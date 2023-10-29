San Juan Foods 1701 Morgan Mill Rd
Food Menu
Tacos
Seasoned pork meat with pineapple
Steak
Beef Barbacue
Spicy seasoned pork meat
Pulled Pork
Mexican Sausage
Beef tounge
Blood Sausage
Chicken
Asada, cebolla,nopales(steak,grilled onion,grilled cactus
Beef Tripe
Shrimp
Quesadillas
Asada, cebolla,nopales(steak,grilled onion,grilled cactus
Mexican Corn Truffle
Squash Bloosom
Shrimp
Shredded chicken in tomato chitpotle sauce
Pork skin stew
Mexican Sausage
Steak
Grilled Chicken
Spicy seasoned pork meat
Ensaladas/Salads
Lechuga, tomate,rabano,cilantro,pepinos,cdbolla morada y pollo asado (Lettuce,tomato,radish,cilantro,cucumbers,purple onion and grilled chicken
Nopales,cebolla,cilantro,jitomate,queso y carne enchilada (cactus,onion,cilantro,tomato,fresh cheese,seasoned pork meat
Tortas/Mexican Sandwhich
Pierna,milanesa,chorizo con huevo,salchicha,jamon (pork meat,breaded beef,chorizo omelete,frankfurter and ham
Jamon, pina y chipotle (Ham pineapple and chipotle)
Asada,chile poblano,cebolla(Steak,poblano pepper,onions)
Res o Pollo (Breaded beef or Chicken)
Frankfurter
Gorditas
Tostadas
Antojitos Mexicanos/Mexican Cravings
Pata de res o milanesa (Puebla style roll with sesame seeds, choice of beef feet or breaded beef, avacado, quesillo, chipotle, papalo,tomato, onion
Papa con chorizo,lecuhuga,crema,queso y aguacate (Fried seasoned bread with potato,mexican sausage, lettuce,cream, cheese and avacado
Suizas o Mole
Tacos dorados de pollo (Deep fried chicken tacos with lettuce, cream, cheese and sauce
Carne al gusto ( Fried thick tortilla with refried beans and meat of your choice,lettuce, fresh cheese and cream
Corn dough pastry filled with beans, with cactus salad and cheese on top
Platos fuertes/Entrees
Del Mar
Favoritos de la Casa/ House Favorites
Cecina,chorizo,pollo asado,carne enchilada,camarones,cebollas,nopales,chiles toreados(Grilled salted beef, mexican sausage,chicken,onions,cactus,fresh cheese
Cecina,chorizo,pollo asado,cebolla,nopales,queso asado (Grilled salted beef, mexican sausage, chicken, onions cactus and grilled fresh cheese
Platillos Familiares/ Family Combos
1/2 lb de carnitas,1/2 de cecina, 1/2 de barbacoa 1/2 chicharron 1/2 chorizo (!/2 lb of each: pulled pork, salted beef, beef barbacue,pork skin and mexican sausage)
1 lb de carnitas,1 de cecina, 1 de barbacoa 1 chicharron 1 chorizo 1 lb of each: pulled pork, salted beef, beef barbacue,pork skin and mexican sausage)
Carnes por Libra/Meats by the pound
Caldos/Soups
Postres/Desserts
Kids Dessert
Pan Dulce
Rebanadas de Pastel
Drinks Menu
Bebidas
Bebidas Calientes
Bebiadas del Bar
Breakfast
Breakfast
2 eggs, choice of meat: bacon, mexican sausgae or salted beef, home fries, ! pancake
Fried tortilla with green sauce, refried beans, 2 eggs and salted beef ,fresh beef, onion and sour cream on top
Con arroz frijoles refritos y queso fresco ( scrambled eggs with onion, tomato, jalapeno pepper, served with rice, refried beans and a piece of fresh cheese
Orden de 3 con 2 huevos al gusto opocion de salsa verde o salsa roja (Corn thick tortilla with a touch of lard, green or red salsa, fresh cheese and onion. Accompanied with 2 eggs
Soft bollio roll filled with a tamal
Chicken tamales with green or red sauce, jalapeno slices and cheese