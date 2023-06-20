Sancho's Tacos - Claremont
Breakfast
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Quesadilla
Chilaquiles
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Menu
Feria Tacos
Lunch Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Homemade Pinto Beans with Freshley Grated Cheddar Jack Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and then Grilled
BRC Burrito
Homemade Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice & Freshley Grated Cheddar Jack Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and then Grilled
CaliGuey Burrito
Angus Tri-Tip Steak, Fresh Made Guacamole, Cheddar Jack Cheese, French Fries, Sour Cream & Pico
Carnitas Burrito
Pork Carnitas, Spanish Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro & Sour Cream
Chicken Burrito
Chargrilled Chicken Breast, Spanish Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro & Sour Cream
Fish Burrito
Grilled White Fish, Spanish Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream & Cabbage
Flaco Lunch Burrito
Homemade Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice, Onion, Cilantro, Sauteed Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts and Avocado Wrapped in a Tortilla & Grilled
Shrimp Burrito
Grilled to Order Shrimp, Sauteed in Real Butter with Fresh Garlic and Parsley, Spanish Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream & Cabbage
Tri Tip Steak Burrito
Tri-Tip Steak, Spanish Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro & Sour Cream
Surf N Turf Burrito
Angus Tri-Tip, Sauteed Shrimp, Spanish Rice, Pinto Beans, Cheddar Jack, Sour Cream, Cabbage & Pico de Gallo
Sides
FULL Chips & Salsa
Made to Order Corn Chips w Salsa Roja (Mild Red Salsa)
HALF Chips & Salsa
Made to Order Corn Chips w Salsa Roja (Mild Red Salsa)
Spanish Rice & Beans
Spanish Rice & Whole Pinto Beans (Cheese on Beans
Spanish Rice
Spanish Rice
Pinto Beans
Whole Pinto Beans (Cheese on Beans
Cilantro Lime Rice & Black Beans
Vegan Rice & Beans
Cilantro Lime Rice
Vegan Rice
Black Beans (vegan)
Vegan Beans
Full Guac
Fresh Made Guac
Half Guac
Fresh Made Guac
Side Guac
Fresh Made Guac
Full Queso
Fresh Made White Queso Sauce
Half Queso
Fresh Made White Queso Sauce
French Fries
Side Jalapeno
Side Serrano
Side Sour Cream
Side Chipotle
Side Pico
Side Chubbie Sauce
Side 5150
Side Roja
Side Verde
Side Hector's Spicy
Side Cheddar Jack Cheese
Side Pepper Jack Cheese
Nachos (CHIPS)
Not Cho FRIES
Quesadilla
Grande Quesadilla
Freshly Grated Cheddar Jack Cheese on a Warm Flour Tortilla W/ your choice of Protein
Grande Cheese Only Quesadilla
Freshly Grated Cheddar Jack Cheese on a Warm Flour Tortilla
Grande Corn Quesadilla
Freshly Grated Cheddar Jack Cheese on Two Warm Corn Tortillas W/ your choice of Protein
Grande Corn Quesadilla w Cheese Only
Freshly Grated Cheddar Jack Cheese on Two warm Corn tortillas