Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine Parmer
Full Menu
Veg Soups
Non-veg Soups
Veg Appetizers
- Samosa-3 pieces$7.95
- Gobi 65$10.45
- Gobi Manchurian$10.95
- Sangam Spl Chili Mushroom$10.45
- Mixed Veg Pakoda$9.95
- Crispy Corn Salt & Pepper$10.95
- Potato Bajji-6pieces$8.95
- Paneer 65$10.95
- Chili Paneer$11.45
- Paneer Manchurian$11.45
- Mushroom 65$10.45
- Baby Corn Pepper Fry$10.95
- Medhu Vadai - 4 pieces$9.95
- Rasam Vadai - 2 pieces (Dipped)$8.45
- Sambar Vadai - 2 pieces(Dipped)$9.45
- Thayir Vadai - 2 pieces(Dipped)$8.45
- Sambar Idli - 2 pieces(Dipped)$9.45
- Kuzhi Paniyaram - 10 pieces$13.95
Non-veg Appetizers
- Chicken Lollipop - 6 pieces$12.45
- Chennai Style Chicken 65$11.45
- Chicken Manchurian$11.45
- Sangam Spl Chicken$11.45
- Chili Chicken$11.45
- Sangam Special Pepper Chicken$12.45
- Chettinad Mutton Kola Urundai$13.45
- Mutton Sukka Varuval$14.95
- Karaikudi Mutton Pepper Fry$14.95
- Chili Fish$11.95
- Fish 65$11.95
- Eral 65 (Shrimp)$13.45
- Chili Eral (Shrimp)$13.45
- Karaikudi Pepper Eral (Shrimp)$14.45
- Nethili Meen Fry (Anchovies)$13.45
- Meen Varuval (King Fish)$13.45
- Masala Egg Omelet$7.95
- Muttai (Egg) Poriyal$7.95
- Muttai Pepper Fry (Egg)$11.45
Tandoor Appetizers
Veg Entrees
- Channa Masala(Chick peas)$13.45
- Aloo Gobi Masala(Potato cauliflower)$13.45
- Aloo Mutter Masala (Potato Green Peas)$13.45
- Kadai Masala - Veg$13.45
- Tikka Masala - Veg$13.45
- Butter Masala - Veg$13.45
- Saag (Spinach) - Veg$13.45
- Vindaloo - Veg$13.45
- Paruppu Thalippu (Dal Fry)$13.45
- Sangam Kurma - Veg$13.45
- Chettinad - Veg$13.95
- Ennai Kathirikai Kulambu (Eggplant)$13.95
- Sangam Vatha Kulambu (Sundried Turkey berry)$13.95
- Karaikudi Poondu Kulambu (Garlic)$13.95
- Vendikai Puli Kulambu (Okra)$13.95
- Moor Kulambu(Okra)$13.95
- Aviyal$13.95
- Sambar(16 oz)$12.95
Non-veg Entrees
Sangam Authentic Entrees
Seafood Entrees
Breads
Biryani
Special Briyani
South Indian Variety Rice
Indo-Chinese
Tiffin
- Plain Dosa$10.95
- Masala Dosa$11.95
- Mysore Masala Dosa$13.45
- Madurai Malli Dosa$13.45
- Onion Dosa$11.95
- Podi Dosa$11.95
- Podi Ghee Dosa$12.95
- Ghee Roast Dosa$11.95
- Egg Dosa$11.95
- Rava Dosa$13.95
- Rava Onion Dosa$14.95
- Kal Dosa -3 Pieces$11.95
- Paper Dosa$13.95
- Cheese Dosa$11.95
- Plain Uthappam - 2 pieces$11.95
- Veg Uthappam - 2 pieces$12.95
- Onion Uthappam - 2 pieces$12.95
- Onion Chili Uthappam - 2 pieces$12.95
- Onion Chili Tomato Uthappam - 2 pieces$12.95
- Onion Tomato Uthappam-2 Pieces$12.95
Tiffin Combos
Desserts
Drinks
Specials
- Turkey Biryani$14.95
- Turkey Pepper Fry$14.95
- Mutton Boti Masala$15.99
- Tandoori Platter$19.99
- Tandoori wings$13.95
- Nandu puttu$19.99
- Curry Dosa$14.99
- Cantaloupe Shake$5.99
- Paneer Dosa$13.95
- Seeraga Samba Veg Pulav$12.95
- Nattu kozhi pulao$15.99
- Crab vada$13.99
- Goat Paya$14.45
- Idiyappam with paya$14.95
- Kal Dosa with Paya$14.95
- Idli with Paya$12.45
- Tandoori Grilled Goat Chops - 3 pieces$14.95
- Jigarthanda$7.95
- Schezwan Nandu (Crab) Fried Rice$13.95
- Paneer Burji Dosa$14.45
- BRK Ghee Podi Idli$9.45
- BRK Ghee Podi Uthappam$11.95
- Seeraga Samba Nattu Kozhi Biryani$15.45
- BRK Kanchipuram Idli$7.95
- BRK Pesarattu podi$12.45
- BRK Pesarattu Onion$12.45
- BRK Pesarattu Upma$12.95
- Seeraga Samba Chicken Biryani$13.95
- Pallipalayam Chicken$11.45
- Kalaki$7.45
- Sangam Spl Ambur Chicken Biryani$13.95
- Chetinad Fish Finger Fry$11.95
- Paneer stuffed Mushroom$10.45
- Karapodi chicken$10.95
- Paneer Stick$11.45
- Chettinad lamb shank(serve one piece)$19.95
- Seeraga Samba Shrimp Biryani$14.95
- Dinidigul Boneless chicken Biryani (Seeraga samba)$13.95
- Ambur Nattukozhi Biryani$14.95
- Seeraga samba Mushroom Biryani$12.95
- Mullet Tawa Fish$18.99
- Tender Coconut$7.99
- Ambur Boneless Chicken Biryani$13.95
- Mysore Bonda$9.95
- Paal Paniyaram$5.95
- Cheesy Hara Bara Kebab$14.45
- Paneer Spring Roll$12.95
- Mutton Kari Dosa$15.95
- Aatu Kari Kulambu(Goat) with rice$15.95
- Jackfruit Biryani$13.45
- Chocolate Dosa$11.95
- Mini Ghee podi Idli-10 ps$9.45
- Sambar Mini Idli(Dipped)-10Ps$9.45
- Ambur chicken Biryani$13.95
- Cheesy corn Nuggets$11.45
- Ambur mushroom biryani$12.95
- Dindigal Chicken Biryani$13.95
- Schezwan Fried Rice$12.95
- Schezwan Noodles$12.95
- Veg Manchurian Balls$10.95
- Roasted chicken pulao$13.95
- Kizhi Parotta Chicken$15.95
- Kizhi Parotta Mutton$16.95
- Thalakari Kulambu$16.95
- Ghee mini Idli$8.95
- Crispy Schezwan Mushroom$11.45
Extras
- Rice$1.45
- Sambar (4 oz)$1.75
- Veg Kuruma (4 oz)$2.45
- Chicken Curry (8 oz)$3.95
- Mutton Curry (8 oz)$4.95
- Coconut Milk (8 oz)$2.45
- Curd$1.45
- Raitha$1.45
- Ghee$1.45
- Chutney$1.00
- Onion & Lemon$1.00
- Pappad(2ps)$1.00
- Podi$1.00
- Potato Masala$1.95
- Aappam (1 piece)$3.50
- Poori (1 piece)$3.50
- Boiled Egg$1.95
- Peanut Chutney(4oz)$1.00
- Sambar-Togo Only 8 OZ$3.95
- Chutney -8 OZ$2.95
