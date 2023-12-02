Sal's Ristorante 2 2805 Homestead Road
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Zucchini$8.95
Breaded fresh zucchini and fried to perfection with a side of marinara sauce
- Fried Ravioli$8.95
Breaded cheese ravioli and fried to perfection with a side of marinara sauce
- Jalapeño Poppers$9.25
Stuffed jalapeño with yellow cheddar cheese fried to perfection with a side of marinara sauce
- Fried Calamari$12.95
Breaded and fried calamari with a side of marinara sauce and lemon wedge
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.95
Italian bread with butter and garlic topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Side French Fries$3.50
- Basket French Fries$6.50
- Side Onion Rings$4.95
- Basket Onion Rings$8.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Breaded mozzarella sticks fried with a side of marinara sauce
- Tomato Bruschetta$8.95
Toasted bread topped with seasoning, fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil and onion. Topped with balsamic glaze
- Chicken Tenders$8.95
Fried breaded chicken with french fries
- 6 PC Garlic Knots$6.50
- 12 PC Garlic Knots$10.50
- 6 PC Chicken Wings$10.95
- 12 PC Chicken Wings$17.95
- 6 PC Boneless Wings$8.95
- 12 PC Boneless Wings$14.95
- Bacon & Cheese Fries$8.50
French fries topped with bacon and melted mozzarella
Salads & Soups
- Soup of the Day$5.95
- Small Greek Salad$6.25
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Small House Salad$4.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives, and croutons
- Small Caesar's Salad$5.25
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing, and croutons
- Large Greek Salad$9.50
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Large Antipasto Salad$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, olives, onion, cucumber, artichoke, banana peppers, ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated veggies, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Large Garden Salad$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, banana pepper, red pepper, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Chef Salad$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, croutons, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese, and bacon with choice of dressing
- Large Caprese Salad$9.50
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olives, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil
- Large House Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives, and croutons
- Large Caesar's Salad$8.25
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing, and croutons
- Family Greek Salad$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Family Antipasto Salad$17.00
Lettuce, tomato, olives, onion, cucumber, artichoke, banana peppers, ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated veggies, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Family Garden Salad$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, banana pepper, red pepper, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Family Chef Salad$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, croutons, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese, and bacon with choice of dressing
- Family Caprese Salad$15.95
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olives, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil
- Family House Salad$13.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives, and croutons
- Family Caesar's Salad$14.25
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing, and croutons
- Party Greek Salad$39.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Party Antipasto Salad$45.95
Lettuce, tomato, olives, onion, cucumber, artichoke, banana peppers, ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated veggies, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Party Garden Salad$39.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, banana pepper, red pepper, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Party Chef Salad$39.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, croutons, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese, and bacon with choice of dressing
- Party Caprese Salad$39.95
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olives, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil
- Party House Salad$29.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives, and croutons
- Party Caesar's Salad$29.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing, and croutons
From the Oven
- Eggplant Parm Dinner$16.95
Fried breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese with side of penne pasta
- Meat Lasagna$14.95
Pasta layers stuffed with ricotta, beef, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
- Spinach Lasagna$14.95
Pasta layers stuffed with ricotta, fresh spinach, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
- Baked Ziti$14.95
Penne tossed in ricotta and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed Shells$14.95
Shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Baked Ravioli$14.95
5 jumbo cheese ravioli, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Eggplant Rollatine$17.50
