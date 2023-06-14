Samusi Hibachi 2 Truck 2
Appetizers
Single Bowls
Steak Bowl
$13.00
Strip loin cooked expertly cooked steak seasoned with garlic, and soy sauce. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)
Chicken Bowl
$13.00
Juicy, boneless chicken with a touch of teriyaki sauce. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables, and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)
Shrimp Bowl
$13.00
Sauteed in butter, lemon, and soy sauce. Served with Fried Rice and vegetables. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables, and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)
Combo Bowls
Steak & Chicken Bowl
$16.00
Steak and Chicken Combo bowl. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables, and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)
Steak & Shrimp Bowl
$16.00
Steak and Shrimp bowl. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables, and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)
Chicken & Shrimp Bowl
$16.00
Chicken and Shrimp bowl. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables, and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)