SalTea Sloth - Webb City 1107 S Madison St
Teas
Custom Drink
Choose the flavors you would like!!
4th of JuChristmas
Aloha
Alotta Colada
Appletini
Autumn Crisp
Bahama Mama
Barbie
Bay Breeze
Be Mine
Be Unique
Beach Please
Beachside Peach
Beetlejuice
Berry Blast
Berry Patriotic
Bikini Bottom
Blow Pop
Blue Bubblegum
Blue Gusher
Blue Hawaiian
Bomb Pomp
Boss Babe
Bright Future
Bubbly
Bulldogs
Captain America
Caramel Apple
Cardinals
Celebrate
Cheers
Cherry Bomb
Cherry Mimosa
Chill Pill
Cinnamon Apple
Cleaning Lady
Coconut Breeze
Confetti
Cool Cucumber Lime
Cosmo
Cotton Candy
Countdown
Cucumber Melon
Cupid
Daisy
Dreamsicle
Eagles
Early Riser
Elf
Elsa
Emerald
Fall in Love
Fall Ya'll
Firecracker
First Day
Flamingo
Fresh Start
Friday Night Lights
Frozen
Grape Jolly Rancher
Green Apple Jolly Rancher
Grinch
Gummy Bear
Harvest Moon
Hawaii 5-0
Hippie Juice
Hocus Pocus
Holiday Punch
Holly Jolly
Indians
Interception
Irish Kisses
Island Breeze
Jelly Bean
Jingle Bell
Juliet
Kick-off
Kisses
Leprechaun
Lucky Charm
Mad Hatter
Magical
Mahomie
Maui
Merica
Mermaid
Midnight
Mistletoe
Monster Mash
Mr. Claus
Mrs. Claus
Mummy
New Me
New Year
Ninja Turtle
Ocean Water
Orange Crush
Orange Melon
Paradise Punch
Peach Mango
Peach Ring
Pina Colada
Pinch Me
Pineapple Blast
Pink Lemonade
Pink Panther
Pink Sloth
Pom-Berry
Pot of Gold
Psychic Punch
Purple Haze
Purple Rain
Recess
Rock and Roll
Romeo
Roses
Ruby Red
$6.75
Shamrock
Shark Bite
Shoot for the Stars
SID
Smarty Pants
Smurf
Son of a Beach
Starbright
Starry Night
Stars and Stripes
Strawberry Kiwi
Strawberry Lemonade
Sully
Summer Love
Sunset
Sunset Margarita
Sweet Tart
Sweetheart
Tahiti
Thankful
The Audrey
The KK
Tickled Pink
Tigers
Tigers Blood
Touchdown
Typhoon
Unicorn
Valentina
Vampires Blood
Vegas Bomb
Venom
Voo Doo Punch
Watermelon Crawl
Watermelon Margarita
Wildcats
Wildfire
Wishbone
Witches Brew
Shakes
Banana Pudding
$7.00
Birthday Cake
$7.00
Brownie
$7.00
Butter Pecan
$7.00
Butterfinger
$7.00
Chocolate Carmel
$7.00
Chocolate Carmel Latte
$7.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter
$7.00
Cinnabon
$7.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$7.00
Cookie Cake
$7.00
Cookie Dough
$7.00
Fruity Pebble
$7.00
Key Lime Pie
$7.00
King Cake
$7.00
Lemon Ice Box
$7.00
Lucky Charm
$7.00
Mocha
$7.00
Nutter Butter
$7.00
PB Oats
$7.00
Salted Caramel
$7.00
Smores
$7.00
Strawberry Cheesecake
$7.00
Sugar Cookie
$7.00
Wedding Cake
$7.00
White Chocolate Latte
$7.00
Smoothies
(417) 717-0075
Open now • Closes at 6PM