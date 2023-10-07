Sal's at Memorial Skating Rink
Personal Pizzas
Subs/Wraps
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
$10.00
Freshly grilled chicken tips topped over a caesar salad in your choice of a wrap
Chicken Finger
$10.00
Chicken finger Sub with your choice if toppings
Buffalo Chicken Finger
$10.00
Buffalo Fingers with your choice of a wrap/sub and toppings
Chicken Cutlet
$10.00
Fresh Chicken Cutlet with your choice of a wrap/sub and toppings
Grilled Chicken
$10.00
Fresh grilled chicken with your choice of a wrap/sub and toppings
Steak and Cheese
$10.00
Chicken parm
$10.00
Sandwiches
Side Orders
Side Dressings
Weekday Special
Sal's at Memorial Skating Rink Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 268-5800
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM