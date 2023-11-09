Sant Ambroeus Gelateria
- SANT AMBROEUS COLOMBA$55.00
The Colomba is a traditional Italian dove-shaped Easter cake. Sant Ambroeus selects and imports this special Colomba, made over three days using natural yeast, carefully preserved by the same family for three generations. The rich dough is made with wheat flour, pure butter, and fresh pasteurized eggs, before being enriched with selected vine fruits and candied orange peel. The Colomba is covered with hazelnut glaze, sugar grains and whole almonds. It weighs 1 kg (2.2 lb) and serves up to 8 people.
- Sant Ambroeus Cookie Tin$52.00
For over thirty years, “Biscottini di Sant Ambroeus” have remained a signature treat at our restaurants. They are made by hand in our New York City bakery with pure European-style cultured butter without the use of preservatives. In Milan, these cookies are typically enjoyed with an espresso or as a light dessert. The assorted cookies are packaged in a Signature Sant Ambroeus tin making it a lovely gift. Approximately 16 ounces/54 cookies.
- Sant Ambroeus Olive Oil$46.00
The very same olive oil we serve at our tables. A fruity and strong Tuscan extra virgin olive oil produced in Lucca, Italy. 750ml.
- Sant Ambroeus The Coffee Bar Cookbook$45.00
Featuring seventy-five recipes, including coffee drinks, breads, light fare such as tramezzini and panini, cookies, cakes and pastries, and the famed gelati and sorbetti, Sant Ambroeus: The Coffee Bar Cookbook brings the true soul of Milanese culture into readers' homes—quality, craftsmanship, and the feeling of being among friends—and delivers just a little of the magic stardust that has made Sant Ambroeus an essential destination for nearly 4 decades.
- Panettone$55.00
Panettone is a classic Milanese dessert, typically enjoyed during Christmas and the New Year, it is the perfect gift to celebrate the during Fall and Winter seasons. The delicately sweet leavened bread is filled with candied orange, citron, lemon zest and raisins. It weighs 1 kg (2 lb) and serves up to 8 people.
- Cappelliera with Panettone$95.00
- Pandoro$55.00
- TORRONE$28.00
- GIANDUIOTTI BAG OF 10$18.00