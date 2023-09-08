Salt -N- Pepper Sandwich & Grill Fairfax
Breakfast
Bagel Toast Butter
Toasted Bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Muffin
Danish
Freshly Baked Croissant
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled Egg, Choice of Meat, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread
Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled Egg, Choice of TWO Meats, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread
Ultra Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled Egg, Choice of THREE Meats, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread
Egg Toast Sandwich
Omelet with your choice of meat and cheese sandwiched between two sliced of toast.
Breakfest Combo
Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Meat, Choice of Toast, Side of Fries
Coffee - Small
Coffee - Large
Banana
Egg Breakfast Sandwich
chocolate pastry
Cookies
Specialty Sandwiches
Turkey Cranberry
gourmet turkey breast, cranberry, swiss, house spread, lettuce,tomato
Surfer Special
turkey breast, avocado, cheese, house spread, lettuce, tomato,
Club
ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, house spread, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Lostrami (Hot)
pastrami,pepper jack, avocado, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato,house spread.
French Dip (Hot)
thinly sliced roast beef, swiss, aujus
Reuben (Hot)
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut
BBQ Roast (Hot)
thinly sliced roast beef, house spread, BBQ sauce, cheddar, coleslaw.
Crispy Chicken Ranch (Hot)
oven baked chicken breast, cholula, jalapeno, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, tortilla chips
Tuna Melt (Hot)
special tuna salad, onion mix, cheddar
Caprese
pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic.
Classic Sandwiches
Salami
Make your Own Sandwich
lettuce, tomato,onion, cucumber, cheese
Veggie Sandwich
lettuce, tomato,onion, cucumber, pepper, carrot, avocado, cheese
Salt-N-Pepper Garlic Pesto (Hot)
Cracked peppered turkey, pesto aioli, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion
BLT
house spread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Italian
dried salami & mortadella sausage, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
Egg Salad
our special egg salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
Tuna Salad
our special tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich
our special roasted chicken breast salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
Pastrami (Hot)
thinly sliced pastrami, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
Roast Beef
thinly sliced roast beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
Turkey & Pastrami
gourmet turkey breast & thinly sliced pastrami, lettace, tomato, onion, cheese
Turkey & Salami
gourmet turkey breast & dried salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
Turkey & Ham
gourmet turkey breast & ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
Ham
black forest ham, lettuce, tomato,onion, cheese
Turkey
gourmet turkey breast, lettuce, tomato,onion, cheese
Special Grilled Sandwiches
Game Day
Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, thousand Island dressing or house spread
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, spread
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled Chicken, teriyaki, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Grilled Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, choice of sauce
Philly Cheesesteak
Green & red peppers, cheese
Hot Dog
make to your own taste with additional toppings
Grilled Cheese
Burgers
Make your Own Burger
Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and sauce
Beyond Cheeseburger (Veg)
lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing
Garden Burger (Veg)
lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, pickle, house spread or thousand Island dressing
Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing
Bacon Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing
Pesto Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing
Grilled Chicken Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing
House Special Burger
lettuce, tomato, carmelized onions, peppers, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing
Soups & Salads
Sides
Fries (small)
Fries (large)
Truffle Fries
truffle oil, parmesan, fries
Garlic Fries
fries, herb garlic butter
Onion Rings
spicy aioli sauce
Mozzarella sticks (6 pcs)
mozzarella, marinara
Calamari
crispy fried, tartar or spicy aioli
Chicken Wings
crispy fried chicken wings, choice of sauce - tossed or on the side, ranch for dipping if you'd like.
Chicken Tenders
crispy chicken tenders, choice of sauce - tossed or on the side, ranch for dipping if you'd like.
Fish & Chips
battered fish, tartar sauce, fries
Smoothies
Berry Blast Smoothie
mixed berries (strawberry, blueberry, raspberry), greek yogurt, almond milk, flax seeds,honey.
Tropical Paradise Smoothie
pineapple, mango, coconut water, greek yogurt, spinach, with a squeeze of lime juice.
Chocolate Almond Butter Smoothie
almond milk, banana, almond butter, cocao powder, spinach and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Matcha Green Tea Smoothie
matcha powder, almond milk, banana, spinach, honey and a dash of vanilla extract.
Chia Berry Smoothie
mixed berries, chia seeds, almond milk, greek yogurt, honey and spinach.