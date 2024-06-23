Sal's Steak and Ribs
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Combo Platter
Three deep fried hot wings, three cheese sticks, and two loaded potato skins$7.00
- Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips piled high with beef or chicken, refried beans, chees, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole$8.00
- Jalapeno Relleno
Fried jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese. Served with ranch dressing$6.00
- Hot Wings
Six traditional wings served with ranch dressing$7.00
- Blossom Onion
A "colossal" onion dipped in our special breading. Served with a zesty dipping sauce$6.00
- Loaded Cheese Fries
Fries topped with cheese, scallions, and bacon$7.00
- Loaded Potato Skins
Potato skins covered with cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions$7.00
- Sal's Rattlers
Corn ribs tossed in homemade seasonings and served with a lime aioli$7.00
- Fried Pickles$6.00
- Mozzarell Sticks$6.00
- Chips & Salsa$3.00
- Queso Dip (Cheese Dip)$3.00
- Chorizo con Queso Dip
Queso dip infused with chorizo sausage$5.00
- Guacamole Dip$3.00
- Pico De Gallo
Diced onion, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeno$3.00
- Large Cheese Dip$8.00
Salads
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas
Marinated chicken with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatos$12.00
- Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes$12.00
- Shrimp Fajitas
Grileld shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomoatoes$14.00
- Fajita Texana
Chicken, steak and shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes$14.00
- Tropical Fajitas
Marinated tender strips of beef or chicken, grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and pineapple. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and cheese sauce. Served in a pinapple.$13.00
Chicken
- Southwest Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with monterey jack cheese, black bean sauce, green onions, sour cream and your choice of two sides$12.00
- Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with chipotle glaze. Topped with grilled onion and mushrooms. Served on a bed of rice and your choice of one side$11.00
- Roasted Chicken
Slow roasted tender chicken, glazed with our sweet and tangy secret sauce. served on a bed of rice and your choice of one side$18.00
- Alamo Chicken
Boneless chicken breast marinated in alamo sauce. Served on a bed of rice with mini tortilla chips and topped with shredded cheese$12.00
- Santa Fe Chicken
Grilled chicken strips ccovered in queso. Topped with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes and mushroojms. Served with rice, beans and tortiallas$12.00
- Adult Chicken Tenders
Served with french fries$11.00
- BBQ Chicken$12.00
Burgers & Tortas
- Cali Burger
Pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce, pepperjack cheese and zesty ranch$14.00
- BBQ Bacon Burger
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, grilled onions, lettuce and american cheese$14.00
- Smokehouse Burger
Sauteed mushrooms, fried onion, bacon, BBQ sauce, and pepperjack cheese$14.00
- The Classic
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, ustard, mayo and american cheese$12.00
- Cowboy Crunch Burger
Pickled onion, horseradish aioli, arugula, pepper jack cheese, chips$14.00
- Salmon Burger
Red onion, arugula, lettuce, avocado, salmon sauce$16.00
- Torta de Carnitas
Bolillo bread stuffed with beans, carnitas, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo$11.00
- Torta de Choripollo
Bolillo bread stuffed with beans, chicken, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo$11.00
- Hillbilly Torta
Bolillo bread stuffed with fried bologna and ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pepperjack$11.00
Quesadillas & Parillas
- Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, or with beef and chicken$6.00
- Ultimate Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, beef or steak pico de gallo, and cheese. topped with sour cream and tomotoes$10.00
- Parilla
Grilled chicken, steak or shrimp covered in queso. Served with beans, rice and tortillas$11.00