Fried breaded eggplant stuffed with seasoned ricotta and fresh spinach, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella with side of penne pasta
- Spinach Manicotti$15.95
3 pasta tubes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and spinach, topped with alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Cheese Manicotti$15.95
3 pasta tubes stuffed with seasoned ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Sausage Parmigiana Dinner$17.50
Italian sausage with green pepper and onion topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese with side of penne pasta
- Meatball Parmigiana Dinner$16.50
Italian style meatball topped with tomato sauce. And mozzarella cheese with side of penne pasta
Calzone, Stromboli, and Pizza Roll
- Small Original Stromboli$11.95
Mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, and pizza sauce
- Small Steak Stromboli$14.50
Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, philly steak, onion, mushroom, and banana pepper
- Small Chicken Calzone$14.50
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, and spinach
- Small Spinach Calzone$11.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and spinach
- Small Ham Calzone$11.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and ham
- Small Sausage Roll$13.50
Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, sausage, green pepper, onion, and mushroom
- Small Buffalo Chicken Stramboli$14.50
Mozzarella cheese, fried chicken, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese
- Large Original Stromboli$16.95
Mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, and pizza sauce
- Large Steak Stromboli$18.95
Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, philly steak, onion, mushroom, and banana pepper
- Large Chicken Calzone$18.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, and spinach
- Large Spinach Calzone$16.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and spinach
- Large Ham Calzone$16.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and ham
- Large Sausage Roll$17.50
Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, sausage, green pepper, onion, and mushroom
- Large Buffalo Chicken Stramboli$18.95
Mozzarella cheese, fried chicken, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese
Pasta Special Creations
- Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca$15.95
Sautéed garlic, capers, onion, anchovies, kalamata olives, and basil, tossed in marinara sauce
- Farfalle Fiorentina$15.95
Sautéed mushrooms and spinach tossed in alfredo sauce
- Tortelline Alla Panna$16.95
Sautéed bacon and green peas, tossed in alfredo cream sauce
- Spaghetti Alla Siciliana$15.95
Sautéed garlic, zucchini, fresh eggplant and basil, tossed in plum tomato sauce
- Vegetarian Spaghetti$15.95
Sautéed garlic zucchini, tomato, roasted red pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, and fresh spinach, tossed in lightly marinara sauce
- Spaghetti Carbonara$15.95
Sautéed onion, bacon, ham and egg, tossed in alfredo cream sauce
- Ravioli E Funghi$16.95
Meat ravioli sautéed with little garlic, ham, and mushrooms, tossed in creamy pink sauce
- Aglio E Olio$15.50
Sautéed garlic, fresh spinach, and fresh tomato, tossed in garlic, and olive oil with spaghetti
- Spaghetti Alla Norma$15.50
Sautéed garlic, capers, green olives, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomato, tossed in garlic and olive oil
- Eggplant Siciliana$16.95
Fried breaded eggplant with sauteed garlic, fresh tomato, and kalamata olive, tossed in marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella with side spaghetti
- Penne Alla Arrabiata$15.95
Sautéed onion and zucchini, tossed in spicy marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese
- Penne Alla Vodka$15.95
Sautéed onions, ham and basil, tossed in pink vodka sauce
- Penne Palermo$18.95
Sautéed with little garlic, shrimp, grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach and basil, tossed in creamy pink sauce
- Penne Bolognese$15.95
Sautéed onion, ham, mushrooms, and ground beef, tossed in creamy pink sauce
- Penne Sausage and Broccoli$17.95
Sautéed with garlic, Italian sausage, and broccoli tossed in white wine sauce
- Penne Piamonte$15.95
Sautéed with little garlic, mushroom, ham, black olive, and zucchini, tossed in alfredo creamy sauce
- Linguini Catania$15.95
Sautéed garlic, fresh eggplant, kalamata olives, fresh spinach, broccoli and anchovies, tossed in garlic and olive oil
- Tortellini Dello Chef$19.50
Meat tortellini sauteed with garlic, grilled chicken, artichoke, spinach, and red pepper, tossed in lemon white wine sauce
Sauces and Pastabilities
Chicken
- Chicken Sorrentino$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal sautéed with garlic, topped with eggplant, ham, and fresh mozzarella tossed in tomato sauce with side penne pasta
- Chicken Piccata$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal sautéed with garlic, capers and mushroom, tossed in lemon white wine sauce with side penne pasta
- Chicken Marsala$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal sautéed with garlic and mushroom, tossed in Marsala wine sauce with side penne pasta
- Chicken Parmigiana$18.95
Breaded chicken or veal fried then baked with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese with side penne pasta
