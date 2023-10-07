Menu

BBQ Favorites

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$32.95

Classic Combo

$28.95

Santa Maria Tri Tip

$19.95

Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Brewery Burger

$15.95

California Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Hickory Burger

$16.95

Ortega Burger

$16.95

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Teryiyaki Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Daily Specials

$14.95 Special

$14.95

$15.95 Special

$15.95

$16.95 Special

$16.95

Brisket Tots

$16.95

Chicken Picatta

$17.95

Churros

$8.95

Crispy Green Beans

$10.95

Dumplings

$16.95

Gaffey Tots

$15.95

Jalapeno Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.95

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$17.95Out of stock

Mango Habanero Wings

$13.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.95

New York Steak

$29.95

Chili Queso Dip

$12.95

Desserts

Birthday Dessert

Bread Pudding

$7.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$7.95

Creme Brulee

$7.95

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.95

Kids Sundae

$2.00

House Favorites

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.95

Beer Battered Shrimp & Chips

$18.95

Cajun Meatloaf

$17.95

Chicken Breast Plate

$16.95

Flat Iron Chow Mein

$22.95

NFL Sunday Brunch

The Sunday Classic

$12.95

Tri Tip and Eggs

$12.95

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

SPBC Brewers Omlet

$12.95

Veggie Omelet

$11.95

Brew Co Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

Pastas

Penne PV

$20.95

Chicken Orrechiette

$20.95

Fettuccine Carbonara

$20.95

Jambalaya

$22.95

Southwest Mac & Cheese

$21.95

Kung Pao

$18.95

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.95

Blue Cheese Salad

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Calamari Greek Salad

$15.95

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.95

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Petite Salad

$4.95

Salmon Avo Salad

$16.95

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.95

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.95

Pepper Seared Ahi Sandwich

$16.95

South Bay Tuna Melt

$15.95

Corned Beef Ruben

$16.95

B.L.T.A

$15.95

Swordfish Sandwich

$17.95

Grilled Fresh Veggie Sandwich

$14.95

Patty Melt

$16.95

Salmon Sandwich

$17.95

Tri Tip Sandwich

$16.95

Soup, 1/2 sandwich, salad

$13.95

Impossible Burger

$15.95

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.95

Turkey Ruben

$16.95

Side Dish

Burger Patty

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Creamed Corn

$4.95

Curly Fries

$4.95

Fries

$3.95

Fruit

$3.95

Garlic Fries

$4.95

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Grilled Veggies

$4.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Pasta Salad

$3.95

Petite Salad

$4.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Roasted Potatoes

$4.95

Sauteed Veggies

$4.95

Side Gaffey Fries

$4.95

Soup Cup

$4.95

Sticky Rice

$3.95

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$4.95

Soups

Baked Potato

$5.95+

Beef Veggie

$5.95+

Broccoli Cheddar

$5.95+

Chicken Gnocchi

$5.95+

Chicken Lime

$5.95+

Chicken Noodle

$5.95+

Chicken Tequila

$5.95+

Chicken Tortilla

$5.95+

Chicken Veggie

$5.95+

Chili

$5.95+

Clam Chowder

$5.95+

French Onion

$5.95+

Lentil

$5.95+

Lobster Chowder

$5.95+

Meatball

$5.95+

Potsticker

$5.95+

Tomato Basil

$5.95+

Starters

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$14.95

Brisket Fries

$16.95

Bruschetta

$11.95

Calamari

$14.95

Chicken Filets

$13.95

Gaffey Fries

$14.95

Giant Hot Pretzel

$12.95

J.B's Wings

$13.95

Nachos

$12.95

Potstickers

$12.95

Quesadilla

$11.95

Sausage Bites

$12.95

Sesame & Pepper Seared Ahi Appetizer

$17.95

Shrimp & Avo Ceviche

$14.95

Sliders Ahi

$14.95

Sliders Cheeseburger

$12.95

Sliders Pulled Pork

$12.95

Sliders Tri Tip

$14.95

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Steaks & Seafood

Red Chile Rubbed Salmon

$21.95

Fire Grilled Swordfish

$22.95

Atlantic Salmon

$22.95

Seared Asian-Style Ahi Tuna

$22.95

Asian Flat Iron Steak

$23.95

Beverage Menu

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Burning Daylight Sour

$8.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Truly

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Cocktails

$6 shot

$6.00

7th Heaven Lemonade

$11.00

Adios MF

$11.00

Aperol Sprtiz

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Berry Margarita

$12.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Mary Premium

$14.00

Blow Job Shot

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cactus Cooler

$9.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

California Slammer

$10.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Carrillo Margarita

$12.00

Cherry Limeade

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$12.00

Jules Shot

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Kentucky Peach Tea

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$11.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Michelada

$9.00

Midori Sour

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Pedro Punch

$11.00

Pinklet Shot

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

San Pedro Iced Tea

$11.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on The Beach

$8.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Paloma

$10.00

Guest Beer

Almanac Hazy

$10.00+

Bear Republic IPA

$10.00+

Belching Beaver

$10.00+

Black and Tan

$10.00+

Burnin Daylight IPA

$10.00+

Golden Road Mango Cart

$10.00+

Guinness

$10.00+

Mayberry

$10.00+

North Coast Scrimshaw

$10.00+

Pizza Port Pale

$10.00+

Smog City IPA

$10.00+

Stem Cider

$10.00+

El Segundo Almost IPA

$10.00+

House Beer

Battleship IPA

$9.00+Out of stock

Battleship IPA (Copy)

