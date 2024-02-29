Skip to Main content
Sanaa Coffee House
Sanaa Coffee House 2227 Ellsworth Rd
Espresso Bar
Yemeni Bar
Refreshers
Cake
Pastries
Coffee and other
Espresso 2oz
$4.50
Americano
$5.00
Cortado
$6.00
Latte
$7.00
Capuccino
$7.00
Yemeni Latte
$7.00
Sana'ani Latte
$6.50+
Caramel Macchiato
$6.50+
Pistachio Latte
$6.50+
Mocha Latte
$6.50+
White Mocha Latte
$6.50+
Brown sugar Shaken Espresso
$6.50+
Pumpkin Spice
$6.50+
Frappuccino
$7.00+
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Matcha Latte
$6.50
Sana'ani Mofawar 160z (ONE SIZE)
$5.99
Iced Sana'ani 16 oz (One Size)
$5.99
Adeni Tea
Red Tea
Jubani
$3.99+
Qishr
Hibiscus
$5.99+
Mango Dragon Fruit
$5.99+
Passion Fruit
$5.99+
Strawberry Acai
$5.99+
Smoothie (Mango, Strawberry, Mixed berry)
$5.99+
Cheese Cake / Milk cake
Bee Bites
$5.99
Sabaya
$5.99
Flavored Dates
Croissants
$4.49
Freshly Brewed Coffee
$2.69+
Turkish
$3.99+
Pour Over
$5.99+
French Press
$5.99+
Hot Chocolate
$3.99+
Sanaa Coffee House Location and Ordering Hours
(734) 547-5696
2227 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
Order online
