
Pechuga de pollo$19.50
- Red Trout Fillet
Filete de trucha. Cooked on the grill with our house spices comes with green plantains and salad$25.00
- Flat Steak
Carne asada. 8 oz cut serve with our home- made chimichurri sauce$18.00
- Pork Ribs
Costillas de cerdo. 16 oz traditional cut$19.50
- Meat Skewer
Pincho de carne. 8 oz$18.25
- Steak Onions
Carne encebollada. 8 oz$19.25
- Shrimp Skewer
Pincho de camarones$14.25
- Tilapia Fillet
Filete de tilapia. 13 oz. Bathed in lemon juice and melted butter, seasoned with garlic and parsley$18.75
- Salmon
8 oz seasoned and cook on the skillet.$19.75
- Marina Combination
Tilapia 6 oz, 4 shrimps, salmon 4 oz and two vegetable kabobs$25.00
- Rice with Shrimp
Arroz con camarones (8). Yellow rice with shrimp, green plantains and salad$22.00
- Vegetarian Rice
Yellow rice with red and green peppers, squash, zucchini and mushrooms$15.50
- Roasted Beef Tripe
Colombian delicacy called "Chunchucho".$12.75
Sides/Acompañamientos
- White Rice
Arroz$2.75
- Salad
Ensalada$2.75
- Red Beans
Frijoles rojos$3.75
- Vegetable
Kabob$3.50
- Egg$1.50
- Whole Avocado$4.50
- Half Avocado$3.00
- Hogao Sauce$5.00
- Guacamole$5.50
- Extra Cheese$3.00
- Chimichurri 1.5 oz$0.85
- Aji 1.5 oz$0.85
- Chimichurri 8 oz$8.50
- Aji 8 oz
Spicy sauce.$8.50
- Chimichurri 16 oz$17.00
- Aji 16 oz$17.00
- Mashed Potatoes Papa Criolla$6.25