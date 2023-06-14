Samusi Hibachi 2 Truck 2


Appetizers

Egg Roll

$8.00

Pork and vegetable egg rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.

Spring Roll

$8.00

Hand-made cabbage and vegetable filled spring rolls with sweet Thai chili sauce.

Single Bowls

Steak Bowl

$13.00

Strip loin cooked expertly cooked steak seasoned with garlic, and soy sauce. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Juicy, boneless chicken with a touch of teriyaki sauce. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables, and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

Sauteed in butter, lemon, and soy sauce. Served with Fried Rice and vegetables. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables, and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)

Combo Bowls

Steak & Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Steak and Chicken Combo bowl. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables, and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)

Steak & Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Steak and Shrimp bowl. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables, and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)

Chicken & Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Chicken and Shrimp bowl. Comes with Fried Rice, Vegetables, and Yum Yum sauce. ( in to go container)

Beverages

Water (bottled)

$2.50

Water Bottle

Soda

$2.50

Pepsi Products

Salad

House Salad (served with ginger dressing)

$3.00

Lettuce with carrots and purple cabbage served with ginger dressing.

Extra Sauces

Extra Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Extra Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Extra Rice

Fried Rice

$3.00

