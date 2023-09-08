Popular Items

Game Day

$10.99

Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, thousand Island dressing or house spread

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

lettuce, tomato,onion, cucumber, pepper, carrot, avocado, cheese

Club

$11.99

ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, house spread, lettuce, tomato, onion.


Breakfast

Bagel Toast Butter

$2.99

Toasted Bagel

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Muffin

$3.99

Danish

$3.99

Freshly Baked Croissant

$3.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Scrambled Egg, Choice of Meat, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread

Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Scrambled Egg, Choice of TWO Meats, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread

Ultra Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Scrambled Egg, Choice of THREE Meats, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread

Egg Toast Sandwich

$10.99

Omelet with your choice of meat and cheese sandwiched between two sliced of toast.

Breakfest Combo

$12.99

Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Meat, Choice of Toast, Side of Fries

Coffee - Small

$1.99

Coffee - Large

$2.99

Banana

$0.99

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

chocolate pastry

$2.99

Cookies

$0.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Turkey Cranberry

$10.99

gourmet turkey breast, cranberry, swiss, house spread, lettuce,tomato

Surfer Special

$10.99

turkey breast, avocado, cheese, house spread, lettuce, tomato,

Club

$11.99

ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, house spread, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Lostrami (Hot)

$11.25

pastrami,pepper jack, avocado, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato,house spread.

French Dip (Hot)

$10.99

thinly sliced roast beef, swiss, aujus

Reuben (Hot)

$10.99

pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut

BBQ Roast (Hot)

$10.99

thinly sliced roast beef, house spread, BBQ sauce, cheddar, coleslaw.

Crispy Chicken Ranch (Hot)

$10.99

oven baked chicken breast, cholula, jalapeno, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, tortilla chips

Tuna Melt (Hot)

$10.99

special tuna salad, onion mix, cheddar

Caprese

$10.99

pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic.

Classic Sandwiches

Salami

$9.99

Make your Own Sandwich

$9.99

lettuce, tomato,onion, cucumber, cheese

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

lettuce, tomato,onion, cucumber, pepper, carrot, avocado, cheese

Salt-N-Pepper Garlic Pesto (Hot)

$10.99

Cracked peppered turkey, pesto aioli, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion

BLT

$9.99

house spread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Italian

$9.99

dried salami & mortadella sausage, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Egg Salad

$9.99

our special egg salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Tuna Salad

$9.99

our special tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

our special roasted chicken breast salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Pastrami (Hot)

$9.99

thinly sliced pastrami, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Roast Beef

$9.99

thinly sliced roast beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Turkey & Pastrami

$9.99

gourmet turkey breast & thinly sliced pastrami, lettace, tomato, onion, cheese

Turkey & Salami

$9.99

gourmet turkey breast & dried salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Turkey & Ham

$9.99

gourmet turkey breast & ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Ham

$9.99

black forest ham, lettuce, tomato,onion, cheese

Turkey

$9.99

gourmet turkey breast, lettuce, tomato,onion, cheese

Special Grilled Sandwiches

Game Day

$10.99

Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, thousand Island dressing or house spread

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

BBQ grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, spread

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, teriyaki, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, choice of sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Green & red peppers, cheese

Hot Dog

$5.99

make to your own taste with additional toppings

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Burgers

Make your Own Burger

$9.99

Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and sauce

Beyond Cheeseburger (Veg)

$8.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing

Garden Burger (Veg)

$7.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, pickle, house spread or thousand Island dressing

Cheeseburger

$8.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing

Pesto Cheeseburger

$9.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing

Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing

House Special Burger

$11.95

lettuce, tomato, carmelized onions, peppers, cheese, house spread or thousand Island dressing

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.99

Cobb Salad

$9.99

New England Clam Chowder

$7.99

Creamy Tomato Soup

$7.99

Sides

Fries (small)

$2.99

Fries (large)

$4.99

Truffle Fries

$8.99

truffle oil, parmesan, fries

Garlic Fries

$8.99

fries, herb garlic butter

Onion Rings

$6.99

spicy aioli sauce

Mozzarella sticks (6 pcs)

$8.99

mozzarella, marinara

Calamari

$8.99

crispy fried, tartar or spicy aioli

Chicken Wings

$9.99

crispy fried chicken wings, choice of sauce - tossed or on the side, ranch for dipping if you'd like.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

crispy chicken tenders, choice of sauce - tossed or on the side, ranch for dipping if you'd like.

Fish & Chips

$10.99

battered fish, tartar sauce, fries

Smoothies

Berry Blast Smoothie

$9.99

mixed berries (strawberry, blueberry, raspberry), greek yogurt, almond milk, flax seeds,honey.

Tropical Paradise Smoothie

$9.99

pineapple, mango, coconut water, greek yogurt, spinach, with a squeeze of lime juice.

Chocolate Almond Butter Smoothie

$9.99

almond milk, banana, almond butter, cocao powder, spinach and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$9.99

matcha powder, almond milk, banana, spinach, honey and a dash of vanilla extract.

Chia Berry Smoothie

$9.99

mixed berries, chia seeds, almond milk, greek yogurt, honey and spinach.

Organic Lemonade

$2.95

Organic Guava Juice

$3.49