Saloon No. 6 141 Worcester Road
FOOD
Starters
- 2-Pc. Cornbread & Butter$6.00
Two or four pieces of warm cornbread served with a side of whipped maple butter.
- 4-Pc. Cornbread & Butter$10.00
- Fried Mozzarella$13.00
Hand-cut and breaded fresh mozzarella, deep fried and served with our homemade marinara.
- Fried Pickle Chips$9.00
A heap of deep-fried golden brown dill pickle chips, served with a side of our special Saloon sauce for dipping.
- Potato Spurs$9.00
Potato wedges baked and loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon, drizzled with our special Saloon sauce, and served with a side of sour cream.
- Soft Pretzels$11.00
A soft pretzel appetizer served with our special beer cheese for dipping.
- Tater Kegs$11.00
A perfect blend of potato, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, and seasoning, rolled and deep fried. Served with a side of ranch dressing for dipping.
- Boneless Tenders$14.00
Ten ounces of our breaded chicken tenders fried and served in your choice of one of our wing flavors.
- Wild Wings$15.00
Eight jumbo bone-in chicken wings fried and served in your choice of one of our wing flavors.
- Arancini$10.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.00
A creamy homemade spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese and served with seasoned chips.
Soups & Salads
- Soup of the Day$7.00+
- Clam Chowder$7.00+
Our homemade New England-style clam chowder served with garlic bread.
- French Onion Soup$7.00
A sweet and savory onion soup finished with croutons, provolone, and Swiss cheese.
- Southern Corn Chili$10.00
A southern-style sweet ‘n spicy chili made with seasoned ground beef, sweet corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes, topped with melted cheese and served with a side of cornbread.
- House Salad$12.00
A romaine and iceberg blend with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and croutons. Your choice of dressing served on the side. Gluten-Free
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
- Soup & Side Salad$12.00+
- Seasonal Salad$17.00
Entrées & Breakfast
- Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Our crunchy fried chicken breast atop a fluffy Belgian waffle, drizzled with our maple bourbon sauce. Add a Side of Bacon - $2
- Country Fried Chicken$17.00
Our crunchy fried chicken breast topped with chicken gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Fire Roasted Ribs$22.00
- Marinated Chicken$17.00
One eight-ounce Italian marinated chicken breast in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of two sides. MARINADES: Saloon BBQ [GF] / Maple Bourbon [GF] / Teriyaki / Honey Mustard [GF] / Sweet Chili [GF] / Garlic Herb Butter [GF] / Honey Mustard [GF]
- NY Sirloin$28.00
A fourteen-ounce hand-cut NY Sirloin grilled to your liking and topped with a delicious garlic herb butter. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Tenderloin Tips$26.00
Twelve ounces of tenderloin tips soaked in our house marinade. Served with your choice of two sides. STEAK ADD-ONS: Sauteed Peppers & Onions - $1.50 Sauteed Mushrooms - $1.50 All 3 - $2.50
- Breakfast for Dinner$14.00
Three fried eggs cooked to your liking, bacon, toasted sourdough bread and our hand-cut seasoned fries.
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$12.00
Two eggs, American cheese, and bacon on a grilled bulkie roll, served with a side of our hand-cut seasoned fries.
- Homemade Meatloaf$16.00
Our homemade seasoned meatloaf cooked to perfection and topped with bourbon caramelized mushrooms and onions, finished with gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Pork & Risotto$20.00Out of stock
- Pot Roast$20.00
- Chicken Pot Pie$17.00
- Prime Rib$32.00
- Shepherd's Pie$18.00Out of stock
Seafood
- Baked Haddock$20.00
Eight ounces of fresh Atlantic haddock baked in a white wine butter sauce and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Fish & Chips$20.00
Eight ounces of fresh Atlantic haddock beer-battered and fried to perfection. Served with our hand-cut seasoned fries and coleslaw.
- Grilled 'n Glazed Salmon$23.00
Eight ounces of fresh Atlantic salmon plain or coated in your choice of a glaze and grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides. GLAZES: Maple Bourbon [GF] / Teriyaki / Sweet Chili [GF] / Garlic Herb Butter [GF]
- Lobster Roll$28.00+
- Fried Scallops$25.00
- Baked Scallops$25.00
- Crab Cakes$18.00
- Lobster Mac N Cheese$28.00Out of stock
Sandwiches
- E.G.C. BLT$16.00
One of our owner’s favorites – a seasoned breaded chicken breast deep fried and served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on a grilled bulkie roll.
- Traditional BLT$12.00
Bring it right back to the basics with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread.
