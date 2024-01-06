Filet mignon and shrimp

$22.90 +

Abundantly flavorful. Incredibly tender. Naturally juicy. The Certified Angus Filet Mignon, Quality and satisfaction in each delicious bite. Choice, Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled Cooked with garlic butter and lemon, To keep the high quality And juiciness Of the steak, Chef highly recommend medium or medium rare, Plate comes with steamed rice and vegetables, medium size is lunch (x1) portion and super size is Dinner portion (x2)