San Francisco Athletic Club
Food
Soups and Salads
- Chicken and Rice Soup
Shredded chicken Rice Oregano Chipotle Lime Avocado Crispy tortilla strips$8.00
- Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce Grilled chicken Bleu cheese crumbles Bacon Hard boiled egg Cherry tomatoes Avocado Ranch dressing$18.00
- House Salad
Mixed Greens Mixed Corn, Cucumber, Carrots, Green Beans Garlic Crispy Tortilla Strips Fresh Herbs Grilled Lemon Dressing$12.00
- Kale Ceasar
Tuscan Kale Grilled Croutons Shaved Parmesan Lemon Ceasar Dressing (No Anchovy)$15.00
Snack and Share
- Fries
5/16 cut fries with salt Ketchup$7.00
- SFAC Nachos
House made corn tortilla chips Cheddar cheese Black beans Cotija cheese Cilantro Pico de gallo Jalapeños Cilantro lime crema$14.00
- Pretzel Bites
Soft baked pretzels, maldon sea salt, mustard and stout cheese sauce$11.00
- Frickles
Southern fried pickle chips and ranch$12.00
- Hummus Plate
House-made Hummus Roasted Garlic Seasonal Vegetables Grilled Bread$12.00
- Chicharrones
Lime Tajin MVP Sauce$9.00
- Willie Mac N Cheese
Shells Cheddar, Jack, American, Parmesan Herb Breadcrumbs$13.00
- Chips and Dips
House Made Tortilla Chips Salsa Roja Pico De Gallo$8.00
Wings and Crispy Cauliflower
Sandwiches
- SFAC Burger
1/3 lb House Blend Patty American cheese Tomato Lettuce Red onion Pickles MVP sauce Pretzel bun$18.00
- SFAC Turkey Burger$18.00
- Jose's Veggie Burger
House Made Black Bean Patty Jack Cheese Lettuce Red Onion Tomato Chipotle Aioli Pretzel Bun$17.00
- The Athletic Club
Grilled chicken breast Bacon Tomato Avocado Lettuce Aioli Ciabatta Roll$18.00
- Street Corn Shrimp Wrap
Grilled Shrimp Mixed Roasted Corn, Black Bean, Red Pepper Green Onion Bacon Chipotle Ranch Cotija Cheese Romaine Lettuce Tomato Basil Flour Tortilla$18.00
- Divisadero Dip
Braised Beef Mushroom Onions Provolone Horseradish Sauce Side of BBQ Beef Jus$19.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Carnitas BBQ Suace Spicy Slaw Pickled Red Onion Brioche Bun$16.00
- Not Another Grilled Cheese
American and Swiss Cheese Grilled Tomato Caramelized Balsamic Onions Ciabatta Roll$15.00
Ballpark Dogs
- Slaw Dog Millionaire
Bacon Wrapped Snake River 100% Wagyu Hotdog Chipotle Aioli Spicy Slaw$15.00
- Chicago Style
Snake River 100% Wagyu Beef Hot Dog Relish Onion Tomato Pepperoncini Pickle Spear Celery Salt$15.00
- Street Dog
Bacon Wrapped Snake River 100% Wagyu Beef Hot Dog Caramelized Onions and Peppers Side of Aioli$15.00
- Bratwurst
Pork Sausage Caramelized Onion Sauerkraut Spicy Brown Mustard$13.00
- Plain Hotdog$10.00
Tacos
Sides
Sweets
- Molten Chocolate Lava Cake (V)
Warm chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate center$12.00
- Root Beer Float
Mug Rootbeer Straus Vanilla Ice Cream Whipped Cream Cherry on Top Spike it w/ Bourbon, Dark Rum, or Brandy +7$8.00
- Football Sundae
Straus Vanilla Ice Cream Ghiradelli Hot Fudge Butterscotch Whipped Cream Cherry on Top$8.00
Sauces
- Aioli$0.75+
- BBQ Sauce$0.75+
- Bleu Cheese$0.75+
- Buffalo$0.75+
- Ceasar Dressing$0.75+
- Chipotle Aioli$0.75+
- Cilantro Lime Crema$0+
- Hoison$0.75+
- Horseradish Sauce$0.75+
- MVP Sauce$0.75+
- Pico De Gallo$0.75+
- Ranch$0.75+
- Salsa$0.75+
- Sour Cream$0.75+
- Small Guacamole$3.00
- Large Guacamole$6.00
- Small Queso Burracho$2.50
- Large Queso Burracho$5.00