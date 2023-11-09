SANT AMBROEUS COLOMBA

$55.00

The Colomba is a traditional Italian dove-shaped Easter cake. Sant Ambroeus selects and imports this special Colomba, made over three days using natural yeast, carefully preserved by the same family for three generations. The rich dough is made with wheat flour, pure butter, and fresh pasteurized eggs, before being enriched with selected vine fruits and candied orange peel. The Colomba is covered with hazelnut glaze, sugar grains and whole almonds. It weighs 1 kg (2.2 lb) and serves up to 8 people.