Starters
- Garlic Head-on shrimp$16.00
Shrimp saute in olive oil, garlic, cilantro
- Bella's Mussels$13.00
Steamed mussels in garlic butter wine sauce
- Coconut shrimp$10.00
Golden fried cococut shrimp, cocktail sauce
- Pastel De Milho$9.00
Fried pastel stuffed with savory tuna
- Calamari$15.00
Fried Calamari
- Beef sliders$10.00
2 oz burger on a mini bun, cheese, sauce
- Chicken wings$10.00
Griiled wings, tossed in sauce
Shareable platters
Small plates
Pratos
- Braised Beef$32.00
Creamy mashed potatoes, roasted pepper, crispy onions, red wine glaze
- Cajun seafood pasta$23.00
Pasta, shellfish, creamy tomatoe sauce
- Fish and Chips$17.00
Battered fish, slaw, and fries
- Grilled Octopus$28.00
Confit garlic potatoes, green sauce
- Pan seared Salmon$18.00
Galzed salmon, rice, roasted Vegetables
- Pan seared Scallops$25.00
- Roasted Chicken$18.00
Raosted chicken, Rice, Roasted potatoes, Demi glaze
- Roasted Lamb (entree)$38.00
Roasted lamb rack, roaste vegetable, rosemary jus
- Salo's Burger$13.00
8oz burger, brioche, cheese, bacon, onion jam, garlic aioli, fries
- Seafood rice$20.00
seafood rice casserole, fresh cilantro, olive oil
- Seasonal whole fish$28.00
Grilled or fried head on fish
Steak
Salads
Sides
Desserts