- Chicken Summer$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal sauteed with garlic, sun-dried tomato, red pepper, mushrooms, and broccoli. Tossed in white wine sauce with side of penne pasta
- Chicken Saltimbocca$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal sautéed with garlic, tossed in white wine sauce, topped with ham, fresh spinach and mozzarella cheese with side penne pasta
- Chicken Francese$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal dipped into egg then sautéed with garlic and mushrooms tossed in lemon, white wine sauce with side penne pasta
- Chicken Alfredo$18.95
Grilled chicken with little garlic, mushrooms, and green peas tossed in alfredo creamy sauce with fetuccini pasta
- Chicken Rustica$18.95
Grilled chicken with little garlic, onion, sun-dried tomato, fresh spinach, and roasted red pepper tossed in creamy pink sauce with fetuccini pasta
Veal
- Veal Sorrentino$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal sautéed with garlic, topped with eggplant, ham, and fresh mozzarella tossed in tomato sauce with side penne pasta
- Veal Piccata$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal sautéed with garlic, capers and mushroom, tossed in lemon white wine sauce with side penne pasta
- Veal Marsala$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal sautéed with garlic and mushroom, tossed in Marsala wine sauce with side penne pasta
- Veal Parmigiana$18.95
Breaded chicken or veal fried then baked with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese with side penne pasta
- Veal Summer$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal sauteed with garlic, sun-dried tomato, red pepper, mushrooms, and broccoli. Tossed in white wine sauce with side of penne pasta
- Veal Saltimbocca$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal sautéed with garlic, tossed in white wine sauce, topped with ham, fresh spinach and mozzarella cheese with side penne pasta
- Veal Francese$19.95
Lightly floured chicken or veal dipped into egg then sautéed with garlic and mushrooms tossed in lemon, white wine sauce with side penne pasta
Seafood
- Shrimp Scampi$20.95
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, tossed in lemon white wine sauce with linguini pasta
- Calamari Fra Diavolo$20.95
Sauteed with garlic, tossed in spicy marinara sauce with linguini pasta
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$20.95
Sauteed with garlic, tossed in spicy marinara sauce with linguini pasta
- Frutti Di Mare$24.95
Sauteed with garlic, shrimp, calamari, clams, scallops and mussels tossed in marinara sauce with linguini pasta
- Red Clam Sauce$19.95
Sauteed with garlic, tossed in red marinara sauce with linguini pasta
- White Clam Sauce$19.95
Sauteed with garlic, tossed in white wine sauce with linguini pasta
- Shrimp Cefalu$20.95
Sauteed shrimp with little garlic, mushrooms, broccoli and fresh spinach tossed in creamy pink sauce with fettuccini pasta
- Shrimp Alfredo$20.95
Sauteed shrimp with little garlic, mushrooms and green peas, tossed in Alfredo cream sauce with fettucini pasta
- Alredo Di Mare$24.95
Sauteed garlic, shrimp, scallop, mussels and clams, tossed in Alredo creamy sauce with fettuccino pasta
- Shrimp Cacciatore$20.95
Sauteed shrimp, garlic, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and Kalamata olives tossed in marinara sauce with linguini pasta
- Shrimp Pomodoro$20.95
Sauteed shrimp with garlic and basil, tossed in plum tomato sauce with linguini pasta
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- Caesar Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken or philly steak, mozzarella cheese, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Chicken BLT Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, onion, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- Romano Chicken Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, mushroom, spinach, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
- Chicken Gyro$10.25
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce on pita bread
- Flaming Chicken Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
- Hot & Sweet Steak Wrap$10.25
Philly steak, grilled onion, jalapeño, BBQ sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Sandwiches (8”)
- 8" Turkey Cheese$10.25
Mayo, provolone cheese, onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar
- 8" Ham Cheese$10.25
Mayo, provolone cheese, onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar
- 8" Chicken Steak Sub$10.25
Grilled onion and green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar
- 8" Philly Steak Sub$10.25
Grilled onion and green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar
- 8" Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing
- 8" Italian Hoagie$10.25
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, and Italian dressing
- 8" Club Sub$10.25
Mayo, ham, salami, turkey, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, and Italian dressing
- 8" Capresse Sub$10.25
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil
- 8" Pizza Steak Sandwich$10.25
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Parmigiana Subs$10.25
