Mythical 'Wich 113 E Main Street
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Wakey Wakey$11.00
hash browns, bacon, American cheese, avocado, tomato, fried runny egg (x2), on jalapeño cornbread
- Walkking B& G$10.00
biscuit, hash browns, shredded cheddar, bacon, all in ass big cup smothered in gravy, topped with a fried egg and served with a sidecar of cholula
- Big Ass Burrito$11.00
hash browns, bacon, eggs, potatoes, grilled onions and jalapenos, house made salsa in a giant burrito
- Raclette Wrap$10.00
roasted red potatoes, ham, swiss cheese (raclette), red onions, creamy vinaigrette in a giant wrap
Main Menu
Soups
Salads
- The Greek$12.00
Romaine, Orzo, black eyed peas, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, house made greek vinaigrette
- The RToman$12.00
chopped italian salad - lettuce, hearts of palm, artichokes, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onion, provel cheese, salami, ham, bacon, house made vinaigrette
- Chef$13.00
lettuce, ham, turkey, pastrami, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, shredded white cheddar, house made green goddess dressing
Sides
- Asian Pasta Salad$13.00
lo mein noodles tossed with peanuts and a spicy honey asian dressing
- Cup 'O Corn$4.00
Fresh roasted corn, cotija cheese, green onion, red bell pepper, jalapeno, cilantro, lime/cholula dressing
- Chips$3.00
zapps, variety
- Pasta Salad$4.00
pasta, peperoni, green olives, red pepper, Italian parsley, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, green onions, parmigiana cheese, house made ranch dressing
- German Potato Salad$4.00
red potatoes, parsley, bacon, sweet and tangy bacon dressing
Sandwiches
- Seoul Roll$15.00
Shaved ribeye (or chicken) in spicy korean marinade grilled with jalapeno and onion, topped with provel cheese on a sandwich roll. Topped with a sweet and tangy quick pickled asian slaw
- Wake & Steak$16.00
shaved ribeye (or chicken) grilled with garlic butter, onions and pickled peppers topped with provel cheese on a sandwich roll - 2 fried eggs
- I'm Awake$12.00
shaved ribeye (or chicken) grilled with garlic butter, onions and pickled peppers topped with provel cheese on a sandwich roll
- WAP$12.00
shaved pastrami, caramelized onions, cream cheese spread, pickle spears, grainy mustard topped with provel cheese on a sandwich roll - served with pastrami “au jus”
- DSPS Rueben$12.00
downing reuben
- The Beth$10.00
Nut butter, cream cheese spread, blackberry jam, sliced bananas, sourdough toast, topped with a drizzle of hot honey
- White Witch$11.00
House made chicken salad with sharp white cheddar on a croissant
- Recession Special$10.00
A pile of thin sliced bologna with provel, mustard, LTOP, topped with New Orleans zapps on sliced jalapeno cornbread
- The Day After$12.00
Turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, andouille sausage stuffing on a sandwich roll, pressed
- Meatball$13.00
Giant meatballs, garlic spread, roasted tomatoes, pickled peppers, provel cheese on a sandwich roll
- Holy Hand Grenade$14.00
Pastrami hash, molly sauce, fried egg, marbled rye
- MoMo$12.00
6 inch round roll, olive salad, ham, salami, bologna, turkey, provolone and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
grilled chicken, bacon, provel, lettuce, tomato, onion, house made ranch dressing on a sandwich roll
- BBQ Chicken$12.00
grilled chicken, ham, bacon, cheddar, GB barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on a sandwich roll
- Spicy Chicken$12.00
Spicy grilled chicken, grilled onions and jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a sandwich roll
- Chubby Sherman$12.00
pastrami, salami, swiss, red onion, tomato, pickle, horseradish sauce on rye bread
- The Big Squeeze$11.00
Ham, turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, garlic spread on a sandwich roll
- Classic$11.00
ham, turkey, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet hot peppers, vinaigrette on a sandwich roll