2x points now for loyalty members
Sally Roots - Buschwick 195 Wyckoff Avenue
Dinner
Special
Small Plates
- ** FIRST COURES **
- Tostones$7.00
- Lobster Bisque$16.00
Smooth, creamy french style soup made from lobster with chunks of lobster tail
- (6 ) Jerk Wings$14.00
- Tater Tots$8.00
- Grilled Shrimp$18.00
Molasses marinade, scotch bonnet pineapple sauce, frisee salad, grapefruit segments
- Conch Fritter$13.00
- Mac & Cheese$12.00
Cheddar, monterey jack, american.
- Chicken Nuggets$12.00
- Octopus$18.00
Sautéed potato, garlic tomato sofrito, curry aioli.
- ISLAND SAMPLER$15.00
Mains
- Spicy Rasta Pasta$16.00
Casarecce pasta, red & green bell pepper, onion, garlic, jerk seasoning, cream and parmesan.
- Yard Burger$18.00
Cumin spiced angus beef, cheddar, caramelized onions, curry mayo, lettuce, tomato, house spiced fries.
- Curried Vegetables$17.00
Vegan coconut curry, carrots, celery, potatoes, coconut rice n' peas, arugula salad.
- Spicy Rasta Pasta$16.00
Casarecce pasta, red & green bell pepper, onion, garlic, jerk seasoning, cream and parmesan.
- Curried Chicken$19.00
Chicken thighs, red & green peppers, coconut rice n' peas, arugula salad.
- Jerk Chicken$21.00
Coconut rice n' peas, sweet plantains, house made bbq sauce.
- Duck Confit Mofongo$24.00
Smashed plantains, roast duck, sally roots mojo, cilantro, creole tomato sauce.
- Crab Fried Rice$23.00
Crab, sofrito, scotch bonnet peppers, egg.
- Pepper Shrimp$23.00
All the rums, pepper sauce, butter, sugar snap peas.
- Salmon$28.00
Pan seared atlantic salmon served with rice n' peas, mango salsa.
- Red Snapper in Coconut Milk$27.00
Pan fried red snapper filet, peppers, red onion, ginger, cilantro, coconut rice n' peas.
- Ropa Vieja$22.00
Slow stewed shredded angus beef, red onion, bell peppers, scotch bonnet, savory tomato sauce, coconut rice n' peas, sweet plantains
- Oxtail & Dumplings$32.00
Slow braised angus oxtails, homemade dumplings, crispy onions, cilantro
- RAMEN$19.00