- Drippin' Chicken$16.00
A seasoned breaded and fried chicken breast drippin’ with our warm homemade honey aioli on a grilled bulkie roll, served with lettuce and tomato.
- Tuna Salad$14.00
All white tuna mixed with our seasoned mayo and celery served with lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye.
- Farm Parm Sub$16.00+
Your choice of four homemade meatballs or eight ounces of fried chicken smothered in marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, and served on a toasted sub roll.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
A generous heap of pulled pork smothered in our Saloon BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a grilled bulkie roll.
- Twin Saddled Dogs$12.00
Two all-beef hot dogs saddled-up on grilled and buttered New England-style buns. ADD-ONS: Saloon BBQ & Onions - $2 Chili & Cheese - $2 BBQ Pulled Pork - $6
- Chuck Wagon$18.00
Delicious shaved tenderloin steak cooked with sauteed peppers and onions, and melted American cheese, served on a toasted sub roll with mayo.
- Diablo Kicker$17.00
A seasoned breaded chicken breast, deep fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, and our homemade ghost pepper sauce. Served on a grilled bulkie roll.
- Chicken Philly$15.00
Grilled and chopped chicken with sauteed peppers and onions and topped with melted American cheese on a toasted sub roll with mayo.
- Pastrami & Swiss$15.00
Eight ounces of hot, lean-cut pastrami topped with melted Swiss cheese served on grilled marble rye.
- Fish Sandwich$14.00
Burgers
- The Six Burger$18.00
A seasoned hand-packed angus patty topped with cheddar cheese, Saloon BBQ sauce, bacon, onion strings, and an over-easy egg served on a grilled bulkie roll.
- Pork Lovers Burger$19.00
A seasoned hand-packed angus patty, cheddar cheese, and pulled pork topped with coleslaw. Served on a grilled bulkie roll. Add Bacon - $2
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
A seasoned hand-packed angus patty topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms, served on a grilled bulkie roll.
- Cheese Burger$14.00
A seasoned hand-packed angus patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a grilled bulkie roll. Add Bacon - $2
- Turkey Burger$13.00
Six ounces of our all-white meat turkey burger with lettuce and tomato, served on a grilled bulkie roll.
- Beyond Burger$13.00
- Rodeo Burger$16.00
- Bronco Burger$16.00
Pasta
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$19.00
Eight ounces of grilled chicken served over your choice of spaghetti or cavatappi tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.
- Chicken Parm$19.00
An eight-ounce fried chicken breast topped with a melted mozzarella blend and our homemade marinara sauce over spaghetti.
- Mac & Cheese$15.00
A generous serving of cavatappi pasta mixed with our homemade cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs. Served with a side of cornbread instead! MAC ADD-ONS: Crispy Buffalo Chicken - $5 Crispy BBQ Chicken - $5 BBQ Pulled Pork - $6
- Plain Pasta$11.00
- Pasta & Meatballs$17.00
A traditional dish - our delicious meatballs served atop spaghetti and our homemade marinara sauce.
Pizzas & Calzones
- The Barnyard Pizza$20.00
A homemade marinara sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon.
- Doc Holiday's White Out$18.00
A white sauce base with herbed ricotta cheese and a mozzarella blend, topped with fresh basil.
- Pizza Margherita$18.00
A homemade marinara sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
A Buffalo sauce base with a mozzarella blend, topped with Buffalo chicken and drizzle of bleu cheese dressing.
- Cheese Pizza$15.00
Traditional-style cheese pizza.
- Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
Traditional-style pepperoni pizza.
- Veggie Pizza$18.00
Traditional-style cheese pizza with peppers, mushrooms, and onions.
- Side Saddle$20.00
Saddle up for this duo! A sausage and meatball calzone paired with a half-pizza - your choice of cheese or pepperoni.
- Steak & Cheese Calzone$20.00
- DIY Pizza$15.00
- Desert Heat Calzone$20.00
- Mediterranean$18.00
- Italian Calzone$20.00
Sides
- Side Baked Beans$2.00
- Side Broccoli$3.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Side Coleslaw$2.00
- Side Cornbread$2.00
- Side Farmer's Salsa$3.00
- Side Garlic Bread$2.00
- Side Hand-Cut Fries$6.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Side Mac & Cheese$3.00
- Side Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Side Rice Pilaf$3.00
- Side Saloon Sauce$0.50
- Cheese Curds$5.00
- Extra Side Seasoned Chips$2.00
- Extra Side Alfredo Sauce$1.50
- Extra Side Mac & Cheese Sauce$1.50
- Extra Side Marinara$1.50
- Chips & Queso$6.00
- Veg Of Day$2.00
- Butternut Squash$2.00