Sangeetha
Main Menu
Soup Menu
Appetizer Menu
- Veg Pakora
A fritter originating from the Indian subcontinent. It consists of items, often vegetables such as potatoes and onions, coated in seasoned gram flour batter and deep$8.99
- Onion Pakora
A fritter originating from the Indian subcontinent. It consists of items, often vegetables such as fresh onions, green chilies, and coriander coated in seasoned gram flour batter and deep fried$8.99
- Paneer Pakora
It is made by gram batter frying Indian cottage cheese aka paneer. These turn out delicious and mildly spicy and served with green chutney or red chili chutney$10.99
- Vada Plate
3 pieces. Fried lentil flour doughnuts mildly spiced served with sambar, coconut, and tomato chutney$9.99
- Sambar Vada
2 pieces. Fried lentil flour doughnuts dipped in sambhar, topped with ghee, fresh onions, coriander, and coconut chutney$8.99
- Rasam Vada
2 pieces. Lentil doughnuts dipped in rasam and topped with fresh onions and coriander$8.99
- Curd Vada (Salt)
2 pieces. Lentil doughnuts soaked in seasoned yogurt and topped with fresh coriander, boondi, and sweet & spicy tamarind sauce$8.99
- Curd Vada (Sweet)
2 pieces. Lentil doughnuts soaked in sweet seasoned yogurt and topped with fresh coriander, boondi, and sweet & spicy tamarind sauce$8.99
- Gobi 65$12.99
- Paneer 65$12.99
- Mushroom 65$12.99
- Plantain Bajji$8.99
- Milagai Bajji$8.99
- Gobi Manchurian$12.99
- Paneer Manchurian$12.99
Mains
- Idly Plate
3 pieces. Steamed rice and lentil cakes served with sambar, coconut, and tomato chutney$10.99
- Podi Idly
3 pieces. Blend of spiced channa dal powder and herbs on idlies and served with fresh onions, coconut, and coriander chutney$11.99
- Mini Idly
12 pieces. Toonie sized idlies served with sambar, fresh onions, coriander, and coconut chutney$8.99
- Mini Sambar Idly
10 pieces. Toonie sized idlies dipped in sambhar and topped with ghee, fresh onions, coriander, and coconut chutney$10.99
- Sambar Idly
2 pieces. Idlies dipped in sambar and topped with ghee, fresh onions, coriander, and coconut chutney$9.99
- Rasam Idly
2 pieces. Idlies dipped in rasam and topped with fresh onions and coriander$9.99
- Chili Idly$9.99
- Masala Idly$9.99
- Idly Vadacurry$13.99
- Idly (2) Vada (2) Combo
Steamed rice cake and spiced lentil doughnuts served with sambar, coconut, and tomato chutney$15.99
- Ven Pongal
Traditional South Indian delight, made with creamy rice and yellow moong lentils and mildly spiced with black peppers and cumin. Served with sambar & coconut chutney$11.99
- Rava Kichudi
Traditional South Indian light meal made with semolina (rava), vegetables, and spices served with sambar, coconut chutney, and sugar$10.99
Uttapam
- Plain Uttapam
Plain uthappam with coriander sprinkled on top$10.00
- Onion Uttapam
Chopped onions and coriander topped on the uttapam$11.99
- Chili Onion Uttapam
Chopped onions, green chilies, and coriander topped on the Uttapam$11.49
- Tomato Uttapam
Chopped tomatoes and coriander topped on the uttapam$11.99
- Onion Tomato Chili Uttapam
Chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander topped on the uttapam$12.99
- Mixed Veg Uttapam
Chopped onions and green peppers, red peppers, tomato, and coriander toppings on the uttapam$13.00
- Set Dosa with Vada Curry$12.99
- Podi Uttapam
A blend of herbs spiced dal powder topped on the uttapam with chopped onions, tomato, and coriander$12.99
Kids' Corner
- Kids Plain Dosa
Kids size plain dosa served with coconut chutney and mild sambar$7.00
- Kids Masala Dosa
Caution: some kids may find masala to be slightly spicy! A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion masala in a kids plain dosa$7.50
- Kids Cheese Dosa
Grated mozzarella in kids dosa served coconut chutney and mild sambar$8.00
- Kids Cheese Masala
A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion masala in a cheese dosa$8.50
- Kids Pizza Dosa
Small Indian style vegetable pizza with marinara sauce, cheese, onions, coriander, green peppers, red peppers, and tomatoes$10.00
- Kids Ghee Roast (Cone Shape)
A crispy kids size dosa drizzled with homemade clarified butter and rolled to golden perfection$7.00
- Kids Chocolate Dosa
May contain peanut. Rich melted chocolate spread on dosa$7.99
- Kids MnM Dosa$7.99
- Fries$5.99
- Creamy White Pasta$7.99
Jain Menu
- Medhu Vada
3 pieces$9.99
- Sambar Vada*
2 pieces$8.99
- Dahi Vada Salt
2 pieces$8.99
- Dahi Vada Sweet
2 pieces$8.99
- Idly Plate*
3 pieces$10.99
- Podi Idly*
3 pieces$11.99
- Sambar Idly*
2 pieces$9.99
- Mini Idly*
12 pieces$8.99
- Mini Sambar Idly*
12 pieces$9.99
- Ven Pongal*$11.99
- Plain Dosa$9.99
- Masala Dosa$10.99
- Cheese Dosa$12.00
- Cheese Masala Dosa$13.00
- Podi Dosa$10.99
- Podi Masala Dosa$11.99
- Paneer Dosa$14.99
- Mushroom Dosa$14.99
- Chana (Chickpea) Dosa$13.99
- Rava Dosa$11.99
- Rava Masala Dosa$12.99
- Ghee Rava Dosa$13.99
- Ghee Rava Masala Dosa$14.99
- Plain Uttapam*$9.99
- Tomato Uttapam*$10.99
- Tomato Chili Uttapam$11.49
- Mixed Veg Uttapam*$12.99
Rice
- Curd Rice
South Indian style yogurt rice mixed mild spices garnished with coriander and served with pickle and Papad$9.99
- Lemon Rice
South Indian style lemon flavored rice mixed with spices, garnished with coriander and served with pickle & Papad$9.99
- Sambar Rice
South Indian vegetable sambar mixed with rice, topped coriander and ghee, and served with pickle & Papad$10.99
- Tamarind Rice
South Indian style tamarind flavored rice mixed with spices, garnished with coriander, and served with pickle & papad$9.99
- Fried Rice
Basmati rice tossed with tempered cumin seeds with mild spices and generous vegetables$11.99
- Veg Biryani
Spicy flavored rice mixed with special south Indian vegetable masala & spices, garnished with coriander and served with raita$12.99
- Mini Meals
A lunch platter filled 3 variety of rice, chapati, sweet and poriyal served with papadam and pickle$12.99
- Sangeetha Thali
A lunch platter filled sweet, chapathi, kurma, steamed rice, sambar, vathakulambu, moorkulambu, rasam, poriyal, kuttu, curd, appalam & pickle$19.99
Bread Bar
- Parotta 2 Pieces with Veg Korma
Indian bread (parotta) served with mildly spiced 'mix veggies and coconut curry$12.99
- Parotta 2 Pieces with Chana Masala
Indian bread (parotta) served with flavorful chickpeas curry$12.99
- Chapati 3 Pieces with Veg Korma
Indian whole wheat flatbread or wheat pancakes served with mildly spiced 'mix veggies and coconut curry$12.99
- Chapati 3 Pieces with Chana Masala
Indian whole wheat flatbread or wheat pancakes served with flavorful chickpeas curry$12.99
- Poori 3 Pieces with Veg Korma
Deep-fried puffed Indian bread with mildly spiced 'mix veggies and coconut curry$12.99
- Poori 3 Pieces with Chana Masala
Deep-fried puffed Indian bread with flavorful chickpeas curry$12.99
- Poori 3 Pieces with Aloo Masala
Deep-fried puffed Indian bread with flavorful potato curry$12.99
- Chola Poori$12.99
Dessert
- Badam Halwa
Rich halwa made of sweetened almond puree and saffron$5.99
- Rava Kesari
Sweetened sooji (semolina) and raisins roasted and cooked in ghee$4.99
- Sweet Pongal
Indian style porridge that is made with rice, jaggery, and moong dal garnished with cashew nut and raisins$5.99
- Ras Malai
Home-made cottage cheese in special condensed milk flavored with rose water and garnished with pistachio nuts$5.99
- Gulab Jamun
Fried dry milk balls soaked in syrup and water$5.25
Dosa Menu
Dosa
- Plain Dosa
A golden thin crepe made of fermented lentil and rice batter$9.99
- Masala Dosa
A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion stuffing in a plain dosa$10.99
- Special Combo
1 dosa, vada, idly, kesari, and tea or coffee. Steamed rice cake, plain dosa, spiced lentil doughnut served with sambar, coconut and tomato chutney, sweet (semolina kesari), and hot tea or coffee$14.99
- Family Paper Roast
Extra larger and crispier version of the plain dosa$34.99
- Paper Roast
Larger and crispier version of the plain dosa$12.99
- Paper Roast Masala
A mildly spiced traditional potato masala stuffing in a paper roast$13.99
- Butter Paper
A crispy dosa drizzled with butter and rolled to golden perfection$13.49
- Butter Paper Masala
A mildly spiced traditional potato masala stuffing in a butter paper dosa$14.49
- Podi Paper Roast
Larger Dosa sprinkled with aromatic spicy lentil powder$13.99
- Podi Paper Roast Masala
Larger dosa sprinkled with aromatic spicy lentil powder and potato masala$14.99
- Ghee Roast
Crispy dosa drizzled with home-made clarified butter and rolled to golden perfection$12.00
- Ghee Roast Masala
A mildly spiced traditional potato masala stuffing in a ghee roast$13.00
- Butter Dosa
Crispy dosa drizzled with butter and rolled to golden perfection$12.00
- Butter Masala Dosa
A mildly spiced traditional potato masala stuffing in a butter dosa$13.00
- Cheese Dosa
Rennet free vegetable mozzarella cheese on plain dosa$12.00
- Cheese Masala Dosa
A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion stuffing in a cheese dosa$13.00
- Onion Dosa
Finely chopped sautéed onions topped on dosa and garnished with fresh coriander$11.25
- Onion Masala Dosa
A mildly spiced traditional potato stuffing in a onion dosa$12.00
- Podi Dosa
Sprinkled spicy lentil powder added to a dosa$10.99
- Podi Masala Dosa
A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion stuffing in a podi dosa$11.99
- Mysore Dosa
A spicy paste made lentil, garlic and spices in a dosa$12.99
- Mysore Masala Dosa
A spicy paste made from lentil, garlic and spices with potato masala$13.99
- Garlic Dosa
A spicy paste made of lentil, garlic and spices in a dosa$11.99
- Garlic Masala Dosa
A spicy paste made of lentil, garlic and spices with potato masala in a dosa$12.99
- Chili Garlic Dosa
A spicy paste made of chili flakes, garlic and special herbs in a dosa$12.99
- Chili Garlic Masala Dosa
A spicy paste made of chili flakes, garlic and special herbs in a dosa with potato masala$13.99
- Spinach Dosa
South Indian style spinach cooked with special herbs and spices spread on dosa$12.99
- Spinach Masala Dosa
A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion stuffing in a spinach dosa$13.99
- Coriander Dosa
Fresh coriander and spices crushed into a fine paste with a traditional mortar and spread on dosa$12.99
- Coriander Masala Dosa
A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion masala stuffing in a coriander dosa$13.75
- Mushroom Dosa
Mushroom cooked with herbs and spices in South Indian style$14.99
- Paneer Dosa
A hearty South Indian style paneer (Indian cottage cheese) stuffing sautéed with onions, chilies, red peppers and mouth-watering spices topped with fresh coriander and onion inside the dosa$15.99
- Phaji Dosa
Experience the line where north meets south-the bhaji (thick mix veg curry) from the famous pav bhaji is spread on dosa, topped with fresh onions and coriander with a splash of lime$13.99
- Chickpea Dosa
South Indian style chickpea, garlic and special spices masala stuffing in a dosa$13.99
Rava Dosa
- Rava Dosa
Thin and crispy crepe made from semolina and rice batter, topped with fresh ginger and coriander$11.99
- Rava Masala Dosa
A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion stuffing in a rava dosa$12.99
- Ghee Rava Dosa
Thin and crispy crepe made from semolina and rice batter, cooked in ghee (clarified butter) and topped with fresh ginger and coriander$13.99
- Ghee Rava Masala
A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion stuffing in a ghee rava dosa$14.99
- Onion Rava Dosa
Thin and crispy crepe made from semolina and rice batter, sprinkled with sautéed onion and topped with fresh ginger and coriander$12.75
- Onion Rava Masala Dosa
A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion stuffing in a onion rava dosa$13.75
- Podi Rava Dosa
Special herbs and spices added to our semolina and rice batter, for added flavor, this creation is topped with fresh ginger and coriander$12.75
- Podi Rava Masala
A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion stuffing in a podi rava dosa$13.49
- Podi Onion Rava Dosa
Special herbs and spices added to our semolina and rice batter, sprinkled with sautéed onion and topped with fresh ginger and coriander$14.49
- Podi Onion Rava Masala
A mildly spiced traditional potato and onion stuffing in a podi onion rava dosa$15.49
Beverages
Cold Beverages
- Sweet Lassi
North Indian style yogurt drink. It is made by blending yogurt with water or milk, sugar and a few spices or herbs$3.99
- Salt Lassi
North Indian style yogurt drink. It is made by blending yogurt with water or milk, salt and a few spices or herbs$3.99
- Mango Lassi
North Indian style yogurt drink. It is made with fresh yogurt or curd, sweet mangoes and a touch of cardamom$4.99
- Bottle Water$1.49
- Coca-Cola$1.49
- Sprite$1.49
- Pepsi$1.49
- Ginger$1.49