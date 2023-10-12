Beverages

Liquor

Absolute

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Smirnoff 80

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tinkerman's Spice

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bacardi lite

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Old Monk

$7.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$8.00

Basil Hayden Whiskey

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jameson 7Yr (1 Irish)

$7.00

Glenn Fiddich 12 Yr

$12.00

Glenn Fiddich 18 Yr

$18.00

Glenlivet 18 Yr

$12.00

JW Black

$11.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$13.00

Hennessy VSOP

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP COGNAC

$11.00

E & J Brandy

$8.00

Christian Brother

$8.00

Cocktails

Sankranti Bengal Tiger

$10.00

Sankranti Mint

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Classic Mango Margarita

$10.00

Cosmopolitiam

$9.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Beer

Small Taj Mahal

$5.00

Big Taj Mahal

$9.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Wine

Red Wine

$9.00

White Wine

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Mint Moctail

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Moctail Lime Pie

$8.00

Mango Margarita Moctail

$8.00

Sankranti Fruit Punch

$8.00

Sherly Temple

$6.00

Acqua Panna

$5.00

S.Pellegrino

$7.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Water 500ml

$2.00

Dinner Menu

Veg Appetizers

Peanut Masala

$6.00

Peanut, onion, tomato, cilantro & lemon juice

Paneer Nest

$9.00

Marinated cottage cheese wrapped with Noodles and fried

Veg Manchurian

$9.00

Mixed veggie balls deep fried and coated with authentic Indo Chinese Sauce

Green Chili Paneer

$9.00

Cottage cheese in green chili sauce, garlic, ginger, onions & bell pepper

Spinach Chaat

$7.00

Crispy spinach leaves topped with yogurt, mint & tamarind chutney along with sev

Samosa

$7.00

potatoes, peas, herbs and spices Turnovers stuffed in pastry dough and fried.

Masala Padad

$6.00

Crispy papad topped with onions, fresh tomatoes, cilantro ,green chillies and chaat masala

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$9.00

Chunks of cottage cheese marinated in spices and grilled in tandoor

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$9.00

Chicken breast chunks marinated with yogurt, herbs & Indian spices grilled in a tandoor

Tandoori Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp marinated with yogurt, herbs & Indian spices grilled in a clay oven

Bar Style Ginger Shrimp

$11.00

Batter Shrimp stir fried with onions, ginger, garlic, mild spices, a specially made tomato chilli sauce

Tawa Fish

$8.00

Fish marinated with home made fish masala and grilled on Tawa

Karapodi Chicken

$8.00

fried Chicken tossed in authentic powder made with different aromatic spices)

Tangdi Kabob

$10.00

Chicken wings marinade of garlic, ginger, masala, turmeric and chilli grilled in clay oven

Sides

Jeera Rice

$4.00

Rice tampered with cumin seeds, curry leaves and other spices

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Plain Papad

$4.00

Onions and Lemon

$3.00

Raita

$2.00

Plain Yogurt

$4.00

Biryani/Pulav

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$19.00

Basmati rice cooked with spices and topped with Special boneless curry.Served with yogurt raita.

Chicken Dum Biryani

$19.00

Biryani is a Exotic spice mix of meat and basmati rice, traditionally cooked on a slow fire in a pot.

Kaju Paneer Biryani

$19.00

Basmati rice cooked with spices and topped with cooked cottage cheese chunks with Indian spices & herbs. Served with yogurt raita.

Vegetable Pulav

$17.00

Cooked with aromatic basmati rice, mixed vegetables, fried chillies, yogurt, coconut milk, butter and cluster of Indian spices.

Goat Biryani

$20.00

Biryani is a Exotic spice mix of meat and basmati rice, traditionally cooked on a slow fire in a pot.

Chef's Signatures

Red Snapper in Banana Leaf

$22.00

Pan fried Red Snapper cooked with traditional South Indian herbs & spices served in a banana leaf with a side of coconut rice.

Mahi-Mahi in Moilee Sauce

$22.00

Pan fried Mahi-Mahi with moilee sauce which is made of Exotic spices, turmeric powder and coconut milk.Served with coconut rice.

Shrimp in Moilee Sauce

$22.00

Pan fried Shrimp with moilee sauce which is made of Exotic spices, turmeric powder and coconut milk.Served with coconut rice.

Breads

Naan

$5.00

Traditional Flatbread baked in a clay oven

Butter Naan

$5.00

Traditional Flatbread baked in a clay oven with butter

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Naan seasoned with minced garlic and cilantro

Garlic Chili Naan

$5.00

Naan seasoned with green & red chilies, garlic & cilantro

Roti

$5.00

Whole wheat flour Flatbread baked in a clay oven

Butter Roti

$5.00

Whole wheat flour Flatbread baked in a clay oven with butter

Peshwari Naan

$6.00

Naan stuffed with nuts, raisins and dry fruits

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Unleavened white bread stuffed with onions and baked in tandoor.

Wheat Lachha Paratha

$6.00

A multi-layered whole wheat bread, baked in clay oven, also known as ("PARATWALA PARATHA")

Desserts

Mango Cheese Cake

$7.00

Creamy filling of mango, cheese, eggs & sugar

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Fried dough balls soaked in a sticky sugar syrup

Kulfi

$6.00

kulfi is a ice cream traditionally made from milk alone, simmered for hours.(Mango, Pista, Kesar)

Rasmalai

$6.00

Bengali delicacy of soft cheese dumplings cooked in sugar syrup & soaked in creamy cardamom-saffron milk

Non Veg Entrees

Egg Curry

$16.00

Chicken Chettinadu

$18.00

Chicken Korma

$18.00

Gongura Chicken

$19.00

Kadai Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Saag Chicken

$18.00

Goat Chettinadu

$20.00

Gongura Goat

$20.00

Goat Saagwala

$20.00

Lamb RoganJosh

$20.00

Shrimp Chettinadu

$21.00

Fish Pulusu

$19.00

Fish Chettinadu

$19.00

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Veg Entrees

Aloo Gobi Masala

$16.00

Channa Masala

$15.00

Chick peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, herbs and traditional spices.

Dal Makhani

$16.00

Whole Black Lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes, herbs and traditional spices

Dal Tadka

$15.00

Lentils which are lastly tempered with ghee, fried spices and herbs

Malai Kofta

$18.00

Home made paneer and vegetable kofta cooked in a mild creamy sauce along with nuts and aromatic spices

Mixed Veg Chettinadu

$16.00

Mixed Vegetables cooked in native authentic spices of Tamil Nadu with onion and tomato sauce.

Mixed Vegetable korma

$16.00

Assorted mix of fresh garden vegetables sauteed with cashews in a rich creamy sauce

Paneer Butter Masala

$17.00

Cottage Cheese in Tomato Based Light Buttery Creamy Sauce

Paneer Kadai

$17.00

Cottage cheese cubes, bell pepper and tomatoes pan finished in special sauce and Indian aromatic spices

Paneer Mutter Masala

$17.00

Cottage cheese cubes pan finished in special creamy sauce with tender green peas and aromatic spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$17.00

Cottage Cheese In flavorful Tomato Based Creamy sauce with hint of methi Leaves

Saag Paneer

$17.00

Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked with spinach and spices

IndoChinese

Fried Rice /Hakka Noodles

$19.00

Select Choice of your Protein that comes with Choice of Rice or Noodles

Tandoor Platters

Tandoor Platters

$22.00

Select Choice of two meats.Served with Pulav rice or Bread and grilled Veggies.

Kid's Special

Fries with Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Chicken tenders served along with Potato Fries.

Tikka Macaroni (Pasta)

$10.00

Macaroni Pasta made with Tikka Sauce

Kid's Fried Rice

$12.00

Macaroni Pasta made with Tikka Sauce

Kid's Noodles

$12.00

Macaroni Pasta made with Tikka Sauce