- Parilla Texana
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, covered in queso. Served with beans, rice and tortillas$14.00
- Shrimp Parilla$14.00
Favorites
- Street Tacos
Pork, steak, grilled chicken, or al pastor served on corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro, and salsa verde. Five tacos per order$8.00
- Taco Platter
Two crispy tacos filled with lettuce and cheese. served with refried beans and mexican rice.$6.00
- Salmon Tacos
Marinated salmon on flour tortillas and topped with pineapple pico de gallo$15.00
- Enourmous Burrito
An enourmous tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, rich and beans. Topped with sauce and queso cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream$8.00
- Grill Loco Burrito
Tortilla stuffed with chile relleno, carnitas, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with fries and queso dip$10.00
- Adult Steak Strips
Served with french fries$10.00
- Sal's Pizza
Filled with your choice of chicken or steak, beans and cheese dip. Topped with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese$8.00
Seafood
- Alamo Shrimp
Grileld shrimp and mushrooms marinated in alamo sauce and topped ith pico de gallo and cheese. Served on rice and mini tortilla chips$13.00
- Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Grileld salmon brushed with bourbon glaze. Served with steamed vegetables$20.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Hand-dipped in batter, rolled in coconut and fried golden. Served with fries$14.00
Steaks
- Center Cut Sirloin
Choose between 8oz or 10oz USDA center cut. Comes with your choice of two sides$18.00
- T-Bone Steak Ranchero
12oz T-Bone steak garnished with onions and hot sauce. Served with rice and beans$22.00
- Texas Ribeye
12oz ribeye. Comes with your choice of two sides$30.00
- New York Strip
12oz NY Strip. Comes with your choice of two sides$30.00
- Flat Iron
12oz Flat Iron. Topped with our special chimichurri sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides$26.00
- Prime Rib
12oz Prime Rib. Chomes with your choice of two sides$32.00
- Cowboy Bone-In Ribeye
16oz Bone-In Ribeye. Comes with your choice of two sides$38.00
- Filet Mignon
8oz Filet Mignon. Comes with your choice of two sides$35.00
Ribs
Combos
- Surf and Turf Sirloin
8oz sirloin steak with a generous portion of shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides$25.00
- BBQ Chicken and Ribs
A grilled BBQ chicken breast and a half slab of BBQ ribs. Served with your choice of two sides$23.00
- Texas Ribeye and Ribs
8oz ribeye and a half slab of BBQ ribs. Served with your choice of two sides.$25.00
- Sirloin Steak and Scallops
8oz sirloin with 3 scallops. Served with your choice of two sides$30.00
Kids
- Kids Chicken Strips
Breaded chicken tenders. Served with a side of fries.$5.00
- Kids Cheeseburger
Classic burger with American cheese. Served with a side of fries$5.00
- Junior Quesadilla$5.00
- Kids Chicken and Cheese
Grilled chicken covered in queso$5.00
- Kids Steak and Cheese
Grilled steak covered in queso$5.00
- Kids Steak Strips
Grilled steak cut into strips. Served with fries$5.00
- Kids Mac and Cheese$5.00
Dessert
- Churros and Ice Cream
Mexican dessert made of fried dough and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with ice cream$6.00
- Apple Pie
With its flaky crust, tart-sweet apples, and cinnamon aroma, it's a perfect way to end a meal$9.00
- Molten Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake with molten chocolate center, topped with whipped cream$9.00
Drinks
Extra Sides
- Baked Potato$2.00
- Fajita Side Plate$3.00
- French Fries$2.00
- Grilled Fajita Vegetables$2.00
- Grilled Mushrooms$2.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.00
- Loaded Baked Sweet Potato$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Loaded Cheese Fries$3.00
- Loaded Mashed Potato$3.00
- Mac and Cheese$2.00
- Mashed Potato$2.00
- Mexican Rice$2.00
- Mexican Street Corn$3.00
- Refried Beans$2.00
- Shredded Cheese$1.00
- Side Salad$3.00
- Steamed Vegetables$2.00
- Sweet Potato$3.00
- Tortillas$2.00
- Two Dinner Rolls$2.00
- $1$1.00
- Extra Pineapple$2.00
- .50$0.50
- Grilled shrimp$6.00
- BBQ sauce$0.50