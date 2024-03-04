Sam Sylk's - Euclid 22295 Euclid Ave
Sam Sylks Menu
Chicken and Fish Combos
- 3 Wings 2 Whiting$15.99
Three Wings with 2 whiting filets slice of bread and two sides
- 3 Wings 2 Perch$16.49
Three wings 2perch with slice of bread and two sides
- 3 Wings 2 Cat Fillets$15.99
Three wings 2Cat Fish Filets with slice of bread and two sides
- 3 Wings 4 Shrimp$15.99
Three Wings 4Jumbo Shrimp slice bread and two sides
- 3 Wings 2 Rhoughy$26.99
Three Wings 2Rhoughy slice bread with two sides
- 3 Wings Red Snapper$21.99
Chicken & Waffles
- 3 Wings & Waffle$10.49
Three Wings with homemade Waffle
- 5 Wings & Waffle$12.49
Five Wings with homemade Waffle
- Breast & Waffle$7.49
One Chicken Breast with a homemade Waffle
- Breast Wing & Waffle$11.99
One Breast and one Wing with a homemade Waffle
- Leg Thigh & Waffle$8.49
One Leg and Thigh with a homemade Waffle
- 3 Chicken Tender & Waffle$10.49
Three Crispy Tenders with homemade Waffle
- 5 Chicken Tenders & Waffle$12.49
Five Tenders with homemade Waffle
Fish & Seafood Dinners
- Cat Fish Filet Dinner$13.99
Three Cat Fillets slice bread with two sides
- Perch Dinner$13.49
Three Perch Filets slice bread with two sides
- Whiting Dinner$13.99
Three Whiting filets slice bread with two sides
- 10 Jumbo Shrimp Dinner$15.99
10 Jumbo shrimp slice bread with two sides
- 16 Jumbo Shrimp Dinner$22.49
16 Jumbo Shrimp slice bread with two sides
- Orange Rhoughy Dinner$22.99
Two Rhoughy Filets slice bread with two sides
- Red Snapper Dinner$16.99
Sandwich & Fries
- CatFish Sandwich$10.99
Catfish sandwich with lettuce tomato and tarter sauce with side of fries
- Orange Rhoughy Sandwich$15.99
Rhoughy sandwich with lettuce tomato and tarter sauce with fries
- Beef Polish Boy$8.49
Beef polish topped with mild sauce coleslaw and fries
- Sylk Challenger$11.99
Whiting sandwich with two filets lettuce tomato tarter sauce with fries
- Sylk Challenger Jr$9.99
Whiting sandwich with one filet lettuce tomato tarter sauce with fries
- Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Chicken sandwich with lettuce tomato and mayo with fries
- Perch Sandwich$10.99
Perch sandwich with lettuce tomato tarter sauce with fries
- Shrimp Po Boy$10.99
Shrimp Poboy topped with lettuce tomato shrimp and honey mustard with fries
- Red Snapper$14.99
Shrimp and Fish Combos
- 2 PC Cat Filet & Fries$8.99
Two Catfish filets and fries
- 2 PC Perch & Fries$9.25
2 Perch filets and fries
- 2 PC Whiting & Fries$9.25
2 Whiting filets and fries
- Shrimp Snack pack & Fries$9.99
- Regular Cat Nugget$8.49
Small size Cat Nugget
- Large Cat Nugget$9.99
Large size Cat nugget
- Shrimp Snack pack$9.99
Four Jumbo Shrimp
- 2pc Red Snapper w/fries$12.99
- Lrg catfish nuggett w/fries$10.99
- Reg catfish nuggett w/fries$9.99
Chicken and Fries
- 3 Wings and Fries$8.49
Three wings with fries
- 3 Tenders and Fries$10.50
Three tenders with fries
- 5 Wings and Fries$11.99
Five wings with fries
- 1/4 Dark and Fries$6.99
One leg and thigh with fries
- 1/2 Dark and Fries$9.49
Two legs two thighs with fries
- 5 PC Tenders and Fries$11.99
Five tenders with fries
- 1/4 White and Fries$7.49
One breast and wing with fries
- 1/2 White and Fries$12.99
Two breast two wings with fries
- Half Mix Chicken$11.49
- Tuesday 3 Wings 2nd Half Off$11.98
Sides
- Extra Wing$2.00
- Extra Cat Filet$4.00
- Extra Whiting$3.00
- Extra Perch$3.99
- Extra Shrimp$1.50
- 1 Extra Red Snapper$6.00
- Extra Rhougy$6.00
- Extra Breast$3.25
- Extra Leg$2.25
- Extra Thigh$2.25
- Mild sauce$0.99
- hot sauce$0.50
- Lemon pepper$0.30
- tarter sauce$0.50
- cocktail sauce$0.75
- Waffle$3.50
- Extra Tender$1.50
- Cajun$0.50
- Cheese$0.35
