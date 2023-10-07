Popular Items

Specialty/Gourmet Calzone

$10.99

Folded pizza crust stuffed with toppings from Specialty/Gourmet selections.

Medium Pizza 12"

$11.49

Traditional Wings 6 PCs

$8.99

FANTASTIC FRIDAYS

Two X-Large Pizzas starting at 11.99 each
Choose Two X-Large Pizzas

Choose Two X-Large Pizzas starting at 11.99 each. Additional charge for Toppings.

Perfect Combo Meal

Meal for 2

$19.99

Includes One Medium 12" One Topping Pizza, Breadsticks, Small Tossed Salad and 20 Oz Coke.

Meal for 4

$29.99

Includes One Large 14" One-Topping Pizza, Small Cheese Bread, One Large Hand Salad and Two Liter Soda

Make Your Own Pizza

Create your own pizza by choosing a crust and toppings! Select from four crust sizes* and thicknesses*, and over 19 individual toppings (meat and vegetable). Additional charges for toppings and extra cheese.
Small Pizza 7"

$7.49
Medium Pizza 12"

$11.49
Large Pizza 14"

$13.49
X-Large Pizza 16"

$14.49

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Made with a delicious and gluten-free cauliflower crust base made with a blend of cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, rice, tapioca, egg white, garlic powder, and a selection of spices, giving it a perfect balance of flavor and texture.
12" GF Cauliflower Crust- Build Your Own

$14.49

Create your own Gluten free pizza by choosing from over 19 individual toppings (meat and vegetable). Additional charges for toppings and extra cheese.

12" GF Cauliflower Crust- Specialty/Gourmet

$19.99

Choose any specialty/gourmet pizzas made with a delicious and gluten-free cauliflower crust base.

Specialty / Gourmet Pizzas

Speciality/Gourmet Pizzas

Try one of our most popular pies !
Supreme Pizza

Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Pepperoni, Beef & Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onion.

Mr.Meaty Pizza

Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Beef & Sausage.

Hawaiian Punch Pizza

Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Ham & Pineapple.

Fajita Fiesta Pizza

Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers & Onions.

Mm-Mm-Meatballs Pizza

Our Pizza Chef Dan's Favorite melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Meatballs, Spinach, Mushrooms & Red Onions.

Very Veggie Pizza

Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Tomatoes.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Barbecue sauce, Cheese medley & Chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Homemade Ranch and Hot sauce, Cheese medley & Chicken.

White Pizza

Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley & Garlic.

Spinach Bacon Alfredo Pizza

Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, Bacon & Spinach.

Pesto Pizza

Fresh Pesto sauce & Sun-Dried tomatoes topped with medley of Cheeses.

Super-Duper Supreme

Melted medley of Cheeses & Sauce topped with Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Beef, Sausage, Black Olives, Bacon, Ham & Pineapple.

Calzones

Folded pizza crust stuffed with ooey-gooey cheeses and premium toppings, served with homemade sauce to dip in!

Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Folded pizza crust stuffed with ooey-gooey cheeses.

Build Your Own Calzone

$7.99

Folded pizza crust stuffed with selected toppings.

Specialty/Gourmet Calzone

$10.99

Folded pizza crust stuffed with toppings from Specialty/Gourmet selections.

Wings

Traditional Wings

Pick your Sauce: Mild Buffalo/Hot Buffalo/Parmesan Garlic/Lemon Pepper
Traditional Wings 6 PCs

$8.99
Traditional Wings 10 PCs

$13.99
Traditional Wings 24 PCs

$21.99

Boneless Wings

Pick your Sauce: Mild Buffalo/Hot Buffalo/Parmesan Garlic/Lemon Pepper
Boneless Wings 6 PCs

$6.99
Boneless Wings 10 PCs

$10.99
Boneless Wings 24 PCs

$19.99

Pasta

Classic Italian noodle dishes served with fresh-from-the oven buttery garlic bread
Ziti

$9.99

Made with Marinara and cheese, served with garlic bread

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.99

Fresh fettuccine tossed with butter and parmesan Served with garlic bread

Spaghetti

$9.99

Perfectly cooked spaghetti topped with Marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Lasagna

$10.99

Layered pasta dish with refreshingly fresh succulent sauce and topped with cheese.

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.99

Subs

Fresh bread topped with your choice of fresh meats, cheese and veggies.
Veggie Sub

$8.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and Cheese

Italian Sub

$9.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, and cheese- served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Chicken Sub

$9.99

Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Cheese

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Meatballs, Marinara and Cheese

Salads

Tossed Salad

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion
Small Tossed Salad

$5.49
Large Tossed Salad

$8.49

Greek Salad

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers
Small Greek Salad

$5.99
Large Greek Salad

$8.99

Breads

Baked fresh in our ovens
Breadsticks

$5.99

Served with Marinara

Cheese Bread

$7.99+

Served with Marinara

Desserts

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$5.99
8" Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.99

Beverages

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.29+

Diet Coke

$2.29+

Pibb Extra

$2.29+

Sprite

$2.29+

Coke Zero

$2.29+

Extras

Extra Ranch (2oz)

$0.50

Extra Marinara (2oz)

$0.50

Extra Greek Vinagrette (2oz)

$0.50

Side Alfredo (2oz)

$0.50

Garlic Butter (2 oz)

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$1.00