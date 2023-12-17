Salt City Barbecue
Food Truck
- Sweet BBQ Pork Nacho$13.00
Corn Chips topped with a white jalapeno and red pepper Queso, slow-smoked pulled pork, and more queso, made from scratch sweet BBQ sauce and finished off with pickled jalapenos.
- Sweet BBQ Brisket Nacho$15.00
Corn Chips topped with a white jalapeno and red pepper Queso, slow-smoked chopped brisket, and more queso, made from scratch sweet bbq sauce and finished off with pickled jalapenos
- Pork Sandwich$12.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork with Sweet BBQ Sauce, made from scratch coleslaw, all on a locally sourced Stoneground Tuscan bun. Served with a bag of Lays Potato chips.
- Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Slow Smoked Brisket with Sweet BBQ Sauce, made from scratch coleslaw, all on a locally sourced Stoneground Tuscan bun. Served with a bag of Lays Potato chips
- Pork Mac & Cheese$14.00
Our made-from-scratch mac and cheese is topped with slow-smoked pork, made from scratch BBQ sauce, and white queso.
- Brisket Mac & Cheese$15.00
Our made-from-scratch mac and cheese is topped with slow-smoked chopped brisket, made from scratch BBQ sauce, and white queso.
- Brisket 1/4 Pound$7.00
1/4 pound of slow-smoked chopped brisket, with a side of sweet BBQ sauce made from scratch.
- Brisket 1/2 Pound$13.00
1/2 pound of slow-smoked chopped brisket, with a side of sweet BBQ sauce made from scratch.
- Pork 1/4 Pound$5.00
1/4 pound of slow-smoked pulled pork, with a side of sweet BBQ sauce made from scratch.
- Pork 1/2 Pound$9.00
1/2 pound of slow-smoked pulled pork, with a side of sweet BBQ sauce made from scratch.
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$19.00
- 1/4 Rack Ribs$10.00
- Full Rack Ribs$33.00
- Mac & Cheese$3.00
Our made-from-scratch mac and cheese in an 8oz side cup (perfect for the little ones)
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Potato Salad$3.00
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Water$2.00
- Sweet BBQ Pork Nacho$13.00
Corn Chips topped with a white jalapeno and red pepper Queso, slow-smoked pulled pork, and more queso, made from scratch sweet BBQ sauce and finished off with pickled jalapenos.
- Sweet BBQ Brisket Nacho$15.00
Corn Chips topped with a white jalapeno and red pepper Queso, slow-smoked chopped brisket, and more queso, made from scratch sweet bbq sauce and finished off with pickled jalapenos
- Pork Mac & Cheese$14.00
Our made-from-scratch mac and cheese is topped with slow-smoked pork, made from scratch BBQ sauce, and white queso.
- Brisket Mac & Cheese$15.00
Our made-from-scratch mac and cheese is topped with slow-smoked chopped brisket, made from scratch BBQ sauce, and white queso.
- Mac & Cheese$3.00
Our made-from-scratch mac and cheese in an 8oz side cup (perfect for the little ones)
- Pork Sandwich$12.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork with Sweet BBQ Sauce, made from scratch coleslaw, all on a locally sourced Stoneground Tuscan bun. Served with a bag of Lays Potato chips.
- Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Slow Smoked Brisket with Sweet BBQ Sauce, made from scratch coleslaw, all on a locally sourced Stoneground Tuscan bun. Served with a bag of Lays Potato chips
- Full Rack Ribs$33.00
- 1/4 Rack Ribs$10.00
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$19.00
- Pork 1/2 Pound$9.00
1/2 pound of slow-smoked pulled pork, with a side of sweet BBQ sauce made from scratch.
- Pork 1/4 Pound$5.00
1/4 pound of slow-smoked pulled pork, with a side of sweet BBQ sauce made from scratch.
- Brisket 1/2 Pound$13.00
1/2 pound of slow-smoked chopped brisket, with a side of sweet BBQ sauce made from scratch.
- Brisket 1/4 Pound$7.00
1/4 pound of slow-smoked chopped brisket, with a side of sweet BBQ sauce made from scratch.
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Mac & Cheese$3.00
Our made-from-scratch mac and cheese in an 8oz side cup (perfect for the little ones)
- Potato Salad$3.00
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Water$2.00