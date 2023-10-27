Sam Sylk's Cleveland 4259 Fulton Rd
Sam Sylks Menu
Chicken and Fish Combos
Three Wings with 2 whiting filets slice of bread and two sides
Three wings 2perch with slice of bread and two sides
Three wings 2Cat Fish Filets with slice of bread and two sides
Three Wings 4Jumbo Shrimp slice bread and two sides
Three Wings 2Rhoughy slice bread with two sides
Chicken & Waffles
Three Wings with homemade Waffle
Five Wings with homemade Waffle
One Chicken Breast with a homemade Waffle
One Breast and one Wing with a homemade Waffle
One Leg and Thigh with a homemade Waffle
Three Crispy Tenders with homemade Waffle
Five Tenders with homemade Waffle
Chicken Tenders
Fish & Seafood Dinners
Three Cat Fillets slice bread with two sides
Three Perch Filets slice bread with two sides
Three Whiting filets slice bread with two sides
10 Jumbo shrimp slice bread with two sides
16 Jumbo Shrimp slice bread with two sides
Two Rhoughy Filets slice bread with two sides
Sandwich & Fries
Catfish sandwich with lettuce tomato and tarter sauce with side of fries
Rhoughy sandwich with lettuce tomato and tarter sauce with fries
Beef polish topped with mild sauce coleslaw and fries
Whiting sandwich with two filets lettuce tomato tarter sauce with fries
Whiting sandwich with one filet lettuce tomato tarter sauce with fries
Chicken sandwich with lettuce tomato and mayo with fries
Perch sandwich with lettuce tomato tarter sauce with fries
Shrimp Poboy topped with lettuce tomato shrimp and honey mustard with fries
Catfish sandwich with lettuce tomato and tarter sauce with side of fries
Catfish sandwich with lettuce tomato and tarter sauce with side of fries
Catfish sandwich with lettuce tomato and tarter sauce with side of fries
Shrimp and Fish Combos
Chicken Boxes
Fish Snack Pack
Two Catfish filets and fries
2 Perch filets and fries
2 Whiting filets and fries
2 Tilapia filets and fries
Small size Cat Nugget
Large size Cat nugget
Four Jumbo Shrimp
Chicken and Fries
Three wings with fries
Three tenders with fries
Five wings with fries
One leg and thigh with fries
Two legs two thighs with fries
Five tenders with fries
One breast and wing with fries
Two breast two wings with fries