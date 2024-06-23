Sand Bar and Grill at Gun Lake 11368 M-179
Stuff to Start
- Smoked Whitefish Dip
Served with Nantucket Baking Co. Crostini$12.99
- Crab Rangoon Dip
Served with crispy wonton chips$12.99
- Bang Bang Nachos
Crispy wonton chips layered with bang bang shrimp, a gochujang sauce, and crunchy coleslaw$13.99
- Fried Pickles
Crunchy coated dill pickle spears$9.99
- 24-Hour Confit Wings
Served with carrots and celery$16.99
- Zesty Trojan Bucket
Fried lemon wheels, onions, and jalapeños$7.99
- Beer Battered Mushrooms$8.99
- Chips & Homemade Salsa$7.99
In a Bowl
- Side Sand Bar Homemade Soup$3.99
- Cup Sand Bar Homemade Soup$6.99
- Bowl Sand Bar Homemade Soup$7.99
- Sand Bar House Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and croutons$11.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons tossed in Caesar dressing$11.99
- Summer Salad
Fresh berries, candied nuts, onion, and blue cheese atop a bed of spring mix with raspberry vinaigrette$14.99
- Cobb Lake Seafood Salad
Chilled crab, shrimp and salmon, egg, onion, tomato, and cucumber with fresh lemon vinaigrette$20.99
- Southwest Quinoa Bowl
Mixed greens, quinoa, black beans, corn and cherry tomatoes with homemade salsa$14.99
- Shrimp & Grits
Smoked gouda grits and blackened shrimp$17.99
- Chicken Bacon Mac
Crispy chicken and bacon mixed into large bowl of traditional macaroni and cheese. Served with garlic bread$14.99
- Sarah's Pasta
Fettuccine with a gouda cream sauce, pancetta, peas, and an orange chipotle honey glazed chicken$19.99
- Vegetarian Couscous Bowl
Couscous, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, fried chickpeas, and tzatziki sauce$14.99
Sandwiches
- "Not Kenna's" Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese, white Cheddar cheese curds, roasted tomato, bacon, and orange sriracha aioli$15.99
- Reuben Sandwich
Classic corned beef sandwich on Nantucket Baking Co. Marble rye bread$15.99
- Philly Cheesesteak
Hoagie peppers, onions, provolone, and roasted garlic aioli. Served on a hoagie$15.99
- Classic Chicken
Crispy or grilled chicken with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch$15.99
- Nashville Hot Chicken
Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce and pickles$15.99
- Buffalo Chicken
Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and blue cheese dressing$15.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Smash Burgers
- Deluxe Cheeseburger
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo$15.99
- Sandman Olive Burger
Olive tapenade, mayo, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese$15.99
- Breakfast Burger
Cheddar, bacon, fried egg, and bloody Mary sauce$15.99
- Barbecue Burger
Cheddar, bacon, fried onion, and BBQ sauce$15.99
- Tiger Burger
Sautéed peppers, onions, jalapeños, hot sauce and provolone cheese$15.99
- Blue Lagoon Burger
Blue cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and roasted garlic aioli$15.99
- Patty Melt
Beef patty with caramelized onions, 1000 island, and Swiss cheese. Served on marble rye from Nantucket Baking Co$15.99
- Burger$13.99
On A Plate
- Kabob Bucket
Six skewers of meat: chicken, steak and shrimp. Served with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and rice. Prices may vary for substitutions$18.99
- Chicken Tenders
Crunchy breaded chicken served with fries$14.99
- Smothered Chicken
Bourbon buttered chicken breast served loaded with grilled peppers, onions, and provolone. Served with chef's potato and vegetable$17.99
- Feisty Salmon
Salmon filet served with stir-fry vegetables and covered with gochujang$18.99
- Pesto Salmon
Served with quinoa and chef's vegetables$20.99
- Walleye Dinner
Pan fried walleye, served on a bed of rice smothered in beurre blanc with chef's vegetable$19.99
- Fish and Chips
Oberon battered cod served with fries and coleslaw$19.99
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Lightly breaded and flash fried shrimp, tossed in sweet and gochujang. Served with coleslaw and fries$18.99
- Osso Bucco
Pork shank smothered in savory balsamic glaze. Served with chef's potato and vegetable$20.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pork Chop
Mustard fruit and chef's vegetable$19.99
- New York Strip
Served with beef pepper jus, chef's potato and vegetable$30.99
- Rib-Eye
Served with beef pepper jus, chef's potato and vegetable$37.99