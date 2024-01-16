Salt on the Water 3100 Whaleneck Dr
Full Menu
Seafood and Raw Bar
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$26.00
4 jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce, and horseradish
- Cold Water Maine Lobster$30.00
- Colossal Crab Cocktail$30.00
- 1/2 Dozen Seasonal Oysters$20.00
- 1 Dozen Seasonal Oysters$36.00
- 1/2 Dozen Long Island Little Neck Clams$14.00
- 1 Dozen Long Island Little Neck Clams$24.00
- Seafood Tower$125.00
Served with signature sauces. 6 seasonal oysters, 12 long island little neck clams, 4 oz colossal crab meat, 4 jumbo shrimp cocktail, and 1 chilled lobster
Appetizers
- Calamari$18.00
- Coconut Shrimp$25.00
5 jumbo shrimp, toasted coconut flakes, mango salsa, and ginger orange marmalade
- Lobster Mussels$28.00
Creamy lobster sauce with corn
- Watermelon Feta$18.00
Summer watermelon, barrel aged feta, mint, and extra virgin olive oil
- Tuna Tacos$24.00
3 raw tuna tacos with avocado, chives, toasted sesame seeds, and spicy mayo in crispy wonton shells
- Zucchini & Eggplant Chips$20.00
Sea salt, served with sriracha honey, and tzatziki sauce
- Burrata & Tomato$18.00
Tomato, roasted red peppers, homemade burrata, basil oil, and balsamic glaze
- Fried Mozzarella$18.00
4 panko herb crusted mozzarella, fileto pomodoro sauce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and basil
- Short Rib Sliders$20.00
Braised short rib, sautéed onions, and brioche buns
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$26.00
Lobster, three-cheese blend, corn, and panko breadcrumbs
- Flatbreads$20.00
- Baked Clams Oreganata$26.00
Lemon white wine sauce
Salads & Bowls
- New England Clam Chowder$12.00
- Arcadia Salad$17.00
Mixed baby greens, heirloom tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots, and white balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$17.00
Parmesan cheese, rustic croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Strawberry Summer Salad$18.00
Strawberries, mixed baby greens, heirloom tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, goat cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette
- Arugula Salad$18.00
Pears, walnuts, dried cherries, Gorgonzola cheese, and honey balsamic
- Hawaiian Poke Bowl$25.00
Diced raw ahi tuna, sushi rice, seaweed salad, edamame, avocado, carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, mango, sriracha mayo, sesame seeds, and sesame soy vinaigrette
Handhelds
- Salt Burger$24.00
Proprietary blend burger, Vermont aged Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, and brioche bun
- Classic Cheeseburger$20.00
Proprietary blend burger, American cheese, and brioche bun
- Cold Lobster Roll$43.00
Claw, knuckle & tail lobster, and buttered top-split brioche bun
- Hot Lobster Roll$45.00
Claw, knuckle & tail lobster, and buttered top-split brioche bun
- Fish Tacos$28.00
3 crispy beer battered cod, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayonnaise, and flour tortilla
Signature Steaks/Chops
- 8 Oz Filet Mignon$59.00
- 12 Oz NY Strip$64.00
- Double Cut Pork Chop$35.00
Barbecue style, served with mashed potatoes
- Surf and Turf$85.00
8 oz prime center cut filet, 6 oz cold water Brazilian lobster tail, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, and truffle red wine demi
- Land and Sea$70.00
12 oz prime New York strip steak, 3 jumbo grilled shrimp, mashed potatoes, asparagus, and truffle red wine demi
Pasta
- Shrimp Cavatelli$35.00
Shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, asparagus tips, heirloom tomatoes, shaved Parmesan cheese, and porcini mushroom cream sauce
- Seafood Risotto$38.00
Shrimp, jumbo dry scallops, herb lobster risotto, shaved Parmesan cheese, and basil oil
- Frutti Di Mare$38.00
Little neck clams, shrimp, calamari, mussels, linguine pasta, and spicy tomato sauce
- Short Rib Pappardelle$38.00
Braised short rib, cippollini onions, mushrooms, carrots, and fresh pappardelle pasta
Sides
Sea and Land Together
- Crusted Halibut$38.00
Asparagus, artichoke, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and lemon caper butter sauce
- Grilled Swordfish$36.00
Herb hummus, topped with cucumbers, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and sherry vinaigrette
- Twin Lobster Tails$78.00
Fingerling potatoes, string beans, and drawn butter
- Caribbean Salmon$38.00
Pan seared salmon, asparagus, mango salsa, fingerling potatoes, and honey chipotle sauce
- Day Boat Scallops$38.00
Fingerling potatoes, asparagus, roasted garlic, and butter au jus
- Roast Herb 1/2 Chicken$28.00
Mashed potatoes, asparagus, and rosemary butter lemon sauce
- Chicken & Waffle$26.00
Country fried chicken, Belgian waffle, sweet honey sriracha, and maple syrup
Kids
Liquor & Cocktails
Cocktails
- Mara Marg$18.00
- Casamigas Spicy Cocorita$20.00
- Mojito$18.00
- Margarita$18.00
- Signature Salt Cocktail$19.00
- Casamigos Margarita$20.00
- Marky Marg$20.00
- Casamigos Spicy Watermelon$18.00
- JAJA PassionFruit Margarita$18.00
- Salt Express$18.00
- Merrick Mule$18.00
- Chili Passion Martini$18.00
- Mango Martini$18.00
- Tito's Watermelon Mule$18.00
- Bourbon Hive$18.00
- Bay Rum Punch$18.00
- The Hampton Hombre$18.00
- Rose Frose$18.00
- Frozen Margarita$18.00
- Frozen Vodka Lemonade$18.00
- Pina Colada$18.00
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Espresso Martini$20.00
Classic Cocktails
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$20.00
- Casamigos Reposado$20.00
- Casamigos Anejo$20.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$20.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$37.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$48.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$105.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio Repo$15.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Don Julio 1942$48.00
- Flecha Azul Blanco$12.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Patron Repo$12.00
- Patron Anejo$15.00
Whiskey / Bourbon
Liqueurs / Cordials
Brunch Cocktails
Wines
Sangria
Red Wine - Glass
Red Wine - Bottle
- Smith & Hook Bottle$62.00
- Tribute , Paso Robles$60.00
- Reserva Kaiken Bottle$48.00
- Hahn Bottle$48.00
- J-Vineyards Bottle$58.00
- Beringer "Knights Valley" Bottle$68.00
- Beauliue Vineyards Bottle$80.00
- Louis Martini Bottle$70.00
- Orin Swift "Palermo" Bottle$120.00
- Stags Leap Winery Bottle$145.00
- Jordan Bottle$155.00
- Cakebread Cellars Bottle$195.00
- Caymus Bottle$200.00
- Roco Bottle$58.00
- William Hahn, SLH Bottle$68.00
- Etude, Carneros Bottle$85.00
- Orin Swift "Papillon" Bottle$145.00
- Opus One Bottle$500.00
- The Prisoner Bottle$160.00
- Quilt Bottle$168.00
White Wine - Glass
White Wine - Bottle
- Clos Du Bois Bottle$48.00
- Talbott "Kali Hart" Bottle$40.00
- Frank Family Bottle$68.00
- Rombauer Bottle$80.00
- Santa Margherita Bottle$60.00
- Alto Adige Bottle$48.00
- Jerman, Friulii Bottle$60.00
- J Vineyards, Sonoma Bottle$56.00
- Saint Clair Bottle$48.00
- Joel Gott Bottle$60.00
- Groth Bottle$58.00
- Matua Bottle$48.00
- Locations NZ Bottle$44.00
- Massican Bottle$65.00
- Sancerre Bottle$75.00
- Pacific Rim Bottle$48.00
Rose Wine - Glass
Rose Wine - Bottle
Champagne - Glass
Champagne - Bottle
N/A Beverages
N/A Bevs
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Large Sparkling Saratoga$8.00
- Large Still Saratoga$8.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Small Sparkling Saratoga$4.00
- Small Still Saratoga$4.00
- Starry Lemon-Lime$3.00
- Tonic$3.00