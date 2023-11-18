freakshows Burgers Wings and Burritos 2165 North Bridge Street
Burgers
Normal
- The Usual Cheeseburger$7.50+
5 oz patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Mustard
- Bacon Cheeseburger$7.50+
5 oz patty, bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Mustard
- Sloppy Joe Bob$8.00
5 oz patty chopped, Sloppy Sauce, peppers, onions, Shredded Cheese
- Onion Burger$8.00+
5 oz patty, fresh Vidalia onion, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
- Southern Burger$7.00+
5 oz Burger patty topped with Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Black and Blue Burger$7.50+
5 oz patty coated with Blackening spice, Blue Cheese, Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato (sub with Grilled Chicken for $.50 more)
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.50+
- Mild Burger$9.00+
5 oz patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mild Sauce, diced Jalapeno (sub with Breaded Chicken for $.50 more)
- Darn It's getting Hot Burger$9.00+
5 oz patty, Habanero Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Darn It’s Getting Hot Sauce, diced Habanero (sub Breaded Chicken for $.50 more)
- Smoking Hot Burger$8.00+
5 oz patty, Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Smoking Hot Sauce, diced Thai Peppers (sub with Spicy Breaded Chicken for $.50 more)
- Chicken Sammich$8.50+
Fried Chicken breast, pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
- Chicken Bacon Swiss$8.00+
Fried Chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Blackened Chicken$8.50+
Grilled Chicken breast with Blackening spice, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
- Greek Sammich$8.50+
Grilled Chicken breast, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Olives, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Balsamic Dressing
Hippy
freakshow
- Lunatic Hot Burger$8.00+
- Bowel Shattering Hell Fire Burger$8.00+
- Mac Attack Burger$8.00+
- Queso Burger$7.50+
- Shut your Fry Hole$7.50
- The Juicy Lucy$11.00
- Fried Mozzarella Burger$8.00+
- Pizza Burger$7.50
- Goober Burger$7.00+
- The Big Cheese$9.00+
- Grilled Cheese Burger$9.00+
- Ramen Burger$9.50+
- Fat Elvis Burger$7.50+
- Chicken Parmigiana$9.00+
- The Redneck$7.50
- Wagyu$16.45+Out of stock
- Bison$12.50+Out of stock
- Bucking Elk$12.50+Out of stock