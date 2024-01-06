Samurai Hibachi Grill LA
HIBACHI MENU
- Filet mignon And Salmon$22.90+
Superior angus filet mignon and salmon cooked with garlic butter and lemon, comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Filet mignon and shrimp$22.90+
Abundantly flavorful. Incredibly tender. Naturally juicy. The Certified Angus Filet Mignon, Quality and satisfaction in each delicious bite. Choice, Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled Cooked with garlic butter and lemon, To keep the high quality And juiciness Of the steak, Chef highly recommend medium or medium rare, Plate comes with steamed rice and vegetables, medium size is lunch (x1) portion and super size is Dinner portion (x2)
- Filet mignon and chicken$22.90+
Superior angus filet mignon and chicken breast, cooked with garlic butter comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Filet mignon and Scallops$22.90+
Superior angus Filet mignon and 5 oz scallops cooked with garlic butter comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Filet mignon and Lobster$24.90+
- New York steak and Lobster$24.90+
8 oz angus ribeye Steak and 5 oz warm water lobster tail, comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Ribeye steak and Lobster$24.90+
- New York steak and chicken$20.00+
Angus Striploin, and chicken Breast Grilled cooked with garlic butter and lemon to perfect texture, and flavor, the plate comes with Steam Rice and Vegetables.
- Ribeye steak and salmon$22.90+
- Ribeye steak and shrimp$22.90+
- New York steak and shrimp$20.90+
- Ribeye Steak and Chicken$22.90+
- Salmon and shrimp$18.90+
Sushi Grade salmón Grilled cooked with garlic butter
- Chicken and shrimp$18.90+
- New York Steak & Salmon$18.90+
- New York Steak & Scallops$18.90+
Angus Striploin and Scallops Grilled Cooked with Garlic Butter and lemon highly recommended medium to medium rare to keep the highest quality of the steak, Plate comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Scallops & Shrimp$18.90+
Scallops and shrimp Grilled cooked with garlic butter and lemon the plate comes with Steamed Rice and vegetables
ENTREE PLATES
- Chicken Plate$12.90+
Grilled chicken breast cooked with garlic butter and lemon the plate comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- New York steak Plate$14.90+
6 oz superior angus new York steak cooked with garlic butter comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Salmon Plate$14.90+
8 oz Salmon cooked with garlic butter and lemon comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Shrimp Plate$12.99+
Half pound of jumbo shrimp cooked with garlic butter and lemon, comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Scallops Plate$24.50
Half pound of scallops cooked with garlic butter and lemon, comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Filet Mignon Plate$28.04
6 oz of superior angus Filet Mignon comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- 12 oz Ribeye Steak Plate$34.09
12 oz of superior angus ribeye steak grilled comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- 2 Lobster tail Plate$43.66
2 warm water lobster tails 5 oz each cooked with garlic butter and lemon comes with steamed rice and vegetables
PRIME COMBINATIONS
- Ribeye, Lobster and shrimp$28.90+
Superior angus ribeye steak, 5 oz warm water lobster tail and jumbo shrimp cooked with garlic butter and lemon comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Filet mignon, Lobster and shrimp$39.99
- New York, Lobster and Shrimp$38.99
- Salmon, Chicken and Shrimp$36.99
8 oz Salmon, chicken breast and jumbo shrimp cooked with garlic butter and lemon, comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Lobster, Salmon and shrimp$39.99
- Lobster, Chicken and Shrimp$36.99
- Ribeye, Lobster and Salmon$39.99
- New York, Salmon and Shrimp$36.99
- New York, Chicken and Shrimp$36.00
Superior angus New York steak, chicken and jumbo shrimp cooked with garlic butter and lemon comes with steamed rice and vegetables
- Filet mignon, Chicken and Shrimp$39.99
Samurai Bowl
- FRIED RICE$6.59
- CHICKEN FRIED RICE$13.99
- SHRIMP FRIED RICE$13.99
- BEEF FRIED RICE$16.99
- BEEF, CHICKEN AND SHRIMP FRIED RICE$16.99
- CHICKEN TERIYAKI$14.99
- BEEF TERIYAKI$16.99
- CAJUN SPICY SHRIMP$16.99
- Steak, Chicken & Shrimp teriyaki$16.99
- Steak & chicken Bowl$16.99
- Steak & Shrimp Bowl$16.99
- Chicken & Shrimp Bowl$16.99
KOREAN BBQ PRIME
- Korean BBQ Ribeye steak and chicken$32.99
- Korean BBQ Ribeye Steak And Shrimp$32.99
- Korean BBQ Ribeye and Salmom$34.99
- Korean BBQ Ribeye And Scallops$34.90
Korean BBQ Ribeye and Scallops grilled cooked
- Korean BBQ Ribs & Shrimp$29.90
- Korean BBQ Ribs ,Chicken and shrimp$39.90
- Korean BBQ Ribs & Salmon$32.90
- Korean BBQ Ribs & Lobster$34.90
- Korean BBQ And shrimp$32.00
Prime Korean BBQ Marinated short Ribs grilled cooked with Jumbo shrimp comes with steamed rice and vegetables
