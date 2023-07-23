Samantha Ford 211 Berry St
Food
Lunch
Turkey Bacon Club
$10.99
Freshly sliced Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on choice of fresh bread.
B.L.T
$6.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on choice of fresh bread.
Vegan Chorizo Stuffed Acorn Squash
$17.99
Roasted Acorn Squash, Vegan Chorizo Sausage, Onion, Rice, Cilantro and topped with Vegan Cheddar Cheese.
House Salad
$7.99
With choice of Ranch, French and Italian dressing.
Soup
$4.99
Chips
$2.50
Samantha Ford 211 Berry St Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 838-6737
Closed