$10.00+Out of stock

Beer Flight

$16.00

Bruin Blonde

$9.00+

Growler Bottle

$5.00

Growler Fill House

$11.00

Growler Guest Fill

$13.00

Harbor Hefeweizen

$9.00+

Port Pilsner

$9.00+

Shanghai Red

$9.00+

Sultana IPA

$9.00+Out of stock

Sunken City Stout

$10.00

Trident IPA

$9.00+Out of stock

Liquor

Bombay

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Gin Double

$11.00

Bombay Double

$15.00

Hendricks Double

$15.00

Tanqueray Double

$15.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Brady's Irish Cream

$7.00

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Hennessy

$13.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Amaretto Di Saronno Double

Aperol Double

Campari Double

Chartreuse, Green Double

Cointreau Double

Drambuie Double

Frangelico Double

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate Double

Grand Marnier Double

Irish Mist Double

Jagermeister Double

$13.00

Kahlua Double

$11.00

Lemoncello Double

Licor 43 Double

Mathilde Cassis Double

Brady's Irish Cream Double

$11.00

Hennessy Double

$17.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling'S

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Well Rum Double

$11.00

Admiral Nelson Double

Bacardi Double

$13.00

Bacardi Limon Double

Captain Morgan Double

$14.00

Gosling'S Double

$12.00

Sailor Jerry Double

$14.00

Meyers Silver Double

Mount Gay Double

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal 12 yr

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$11.00

Dewars 12Yr

Dalemore 12yr

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

Glen liver

$12.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$15.00

Well Scotch Double

$11.00

Chivas Regal 12 yr Double

$16.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr Double

Dewars Double

$15.00

Dewars 12Yr Double

Dalemore 12yr Double

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black Double

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red Double

Glen liver Double

$16.00

Laphroaig 10 yr Double

$19.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Casa rica Blanco

$12.00

Casarico Reposado

$13.00

Casarico Resado

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Gran Coramino

$14.00

Don Julio Blano

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Tres Gen

$12.00

Patron

$13.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Sauza Blue Silver

$11.00

Guest Tequila

$13.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Well Tequila Double

$11.00

Casa rica Blanco Double

$16.00

Casarico Reposado Double

$17.00

Casarico Resado Double

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco Double

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado Double

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo Double

$19.00

Gran Coramino Double

$18.00

Don Julio Blano Double

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado Double

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo Double

$19.00

Tres Gen Double

$14.00

Patron Double

$17.00

Hornitos Reposado Double

$14.00

Sauza Blue Silver Double

$15.00

Guest Tequila Double

$17.00

Herradura Reposado Double

$17.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Blueberry

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Mandarin

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

Absolut Cherry

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli

$11.00

Titos

$11.00

Well Vodka Double

$11.00

Absolut Double

$14.00

Absolut Blueberry Double

$14.00

Absolut Citron Double

$14.00

Absolut Mandarin Double

$14.00

Absolut Vanilla Double

$14.00

Absolut Cherry Double

$14.00

Grey Goose Double

$16.00

Ketel One Double

$16.00

Stoli Double

$15.00

Titos Double

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$13.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Weller's Reserve

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Paddy's

$9.00

Crowne Royals

$11.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Basil Rye

$13.00

Fireball

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Guest Bourbon

$15.00

Jameson

$10.00

Well Whiskey Double

$11.00

Bulliet Bourbon Double

$16.00

Basil Hayden Double

$16.00

Bulliet Rye Double

$17.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon Double

$17.00

Jack Daniels Double

$13.00

Jim Beam Double

$13.00

Knob Creek Double

$16.00

Elijah Craig Rye Double

$17.00

Makers Mark Double

$15.00

Weller's Reserve Double

$24.00

Woodford Reserve Double

$14.00

Paddy's Double

$13.00

Crowne Royals Double

$15.00

Four Roses Double

$15.00

Basil Rye Double

$17.00

Fireball Double

$13.00

Southern Comfort Double

$13.00

Guest Bourbon Double

$19.00

Jameson Double

$15.00

Martinis

Blueberry Martini

$12.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Eat a Peach Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Good Morning Martini

$12.00

Black Rasp Martini

$12.00

Titos Martini

$13.00

Goose Martini

$14.00

Ketel One Martini

$14.00

Absolut Martini

$12.00

Stoli Martini

$12.00

House Vodka Martini

$10.00

House Gin Martini

$10.00

Hendricks Martini

$13.00

Manhattan Martini

$13.00

Cosmo Martini

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bombay Martini

$13.00

Tanqueray Martini

$13.00

NA Bev

Soda

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Cranberry

$3.95

Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Mango Tea

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Coffee

$3.95

Wine

Sample White

$52.00

Coppola Chardonnay

$34.00

Rose'

$30.00

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Coppola Merlot

$34.00

Ferrari Carano Merlot

$36.00

Coppola Claret

$36.00

Angeline Pinot Noir

$34.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$36.00

Coppola Merlot

$9.00

Ferrari Carano Merlot

$12.00

Coppola Claret

$12.00

Angeline Pinot Noir

$9.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$12.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House Cabernet

$7.00

Sample White

$8.00

Coppola Chardonnay

$9.00

Rose'

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Chandon Split

$7.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House White Zin

$7.00

Champagne Glass

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bottemless Mimosa

$20.00

Summer Cocktails

Pineapple Upside Down Martini

$14.00

Backyard Mule

$14.00

Hot Girl Summer

$14.00

Downtown Daiquiri

$14.00

Golden Hour

$14.00

Ruby

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Pasta

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.95

Kids Corn Dog

$6.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.95

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.95