Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
4001 8th Avenue
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Sammich Shop 4008 8th Ave
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
4001 8th Avenue
Sammiches
Dessert
Frappé
Refreshers
Signature drinks
Coffee
Side
Sammiches
Bacon Egg Mich
$8.50
Hammich
$8.00
Avocamich
$8.00
Signature Sammich
$10.00
Eggmich
$6.50
Hot pot Sammich
$10.00
Chickmich
$8.50
Dessert
Sam'More
$6.00
Cinnamon roll
$3.50
Frappé
Caramel Breeze
$7.00+
Strawberry Sunshine
$7.00+
Frapp'EO
$7.00+
Refreshers
Berry Lemonade
$5.00+
Butterfly Lemonade
$5.00+
Signature drinks
Hot Chocolate
$5.00+
TTea
$5.50+
Boba Bliss
$6.00+
Strawberry Dlite
$8.00
Beautiful Day
$9.00
Coffee
Mocha
$6.50+
Matcha latte
$5.75+
Espresso
$4.00+
Cappuccino
$6.00+
Latte
$6.00+
Sammich Coffee
$2.25+
Americano
$5.00+
Side
Sam-chips large
$6.50
Sam-chips small
$3.75
Sammich Shop 4008 8th Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 418-3908
4001 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Open now
• Closes at 7PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement