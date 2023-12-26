Skip to Main content
San Diego Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club 2606 N Mission Bay Dr
Boat Club Steak Night
Galley
Events
Friday Night
Galley
Friday Night
Baked Potato
$3.00
Mashed Potato
$3.00
Steamed Veggies
$3.00
Boat Club Ribeye
$16.75
16oz ribeye w/potato, veggies, roll
Commodore's Cut
$22.75
22oz ribeye w/potato, veggies & roll
Prime Rib
$22.00
w/potato, veggies & roll
Dinner Special 1
$10.00
Dinner Special 2
$12.00
Dinner Special 3
$14.00
Dinner Special Open
Events
Rental
Deposit
$250.00
Additional Bartender
$150.00
Club
Entry Bracelet
$10.00
New Year's Eve
$10.00
New Year's Eve Guest
$20.00
(619) 807-1569
2606 N Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