- Veg kurma - 8 OZ$3.45
Weekday Specials
Weekday Lunch Meals
Family Meals (Togo - Weekdays Only)
Weekend Breakfast
- BRK-Idli - 3 pieces$8.45
- BRK-2 Idli W/ 2 Vada Combo$10.45
- BRK-Ghee Podi Idli$10.45
- BRK-Sambar Idli - 2 pieces (Dipped)$9.45
- BRK-Medu Vadai-4 pieces$9.95
- BRK-Sambar Vada - 2 pieces (Dipped)$9.45
- BRK-Ven Pongal$8.95
- BRK-Ven Pongal W/ Vada$11.45
- BRK-Plain Dosa$10.95
- BRK-Plain Dosa W/ Idli$13.45
- BRK-Plain Dosa W/ Vada$13.95
- BRK-Masala dosa$11.95
- BRK-Mysore Masala Dosa$13.45
- BRK-Madurai Malli Dosa$13.45
- BRK-Paper Dosa$13.95
- BRK-Ghee Roast Dosa$11.95
- BRK-Podi Dosa$11.95
- BRK-Podi Ghee Dosa$12.95
- BRK-Egg Dosa$11.95
- BRK-Onion Dosa$11.95
- BRK-Cheese Dosa$11.95
- BRK-Kal Dosa - 3 Pieces$11.95
- BRK-Plain Uthappam - 2 Pieces$11.95
- BRK-Veg Uthappam - 2 pieces$12.95
- BRK-Onion Uthappam - 2 Pieces$12.95
- BRK-Onion Chili Uthappam - 2 pieces$12.95
- BRK-Onion Tomato Uthappam$12.95
- BRK-Onion Chili Tomato Uthappam - 2 Pieces$12.95
- BRK-Idiyappam W/ Veg Kurma$12.95
- BRK-Idiyappam W/ Coconut Milk$12.95
- BRK-Poori combo -2 ps$11.95
- BRK-Upma$8.95
- BRK-Rava Dosa$13.45
- BRK-Rava Onion Dosa$14.95
- BRK-Pesarattu$12.45
- BRK-Kalaki Plain$7.45
- BRK - Mini ghee podi Idli$9.45
- BRK - Sambar Mini Idli$9.45
BAR / Drinks
Drinks
Bar
Liquor
- Red Label 60 ML Whiskey$3.99
- Hennessy 60 ML whiskey$8.99
- Glenfiddich 60 ML Scotch Whiskey$8.95
- Glenlivet 12 Yrs 60 ML Scotch Whiskey$8.95
- Remy Martin 60 ML Brandy$6.29
- Greygose 60 ML Vodka$4.79
- Titos 60 ML Vodka$4.49
- Old Monk 60 ML Indian Rum$3.99
- Captain Morgan 60 ML Rum$3.99
- Patron Silver 60 ML Tequila$5.29
- Crown Royal 60 ML Whiskey$4.49
- 1800 60 ML Tequila$4.49
- Absolute 60 ML Vodka$4.49
- Bacadi 60 ML Rum$3.99
- Jack Daniel 60 ML Whiskey$4.25
- Bombay Sapphire 60 ML$4.25
- Royal Salute 60 ML Whiskey$19.95
- Dalmore 60 ML Whiskey$8.95
- McCallen 60 ML$8.95
- Royal Challenge 60 ML$6.99
- Royal Challenge 60 ML comp
- Yamazaki 12 Yrs 60 ML Scotch Whiskey$18.95
Beer
- Taj Mahal 330 ML$4.95
- Stella$4.45
- Heiniken$4.45
- Carlsberg$4.45
- Dansberg 650 ML$8.99
- Flying Horse 650 ML$10.45
- Himalayan Snowman 650 ML$7.99
- Taj Mahal 650 ML$9.95
- Dansberg 330 ML$4.25
- Corona$4.45
- Bucket Head IPA$4.25
- Thirsty Goat Beer$4.45
- Himalayan Blue Premium 650 ML$7.99
- Coors Light$3.25
- Fosters$5.95
- Becks$4.95
- Arka$4.99
Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 770-1104
Open now • Closes at 11PM