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese (choice of meatballs, sausage, eggplant, or chicken)
- 8" Sausage Hero$10.25
Sausage, grilled onion, and green pepper
- 8" Veggie Sub$10.25
Grilled onion, broccoli, zucchini, mushroom, green pepper, spinach, black olives, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese
- 8" Chicken Pesto Sub$10.25
Grilled chicken, basil, pesto, onion, red pepper, tomato, and provolone cheese
- classic burger$11.25
- chicken burger$11.25
Sandwiches (12”)
- 12" Turkey Cheese$12.95
Mayo, provolone cheese, onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar
- 12" Ham Cheese$12.95
Mayo, provolone cheese, onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar
- 12" Chicken Steak Sub$12.95
Grilled onion and green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar
- 12" Philly Steak Sub$12.95
Grilled onion and green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar
- 12" Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing
- 12" Italian Hoagie$12.95
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, and Italian dressing
- 12" Club Sub$12.95
Mayo, ham, salami, turkey, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, and Italian dressing
- 12" Capresse Sub$12.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil
- 12" Pizza Steak Sandwich$12.95
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Parmigiana Subs$12.95
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese (choice of meatballs, sausage, eggplant, or chicken)
- 12" Sausage Hero$12.95
Sausage, grilled onion, and green pepper
- 12" Veggie Sub$12.95
Grilled onion, broccoli, zucchini, mushroom, green pepper, spinach, black olives, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese
- 12" Chicken Pesto Sub$12.95
Grilled chicken, basil, pesto, onion, red pepper, tomato, and provolone cheese
- Cheese Burger$10.25
American cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup
Lunch Combos
Childrens Menu
Sides
Desserts
Pizza Menu
12” Specialty Pizza
- 12" Bacon Chicken Ranch$17.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and grilled chicken
- 12" BBQ Chicken$17.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and red onion
- 12" Buffalo$17.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and grilled chicken
- 12" Caprese Pizza$18.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze, and Italian spices
- 12" Classic Greek$18.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 12" Deluxe$18.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers
- 12" Hawaiian$14.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple
- 12" Margherita$17.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 12" Meat Lovers$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 12" New York Spinach and Tomato$18.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach, and tomato
- 12" Pesto Basil Pizza$18.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion, and Italian spices
- 12" Philly Steak Pizza$17.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion, and tomato
- 12" Primavera Pizza$18.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper, and broccoli
- 12" Sal's White Pizza$18.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomato, spinach, and artichoke
- 12" Spicy Hawaiian$18.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple, and grilled chicken
- 12" Supreme$17.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni, and sausage
- 12" Vegetarian$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers
14” Specialty Pizza
- 14" Bacon Chicken Ranch$20.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and grilled chicken
- 14" BBQ Chicken$20.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and red onion
- 14" Buffalo$20.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and grilled chicken
- 14" Caprese Pizza$21.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze, and Italian spices
- 14" Classic Greek$21.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 14" Deluxe$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers
- 14" Hawaiian$18.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple
- 14" Margherita$20.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 14" Meat Lovers$20.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 14" New York Spinach and Tomato$21.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach, and tomato
- 14" Pesto Basil Pizza$21.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion, and Italian spices
- 14" Philly Steak Pizza$20.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion, and tomato
- 14" Primavera Pizza$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper, and broccoli
- 14" Sal's White Pizza$21.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomato, spinach, and artichoke
- 14" Spicy Hawaiian$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple, and grilled chicken
- 14" Supreme$20.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni, and sausage
- 14" Vegetarian$20.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers
16” Specialty Pizza
- 16" Bacon Chicken Ranch$23.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and grilled chicken
- 16" BBQ Chicken$23.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and red onion
