Sanpeggios Pizza - Highway 280 1401 Doug Baker Boulevard
FANTASTIC FRIDAYS
Perfect Combo Meal
Meal for 2
Includes One Medium 12" One Topping Pizza, Breadsticks, Small Tossed Salad and 20 Oz Coke.
Meal for 4
Includes One Large 14" One-Topping Pizza, Small Cheese Bread, One Large Hand Salad and Two Liter Soda
Make Your Own Pizza
Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza
12" GF Cauliflower Crust- Build Your Own
Create your own Gluten free pizza by choosing from over 19 individual toppings (meat and vegetable). Additional charges for toppings and extra cheese.
12" GF Cauliflower Crust- Specialty/Gourmet
Choose any specialty/gourmet pizzas made with a delicious and gluten-free cauliflower crust base.
Specialty / Gourmet Pizzas
Speciality/Gourmet Pizzas
Supreme Pizza
Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Pepperoni, Beef & Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onion.
Mr.Meaty Pizza
Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Beef & Sausage.
Hawaiian Punch Pizza
Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Ham & Pineapple.
Fajita Fiesta Pizza
Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers & Onions.
Mm-Mm-Meatballs Pizza
Our Pizza Chef Dan's Favorite melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Meatballs, Spinach, Mushrooms & Red Onions.
Very Veggie Pizza
Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Tomatoes.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Barbecue sauce, Cheese medley & Chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Homemade Ranch and Hot sauce, Cheese medley & Chicken.
White Pizza
Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley & Garlic.
Spinach Bacon Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, Bacon & Spinach.
Pesto Pizza
Fresh Pesto sauce & Sun-Dried tomatoes topped with medley of Cheeses.
Super-Duper Supreme
Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Beef, Sausage, Black Olives, Bacon, Ham & Pineapple.
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Folded pizza crust stuffed with ooey-gooey cheeses.
Build Your Own Calzone
Folded pizza crust stuffed with selected toppings.
Specialty/Gourmet Calzone
Folded pizza crust stuffed with toppings from Specialty/Gourmet selections.
Wings
Traditional Wings
Boneless Wings
Pasta
Ziti
Made with Marinara and cheese, served with garlic bread
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh fettuccine tossed with butter and parmesan Served with garlic bread
Spaghetti
Perfectly cooked spaghetti topped with Marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Lasagna
Layered pasta dish with refreshingly fresh succulent sauce and topped with cheese.
Kid's Spaghetti
Subs
Veggie Sub
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and Cheese
Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, and cheese- served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion
Ham & Cheese Sub
Chicken Sub
Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Cheese
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara and Cheese
