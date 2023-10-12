Sankranti Restaurant - Johns Creek 2000 Ray Moss Connector
Beverages
Liquor
Absolute
Grey Goose
Smirnoff 80
Titos
Ciroc
Bombay Sapphire
Tinkerman's Spice
Tanqueray
Bacardi lite
Captain Morgan
Old Monk
Patron Silver
Don Julio 1942
Basil Hayden Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Jameson 7Yr (1 Irish)
Glenn Fiddich 12 Yr
Glenn Fiddich 18 Yr
Glenlivet 18 Yr
JW Black
Macallan 12 Yr
Hennessy VSOP
Remy Martin VSOP COGNAC
E & J Brandy
Christian Brother
Cocktails
N/A Beverages
Dinner Menu
Veg Appetizers
Peanut Masala
Peanut, onion, tomato, cilantro & lemon juice
Paneer Nest
Marinated cottage cheese wrapped with Noodles and fried
Veg Manchurian
Mixed veggie balls deep fried and coated with authentic Indo Chinese Sauce
Green Chili Paneer
Cottage cheese in green chili sauce, garlic, ginger, onions & bell pepper
Spinach Chaat
Crispy spinach leaves topped with yogurt, mint & tamarind chutney along with sev
Samosa
potatoes, peas, herbs and spices Turnovers stuffed in pastry dough and fried.
Masala Padad
Crispy papad topped with onions, fresh tomatoes, cilantro ,green chillies and chaat masala
Paneer Tikka Kebab
Chunks of cottage cheese marinated in spices and grilled in tandoor
Non-Veg Appetizers
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken breast chunks marinated with yogurt, herbs & Indian spices grilled in a tandoor
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp marinated with yogurt, herbs & Indian spices grilled in a clay oven
Bar Style Ginger Shrimp
Batter Shrimp stir fried with onions, ginger, garlic, mild spices, a specially made tomato chilli sauce
Tawa Fish
Fish marinated with home made fish masala and grilled on Tawa
Karapodi Chicken
fried Chicken tossed in authentic powder made with different aromatic spices)
Tangdi Kabob
Chicken wings marinade of garlic, ginger, masala, turmeric and chilli grilled in clay oven
Sides
Biryani/Pulav
Boneless Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with spices and topped with Special boneless curry.Served with yogurt raita.
Chicken Dum Biryani
Biryani is a Exotic spice mix of meat and basmati rice, traditionally cooked on a slow fire in a pot.
Kaju Paneer Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with spices and topped with cooked cottage cheese chunks with Indian spices & herbs. Served with yogurt raita.
Vegetable Pulav
Cooked with aromatic basmati rice, mixed vegetables, fried chillies, yogurt, coconut milk, butter and cluster of Indian spices.
Goat Biryani
Biryani is a Exotic spice mix of meat and basmati rice, traditionally cooked on a slow fire in a pot.
Chef's Signatures
Red Snapper in Banana Leaf
Pan fried Red Snapper cooked with traditional South Indian herbs & spices served in a banana leaf with a side of coconut rice.
Mahi-Mahi in Moilee Sauce
Pan fried Mahi-Mahi with moilee sauce which is made of Exotic spices, turmeric powder and coconut milk.Served with coconut rice.
Shrimp in Moilee Sauce
Pan fried Shrimp with moilee sauce which is made of Exotic spices, turmeric powder and coconut milk.Served with coconut rice.
Breads
Naan
Traditional Flatbread baked in a clay oven
Butter Naan
Traditional Flatbread baked in a clay oven with butter
Garlic Naan
Naan seasoned with minced garlic and cilantro
Garlic Chili Naan
Naan seasoned with green & red chilies, garlic & cilantro
Roti
Whole wheat flour Flatbread baked in a clay oven
Butter Roti
Whole wheat flour Flatbread baked in a clay oven with butter
Peshwari Naan
Naan stuffed with nuts, raisins and dry fruits
Onion Kulcha
Unleavened white bread stuffed with onions and baked in tandoor.
Wheat Lachha Paratha
A multi-layered whole wheat bread, baked in clay oven, also known as ("PARATWALA PARATHA")
Desserts
Mango Cheese Cake
Creamy filling of mango, cheese, eggs & sugar
Gulab Jamun
Fried dough balls soaked in a sticky sugar syrup
Kulfi
kulfi is a ice cream traditionally made from milk alone, simmered for hours.(Mango, Pista, Kesar)
Rasmalai
Bengali delicacy of soft cheese dumplings cooked in sugar syrup & soaked in creamy cardamom-saffron milk
Non Veg Entrees
Egg Curry
Chicken Chettinadu
Chicken Korma
Gongura Chicken
Kadai Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
Saag Chicken
Goat Chettinadu
Gongura Goat
Goat Saagwala
Lamb RoganJosh
Shrimp Chettinadu
Fish Pulusu
Fish Chettinadu
Butter Chicken
Veg Entrees
Aloo Gobi Masala
Channa Masala
Chick peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, herbs and traditional spices.
Dal Makhani
Whole Black Lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes, herbs and traditional spices
Dal Tadka
Lentils which are lastly tempered with ghee, fried spices and herbs
Malai Kofta
Home made paneer and vegetable kofta cooked in a mild creamy sauce along with nuts and aromatic spices
Mixed Veg Chettinadu
Mixed Vegetables cooked in native authentic spices of Tamil Nadu with onion and tomato sauce.
Mixed Vegetable korma
Assorted mix of fresh garden vegetables sauteed with cashews in a rich creamy sauce
Paneer Butter Masala
Cottage Cheese in Tomato Based Light Buttery Creamy Sauce
Paneer Kadai
Cottage cheese cubes, bell pepper and tomatoes pan finished in special sauce and Indian aromatic spices
Paneer Mutter Masala
Cottage cheese cubes pan finished in special creamy sauce with tender green peas and aromatic spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage Cheese In flavorful Tomato Based Creamy sauce with hint of methi Leaves
Saag Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked with spinach and spices
Chicken Tikka Masala
(Chunks of chicken cooked in a clay oven, sautéed with creamy tomato sauce with a hint of methi leaves)
Chicken Kurma (Boneless)
(Chunks of chicken cooked in creamy yogurt cardamom flavored sauce)
Chicken Chittinadu (with bone)
Saag Chicken
Kadai Chicken
Saag Goat
Goat Chittinadu
(Goat cooked with chilli, garlic, ginger; curry leaves & homemade exotic spices seasoned with coriander)
Lamb Chittinadu
Saag Lamb
Shrimp kurma
(Shrimp cooked with chili, garlic, ginger; curry leaves & homemade exotic spices seasoned with coriander)
Fish Chittinadu
Biryani/Pulav
