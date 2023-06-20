Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos

Sawed Off Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes & Cheese with your Choice of Protein Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla & then Grilled

Sawed Off Flaco Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Egg Whites, Potatoes, Mushrooms, Sauteed Spinach, Artichoke Hearts & Avocado Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla & then Grilled

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Taco

$8.30

Breakfast Tacos on Flour Tortillas w , Eggs, Cheese & Potatoes and choice of protein

Breakfast Flaco Taco

$8.30

Breakfast Taco on Flour Tortillas w Egg Whites, Potatoes, Mushrooms, Sauteed Spinach, Artichoke Hearts & Avocado

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Choice of Protein, Eggs and Cheese in a grilled flour tortilla

Chilaquiles

Corn Tortilla Strips in Scrambled Eggs with your choice pf Protein in Red or Green Salsa

Chilaquiles

$13.50

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Egg Whites

$4.50

Side Reg. Eggs

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Lunch Menu

Feria Tacos

Feria OG

$7.00

Feria Federale

$6.50

Feria Yardbird

$6.50

Feria Flaco

$7.00

Feria Surf $ Turf

$10.00

Feria Flounder Pounder

$6.00

Feria Pounders Carnal

$11.50

Feria Skrimps

$8.50

Feria Skrimps Carnal

$11.50

Lunch Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Homemade Pinto Beans with Freshley Grated Cheddar Jack Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and then Grilled

BRC Burrito

$11.00

Homemade Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice & Freshley Grated Cheddar Jack Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and then Grilled

CaliGuey Burrito

$17.50

Angus Tri-Tip Steak, Fresh Made Guacamole, Cheddar Jack Cheese, French Fries, Sour Cream & Pico

Carnitas Burrito

$17.00

Pork Carnitas, Spanish Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro & Sour Cream

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Chargrilled Chicken Breast, Spanish Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro & Sour Cream

Fish Burrito

$16.00

Grilled White Fish, Spanish Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream & Cabbage

Flaco Lunch Burrito

$17.00

Homemade Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice, Onion, Cilantro, Sauteed Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts and Avocado Wrapped in a Tortilla & Grilled

Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Grilled to Order Shrimp, Sauteed in Real Butter with Fresh Garlic and Parsley, Spanish Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream & Cabbage

Tri Tip Steak Burrito

$18.00

Tri-Tip Steak, Spanish Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro & Sour Cream

Surf N Turf Burrito

$20.00

Angus Tri-Tip, Sauteed Shrimp, Spanish Rice, Pinto Beans, Cheddar Jack, Sour Cream, Cabbage & Pico de Gallo

Sides

FULL Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Made to Order Corn Chips w Salsa Roja (Mild Red Salsa)

HALF Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Made to Order Corn Chips w Salsa Roja (Mild Red Salsa)

Spanish Rice & Beans

$6.00

Spanish Rice & Whole Pinto Beans (Cheese on Beans

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Spanish Rice

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Whole Pinto Beans (Cheese on Beans

Cilantro Lime Rice & Black Beans

$7.50

Vegan Rice & Beans

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.75

Vegan Rice

Black Beans (vegan)

$4.75

Vegan Beans

Full Guac

$8.25

Fresh Made Guac

Half Guac

$5.75

Fresh Made Guac

Side Guac

$3.95

Fresh Made Guac

Full Queso

$6.00

Fresh Made White Queso Sauce

Half Queso

$4.00

Fresh Made White Queso Sauce

French Fries

$4.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Serrano

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Chipotle

$1.00

Side Pico

Side Chubbie Sauce

Side 5150

Side Roja

Side Verde

Side Hector's Spicy

Side Cheddar Jack Cheese

$1.50

Side Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.75

Nachos (CHIPS)

Sancho's Nachos

$16.00

Corn Chips, your Choice of Protein, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro & Sour Cream

No Meat Nachos

$14.00

Chips, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream

Cheese Only Nachos

$12.00

Chips & Cheese Only

Not Cho FRIES

NOT CHO FRIES

$16.00

French Fries, your Choice of Protein, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro & Sour Cream

No Meat Not Cho FRIES

$14.00

French Fries, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream

Cheese Only Not Cho FRIES

$12.00

French Fries & Cheese Only

Quesadilla

Grande Quesadilla

$14.00

Freshly Grated Cheddar Jack Cheese on a Warm Flour Tortilla W/ your choice of Protein

Grande Cheese Only Quesadilla

$9.00

Freshly Grated Cheddar Jack Cheese on a Warm Flour Tortilla

Grande Corn Quesadilla

$11.00

Freshly Grated Cheddar Jack Cheese on Two Warm Corn Tortillas W/ your choice of Protein

Grande Corn Quesadilla w Cheese Only

$9.00

Freshly Grated Cheddar Jack Cheese on Two warm Corn tortillas

Los Ninos (Kids) Menu

Los Ninos Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Home Make Pino Bean & Shredded Cheese Wrapped up in a Flour Tortilla & then Grilled

Los Ninos Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour Tortilla with Cheese

Los Ninos Cheese Only Quesadilla

$7.00

Dessert

4 PC Churro

$5.50

8 PC Churro

$8.50

Drink Menu

Bottled Beer

Coors OG

$6.00

Corona Extra BTL

$6.00

Corona Familiar BTL

$6.00

Mickeys

$6.00

Modelo BTL

$7.00

Modelo Negra BTL

$7.00

Heinekin Dbl Zero

$6.00

Corona N.A.

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Tall Cans

805

$8.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Tecate

$8.00

N/A Beer

Corona N.A.

$6.00

Heineken DBL 0

$6.00