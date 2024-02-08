Sandro - Expansion 3408 nw 36 th street unit 118
Pizza Pockets
- Stromboli$11.99
with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
- Calzone$11.99
with sausage, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
- Veggie Calzone$11.99
with black olives, mushrooms, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
ONLINE MENU
Napolitana Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
- Pizza Suprema$19.99
cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onions, black olives
- Amici Pizza$19.99
ricotta, mozzarella, feta, and parmesan cheeses no red sauce
- Diavolo Pizza$19.99
alfredo sauce, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
- La Regina$19.99
tomatoes, basil, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
- Bologna$19.99
artichoke hearts, Canadian bacon, black olives, mushrooms, and mozzarella
- La Bionda$19.99
ricotta and mozzarella cheese and garlic no red sauce
- Genovese$19.99
wing sauce, ranch, chicken, and mozzarella cheese
- Verdure$19.99
chicken, onions, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Italian$19.99
marinara, penne, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Amanti Della Carne Pizza$19.99
canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- Tirolese$19.99
tomatoes, onions, spinach, jalapenos, Feta cheese
Pizza Pockets
- Calzone$11.99
with sausage, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
- Stromboli$11.99
with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
- Veggie Calzone$11.99
with black olives, mushrooms, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce