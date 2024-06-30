Sami’s Delights 24430 Eureka Rd
Sundaes
Specials
- Nutella with Strawberry Crepe$6.99
- Nutella with Strawberry Waffle$6.99
- Lotus Crepe$6.99
- Lotus Waffle$6.99
- Samis Special Crepe
Sami's special crepe - biscoff, strawberry, banana$7.99
- Samis Special Waffle
Sami's special waffle - biscoff, strawberry, banana$7.99
- Cookies & Cream Waffle$6.99
- Cookies & Cream Crepe$6.99
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Hard Scoop Ice Cream
Shakes
Smoothies
Crepe & Waffle
Mini Pancakes
Loaded Ice Cream Cones
- Oreo Cone
Vanilla ice cream, injected with hot fudge and rolled in Oreo$5.99
- Biscoff Cone
Vanilla ice cream, injected with biscoff sauce and rolled in biscoff$5.99
- Reese's Cone
Vanilla ice cream, injected with caramel sauce, rolled in reese's pieces$5.99
- M&M Cone
Vanilla ice cream, injected with chocolate fudge and rolled in M&Ms$5.99
- Cookie Dough Cone
Vanilla ice cream, injected with white chocolate rolled in cookie dough$5.99
- Funfetti Cone
Vanilla ice cream, injected with sprinkles and dipped in birthday cake confetti$5.99
Classics
Loaded ice Cream Trays
