San Pedro Fish Market Grille Wilmington
Food
Specialty Trays
- World Famous Shrimp Tray (4)$59.99
The tray that started it all! Shrimp, sliced veggies, and potatoes seared “A la Plancha” style with our signature seasoning. Served with your choice of garlic bread or tortillas (serves 2 - 4)
- Captain's Tray$46.99
Crispy shrimp, calamari & whitefish with french fries & housemade coleslaw (serves 2-4)
- Super Tray$112.99
Shrimp, whole lobster, whitefish fillet & SPFM veggie mix seared "A la Plancha" (serves 4-6)
- Crispy Whole Fish Tray$29.99
One whole tilapia served crispy with sliced veggies, and potatoes seared “A la Plancha” style with our signature seasoning. Served with your choice of garlic bread or tortillas. (Serves 2-4)
- Shrimp Tray for 2$31.99
- Shrimp Tray for 6$89.99
- Salmon Tray$59.99
- Tilapia Tray$49.99
- Family Meal for 6$132.99
Tacos, Burritos + Quesadillas
Kings of Fi$h Choice
- World Famous Shrimp Plate$15.99
The same World Famous tray, portioned for just one person. Shrimp, sliced veggies, and potatoes seared “A la Plancha” style with our signature seasoning. Served with your choice of garlic bread or tortillas
- Fish + Chips
Your choice of crispy Whitefish, Shrimp, or Calamari to be served with french fries & housemade coleslaw. Served with housemade cocktail or tartar sauce
- Grilled Fillets
Vegetarian
Sailor Sandos
- Grilled Salmon Sandwich$18.99
Citrus honey glazed grilled Salmon with arugula, sliced tomato, red onions & our Signature Sauce on a toasted bun
- Tuna Melt$15.99
Tuna salad & melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread
- Tuna Salad$13.50
- Fish Burger
- Fish Sandwich
- Lobster Grilled Cheese$25.99
- Pedro Po'Boy$16.99
- Double Burger$6.75
- Shrimp Bolillo$15.99
Dock Sides
- Corn on the Cob$4.99
One grilled corn cob, chopped to share
- Corn Tortillas (6)$2.99
6 warmed corn tortillas
- French Fries$3.99
Crispy & golden brown
- Garlic Bread$7.99
The classic side to the world famous shrimp tray
- 6" Garlic Bread$3.99
- Steamed Rice$2.49
- Grilled Zucchini$3.99
- Fried Zucchini$3.99
- Grilled Broccolini$3.99
- Housemade Coleslaw$7.99
Green & red cabbage, dressed with our housemade pineapple coleslaw dressing
- Green Salad$2.99
- Grilled Red Potatoes$3.99
Diced red potatoes, grilled in our signature seasoning
- SPFM Veggie Mix$10.99
SPFM's classic veggie and potato mix. Grilled bell peppers, tomatoes, onion and red potatoes with our signature seasoning.
- Small Fajita Veggies$3.99
- Street Corn$9.99
Charred sweet corn, lime mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro & signature seasoning
- Bag of Lemons$2.50
- Fresh Fruit$7.99
Freshly sliced pineapple, watermelon, jicama, and cucumber.
Guppy Food
Retail
- Original Hot Sauce$4.95
- Jalapeño Hot Sauce$4.95
- Habanero Hot Sauce$4.95
- 3 Hot Sauce Combo$13.99
Try all 3 of our hot sauces and save! Includes one bottle each of our Original, Habanero, and Jalapeño hot sauce.
- Small Signature Seasoning$10.99
- Large Signature Seasoning$13.99
- Garlic Salt Seasoning$10.99
- Smoke Chili Lime Seasoning$10.99
- 3 Seasoning Combo$24.99
Try all 3 of our seasonings and save! Includes one bottle each of our Signature, Garlic Salt, and Smoked Chili Lime seasonings.
- Michelada Mix$7.50
- Souvenir Bottle$9.00
- Dia De Los Muertos Souvenir Cup$5.00
Limited quantity! Our first holiday souvenir cup is Dia de Muertos themed, reusable and perfect for collectors!
- Chips$1.50+