- 16" Buffalo$23.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and grilled chicken
- 16" Caprese Pizza$24.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze, and Italian spices
- 16" Classic Greek$24.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 16" Deluxe$24.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers
- 16" Hawaiian$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple
- 16" Margherita$23.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 16" Meat Lovers$23.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 16" New York Spinach and Tomato$24.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach, and tomato
- 16" Pesto Basil Pizza$24.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion, and Italian spices
- 16" Philly Steak Pizza$23.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion, and tomato
- 16" Primavera Pizza$24.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper, and broccoli
- 16" Sal's White Pizza$24.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomato, spinach, and artichoke
- 16" Spicy Hawaiian$24.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple, and grilled chicken
- 16" Supreme$23.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni, and sausage
- 16" Vegetarian$23.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers
18” Specialty Pizza
- 18" Bacon Chicken Ranch$25.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and grilled chicken
- 18" BBQ Chicken$25.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and red onion
- 18" Buffalo$25.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and grilled chicken
- 18" Caprese Pizza$27.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze, and Italian spices
- 18" Classic Greek$27.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 18" Deluxe$27.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers
- 18" Hawaiian$23.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple
- 18" Margherita$25.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 18" Meat Lovers$25.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 18" New York Spinach and Tomato$27.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach, and tomato
- 18" Pesto Basil Pizza$27.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion, and Italian spices
- 18" Philly Steak Pizza$25.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion, and tomato
- 18" Primavera Pizza$27.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper, and broccoli
- 18" Sal's White Pizza$27.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomato, spinach, and artichoke
- 18" Spicy Hawaiian$27.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple, and grilled chicken
- 18" Supreme$25.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni, and sausage
- 18" Vegetarian$25.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers
GF Specialty Pizza
- Gluten-Free Bacon Chicken Ranch$18.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and grilled chicken
- Gluten-Free BBQ Chicken$18.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and red onion
- Gluten-Free Buffalo$18.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and grilled chicken
- Gluten-Free Caprese Pizza$19.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze, and Italian spices
- Gluten-Free Classic Greek$19.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- Gluten-Free Deluxe$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers
- Gluten-Free Hawaiian$16.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple
- Gluten-Free Margherita$17.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- Gluten-Free Meat Lovers$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- Gluten-Free New York Spinach and Tomato$19.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach, and tomato
- Gluten-Free Pesto Basil Pizza$19.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion, and Italian spices
- Gluten-Free Philly Steak Pizza$18.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion, and tomato
- Gluten-Free Primavera Pizza$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper, and broccoli
- Gluten-Free Sal's White Pizza$19.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomato, spinach, and artichoke
- Gluten-Free Spicy Hawaiian$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple, and grilled chicken
- Gluten-Free Supreme$17.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni, and sausage
- Gluten-Free Vegetarian$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers
Build Your Own Pizza
Deep Dish Pizza
- 12" Sicilian$16.95
Small- 9 slices; Large- 12 slices. Thick crust pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Sicilian$20.95
Small- 9 slices; Large- 12 slices. Thick crust pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Grandma$15.95
Small- 9 slices; Large- 12 slices. Thin crust mozzarella cheese, grandma tomato sauce, fresh garlic, and fresh basil
- 16" Grandma$19.95
Small- 9 slices; Large- 12 slices. Thin crust mozzarella cheese, grandma tomato sauce, fresh garlic, and fresh basil
- 12" Chicago$20.95
Small- 6 slices, Large- 8 slices. Deep dish crust mozzarella cheese and special Chicago pizza sauce
- 16" Chicago$25.95
Small- 6 slices, Large- 8 slices. Deep dish crust mozzarella cheese and special Chicago pizza sauce