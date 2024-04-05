Sandwich Stop Deli 5640 Kearny Mesa Rd Ste H
Catering
- Fresh Fruit 16" Platter$80.95
A variety of fresh seasonal fruits serves 10-16 people
- Sandwich Stop Classic Platter$80.95+
A variety of our classic sandwiches on French rolls serves 8-10 people serves 8-10 people
- Sandwich Stop Specialty Platter$115.95+
A variety of our specialty sandwiches on French rolls serves 8-10 people
Daily Special
Breakfast
- Eye Opener$7.99
fresh grilled egg & cheese w/ your choice of ham, bacon or sausage
- Breakfast Croissant$8.99
fresh grilled egg & cheese w/ your choice of ham, bacon or sausage
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$5.99
served toasted
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.99
toasted & served hot
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
fresh grilled egg, cheese, potato & salsa w/ your choice of ham, bacon or sausage
- San Diego Harley Davidson Breakfast Burrito$11.99
fresh grilled egg, cheese, salsa, potato, avocado, ham , bacon & sausage
Sandwiches
- Turkey Breast$6.99+
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
- Chicken Salad$11.99
mayo, lettuce, onion & tomato
- Roast Beef$11.99
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
- Ham Sandwich$6.99+
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
- Egg Salad$10.99
mayo, lettuce, onion & tomato
- Veggie$9.99
avocado, mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
- Salami$10.99
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
- Tuna Salad$10.99
mayo, lettuce, onion & tomato
Specialty Sandwiches
- Turkey Supreme$13.99
turkey, avocado, bacon & cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion & tomato
- Torpedo Sub$12.99
turkey, ham, salami, prosciutto & provolone cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & Italian dressing
- Tuna Special$12.99
tuna salad, avocado & provolone cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion & tomato
- Ham Supreme$13.99
ham, avocado, bacon & cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion & tomato
- California Sub$12.99
turkey, ham, avocado & cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
- The Natural$10.99
avocado, provolone, swiss & american cheeses w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion & tomato
Hot Sandwiches
- Italian Mariinated Chicken Breast$11.99
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
- Hot Roast Beef$13.99
bacon, mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
- Reuben$13.99
pastrami, corned beef, sauerkraut, sliced pickles, double Swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing on rye bread
- Chicken Club$14.99
avocado, bacon, mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
- Philly Cheese Steak$13.99
cali style w/ peppers & onion, mayo, lettuce & provolone cheese on French roll
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
avocado & salsa on the side on your choice of tortilla
- Greek Gyros$13.99
beef & lamb gyros w/ onion, cucumber, tomato & tzatziki sauce
- Hot Pastrami$13.99
mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese
- BLT$13.99
generous portion of bacon w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato
- New Yorker$13.99
pastrami, corned beef & provolone cheese w/ mayo, mustard, lettuce, onion & tomato
- Grilled Cheese$10.99
panini pressed w/ american cheese on sourdough bread
- Spicy Tuna Melt$12.99
Pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, mayo & tomato on jalapeno cheese bread
- Tuna Melt$12.49
Provolone cheese, mayo & tomato on sourdough bread
Burritos & Wraps
- Chicken Breast Burrito$12.99
shredded cheese, avocado, lettuce & salsa on your choice of tortilla
- Gyro Wrap$13.99
lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce
- Lentil Burrito$11.99
lentils & rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, avocado & salsa on your choice of tortilla
- Philly Cheese Steak Burrito$13.99
shredded cheese, avocado, lettuce & salsa on your choice of tortilla
- Tuna Wrap$12.99
shredded cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato & cucumber w/ your choice of dressing
- Veggie Wrap$10.99
shredded cheese, avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato & cucumber w/ your choice of dressing
- Chicken Breast Wrap$12.99
shredded cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato & cucumber w/ your choice of dressing
Salads
- Tuna Salad$13.99
romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese & your choice of dressing
- Greek Chicken Salad$14.99
romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, Greek olives, banana or pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese & balsamic dressing
- Chef Salad$13.99
romaine lettuce, turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese & your choice of dressing
- Chicken Breast Salad$13.99
romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese & your choice of dressing
- Fresh Garden Salad$10.99
romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese & your choice of dressing
- Rio Acai Bowl$10.99
acai sorbet, granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, honey & shredded coconut
Chips
- Baked Lays | Orginal$2.99
Orginal
- Doritos | Nacho Cheese$2.99
Nacho Cheese
- Doritos | Spicy Sweet Chili$2.99
Spicy Sweet Chili
- Hot Fries$2.99
- Rap Snacks | Bar-B-Quin Honey Truffle$3.50
Bar-B-Quin Honey Truffle
- Rap Snacks | BBQ With My Honey Ranch$3.50
BBQ With My Honey Ranch
- Rap Snacks | Cheddar Cheese Sour Cream$3.50
Cheddar Cheese Sour Cream
- Rap Snacks | Dill Pickle Jalapeno$3.50
Dill Pickle Jalapeno
- Rap Snacks | Gumbo$3.50
Gumbo
- Rap Snacks | Honey Jalapeno$3.50
Honey Jalapeno
- Rap Snacks | Louisiana Heat$3.50
Louisiana Heat
- Rap Snacks | O.G Barbecue Cheddar$3.50
O.G Barbecue Cheddar
- Rap Snacks | Salt and Vinegar BBQ$3.50
Salt and Vinegar BBQ
- Rap Snacks | Sour Cream With a Dab Of Ranch$3.50
Sour Cream With a Dab Of Ranch
- Rap Snacks | Sweet Chili Lemon Pepper$3.50
Sweet Chili Lemon Pepper
- Ruffles | Cheddar$2.99
Cheddar
- Ruffles | Queso$2.99
Queso
- Tostitos | Salsa Verde$2.99
Salsa Verde
- Kettle Chips$2.50
Drinks
- Red Bull - Sea Blue Edition$3.99
Sea Blue Edition
- Red Bull - Red Edition$3.99
Red Edition
- Red Bull - Yellow Edition$3.99
Yellow Edition
- Red Bull | Green Edition$3.99
Green Edition
- Red Bull | Amber Edition$3.99
Amber Edition
- Red Bull | Coconut Edition$3.99
Coconut Edition
- Red Bull | Peach Edition$3.99
Peach Edition
- Red Bull | 8.4oz Orignal$2.99
8.4oz Orignal
- Red Bull | 8.4oz Red Edition$2.99
8.4oz Red Edition
- Red Bull | 12oz SugarFree$3.99
12oz SugarFree
- Red Bull | 12oz Orginal$3.99
12oz Orginal
- Red Bull | 16oz Orignal$4.99
16oz Orignal
- Red Bull | 16oz SugarFree$4.99
16oz SugarFree
- Liquid Death Tea | Grim Leafer$3.25
Grim Leafer
- Liquid Death Tea | Rest In Peach$3.25
Rest In Peach
- Liquid Death Tea | Armless Palmer$3.25
Armless Palmer
- Liquid Death Water | Moutain Water$2.50
Moutain Water
- Liquid Death Water | Berry It Alive$2.50
Berry It Alive
- Liquid Death Water | Severed Lime$2.50
Severed Lime
- Liquid Death Water | Sparkling Water$2.50
Sparkling Water
- Liquid Death Water | Mango Chainsaw$2.50
Mango Chainsaw
- Liquid Death Water | Convited Melon$2.50
Convited Melon
- Jarritos | Fruit Punch$1.99
Fruit Punch
- Jarritos | Tamarind$1.99
Tamarind
- Jarritos | Pineapple$1.99
Pineapple
- Jarritos | Strawberry$1.99
Strawberry
- Jarritos | Mandarin$1.99
Mandarin
- Jarritos | Sangria$1.99
Sangria
- Jarritos | Sparkling Water$1.99
Sparkling Water
- Yerba Mate | Enlighten Mint$3.75
Enlighten Mint
- Yerba Mate | Revel Berry$3.75
Revel Berry
- Yerba Mate | Bluephoria$3.75
Bluephoria
- Yerba Mate | Lemon Elation$3.75
Lemon Elation
- Yerba Mate | Peach Revival$3.75
Peach Revival
- Yerba Mate | Orange Exuberance$3.75
Orange Exuberance
- Poppi | Strawberry Lemon$2.99
Strawberry Lemon
- Poppi | Orange$2.99
Orange
- Poppi | Rootbeer$2.99
Rootbeer
- Poppi | Doc Pop$2.99
Doc Pop
- Koe | Raspberry Dragonfruit$3.50
Raspberry Dragonfruit
- Koe | Strawberry Lemonade$3.50
Strawberry Lemonade
- Koe | Mango$3.50
Mango
- Koe | Blueberry Ginger$3.50
Blueberry Ginger
- Clean | Blackberry$3.75
Blackberry
- Clean | Raspberry$3.75
Raspberry
- Clean | Peach$3.75
Peach
- Clean | Lemonade & Tea$3.75
Lemonade & Tea
- Clean | Mint & Honey$3.75
Mint & Honey
- Clean | Blueberry$3.75
Blueberry
- C2O Coconut Water | Pineapple$3.50
Pineapple
- C2O Coconut Water | With Pulp$3.50
With Pulp
- C2O Coconut Water | Mango$3.50
Mango
- C2O Coconut Water | Original$3.50
Original
- Babe Kombucha | Maui Wowie$4.25
Maui Wowie
- Babe Kombucha | Hawaiian Pog$4.25
Hawaiian Pog
- Babe Kombucha | Apple Pie Chai$4.25
Apple Pie Chai
- Babe Yerba Mate | Pineapple & Mint$3.75
Pineapple & Mint
- Babe Yerba Mate | Strawberry & Coconut$3.75
Strawberry & Coconut
- PH Water$2.99
- Carlsbad Water$2.99
- Kirkland Alkaline Water$2.99
- Crystal Geyser$1.25
- Pure Leaf | Unsweet Tea$1.99
Unsweet Tea
- Pure Leaf | Sweet Tea$1.99
Sweet Tea
- Coke Can$1.00
- Diet Coke Can$1.00
- Coke Zero Can$1.00
- Sprite$1.00
- Crush$1.00
Orange
- Dr. Pepper Can$1.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper Can$1.00
- A&W Rootbeer$1.00
- Squirt$1.00
- Fanta$1.00
Pineapple
- Pepsi$1.00
- La Croix$1.59
Razz-Cranberry
- La Croix$1.59
Berry
- La Croix$1.59
Tangerine
- Sanpellegrino$1.99
Sparkling Natural Mineral Water
- Sanpellegrino$1.99
Tangerine & Wild Strawberry
- Sanpellegrino$1.99
Blood Orange & Black Raspberry
- Sanpellegrino$1.99
Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate
- Sanpellegrino$1.99
Melograno & Arancia
- Diet Coke Bottle$2.50
- Coke Bottle$2.50
- Dr. Pepper Bottle$2.99
- 7up Bottle$2.50
- Coke Glass$3.00
Big
- Coke Glass$2.50
Small
- Snapple$1.99
Peach Tea
- Snapple$1.99
Raspberry Tea
- Snapple$1.99
Snapple Apple
- Snapple$1.99
Strawberry Pineaaple Lemonade
- Snapple$1.99
Kiwi Strawberry
- Snapple$1.99
Mango Madness
- Monster$3.50
White
- Monster$3.50
Green
- Monster$3.50
Blue
- Rockstar$3.00
Kiwi Guava
- Celsius$3.50
Grape Rush
- Celsius$3.50
Mango Passionfruit
- Celsius$3.50
Wildberry
- Celsius$3.50
Peach Vibe
- Dunkin Iced Coffee$3.99
Orignal
- Starbucks Espresso$3.59
- Kirkland Cold Brew$2.50
- La Colombe$2.99
Vanilla
- La Colombe$2.99
Triple
- Vitamin Water Energy$1.99
Tropical Citrus
- Vitamin Water Power-C$1.99
Dragonfruit
- Vitamin Water XXX$1.99
Acai Blueberry Pomegrante
- Gatorade$1.99
Orange
- Gatorade$1.99
Fruit Punch
- Sprecher Cream Soda$3.00
- Tractor 12oz$2.59
- Tractor 16oz$2.99
- Coffee$2.50
- Coffee Nespresso$3.50
Yum Yum's
- Snickers | 2 bars$3.00
2 bars
- Snickers | Regular$1.50
Regular
- Skittles | Regular$1.50
Regular
- Twix | Share Size$2.99
Share size
- Reese's | 2 Cups$1.50
2 cups
- M&M's | Peanut$2.50
Peanut
- Starbust | Original$1.50
Original
- Hi Chew | Original$1.50
Original
- Trident | Cinnamon$1.75
Cinnamon
- Trident | Mint Bliss$1.75
Mint Bliss
- Trident | Spearmint$1.75
Spearmint
- Orbit | Peppermint$1.75
Peppermint
- Oy Chamoy | Sour Strawberry Bites$4.99
Sour Strawberry Bites
- Oy Chamoy | Skittlz$4.99
Skittlz
- Oy Chamoy | Sour Strawberry Straws$4.99
Sour Strawberry Straws
- Oy Chamoy | Sour Mango Bites$4.99
Sour Mango Bites
- Oy Chamoy | Sour Kiwi Slices$4.99
Sour Kiwi Slices
- Oy Chamoy | Sour Splash Bites$4.99
Sour Splash Bites
- Oy Chamoy | Sour Clustie Bites$4.99
Sour Clustie Bites
- Oy Chamoy | Sour Rainbow Belt Bites$4.99
Sour Rainbow Belt Bites
- Oy Chamoy | Sour Watermelon Rings$4.99
Sour Watermelon Rings
- Sour Strips | Green Apple$4.99
Green Apple
- Sour Strips | Appleberry$4.99
Appleberry
- Sour Strips | Cotton Candy$4.99
Cotton Candy
- Sour Strips | Rainbow$4.99
Rainbow
- Sour Strips | Pink Lemonade$4.99
Pink Lemonade
- Sour Strips | Wild Cherry$4.99
Wild Cherry
- Sour Strips | Strawberry$4.99
Strawberry
- Sour Strips | Blue Raspberry$4.99
Blue Raspberry
- Twistorice | Watermelon$5.99
Watermelon
- Twistorice | Blue Raspberry$5.99
Blue Raspberry
- Twistorice | Huckleberry$5.99
Huckleberry
- Twistorice | Green Apple$5.99
Green Apple
- Freeze Dried Candy | Watermelon Taffy Planets$8.99
Watermelon Taffy Planets
- Freeze Dried Candy | Cotton Candy Taffy Planets$8.99
Cotton Candy Taffy Planets
- Freeze Dried Candy | Air Blasts$8.99
Air Blasts
- Freeze Dried Candy | Lemon Stars$8.99
Lemon Stars
- Freeze Dried Candy | Moon Frittles Orignal$8.99
Moon Frittles Orignal
- Freeze Dried Candy - Moon Frittles Sour$8.99
Moon Frittles Sour
- Pickle Kit$11.99
Oy Chamoy Pickle Kit
- Chamoy Pickle$5.99
Big Tex Dill Pickle in Chamoy
- Jack Link Beef Sticks$2.99
Orignal
- Jack Links | Spicy Sweet Chili$9.99
Spicy Sweet Chili
- Jack Links | Orignal$3.99
Orignal
- Pillsbury Mini Cookies$1.00
Chocolate Chip
- Oh Snap Pickles$1.99